Black bear numbers are at historic levels in Michigan – just as the state planned
ST. IGNACE, MI – Wildlife officials estimate there aren’t too many and there aren’t too few, but just the right number of black bears in Lower Michigan. State Department of Natural Resources officials told members of Michigan’s bear forum they believe the number of bruins living in the wilds of the northern Lower Peninsula reached the desired population goal – a target for the last decade. Upper Peninsula bear numbers also remain strong.
Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
105-year-old photo shows Michigan’s first state troopers guarding railroad tunnel
The Michigan State Police have been around since 1917. Recently, a group of troopers gathered to honor that past. In a photo posted to Twitter by the Michigan State Police Seventh District, which covers Northern Michigan and includes the Cadillac, Alpena and Houghton Lake posts, among others, troopers recreated 105-year-old photo depicting troopers on duty in 1917.
A taste of the UP for Michigan ‘trolls’: Where to find pasties in the Lower Peninsula
Pasties are beloved by Michiganders, so what better way to celebrate Upper Peninsula Day on Tuesday than with the savory treat?. The savory, midwestern-style empanada is what fueled mine and coal workers who worked in the Upper Peninsula. The baked pastry is originally from the United Kingdom, and beyond some of the original flavors, there are many variations that can be found in Michigan.
Michigan deer hunting: What to know about new 2022 requirement to report kills online
With Michigan’s deer hunting seasons quickly approaching, hunters must keep in mind that they are now required to report any successful harvest in order to avoid fines and penalties. In the past, hunters could voluntarily report a harvest if contacted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. However, responses...
Midland Street denied extension for Feet on the Street road closure
BAY CITY, MI - A request was shot down that aimed to extend the seasonal road closures on Midland Street in Bay City. The Bay City Commission denied a request during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 by Jay Samborn of the Midland Street Business District to extend the end date of the outdoor dining and entertainment seasonal road closure of the 600 block of Midland Street from Sept. 5 to Oct. 15. In Samborn’s request, he sought approval to extend the date of the special event permit for the 600 block closure and to extend the traffic control order that enables the city to close the roadway.
Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: West Bay Shore Drive
Privately perched on a hill overlooking West Grand Traverse Bay is a stunning home with a wonderful layout and some great features. Andrea Ludema and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us there for this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes. It’s a landmark along Bay Shore Drive – the home...
Welcome Center, Rest Area Near St. Ignace Closing Tuesday
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing interior work to bring the St. Ignace Welcome Center on northbound I-75 up to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, along with other interior and exterior improvements. The Welcome Center building and restrooms will be closed from Thursday, Sept. 8 through early October.
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
California bakes as floods sweep through the South
In California, temperatures on Monday hit the triple digits for the sixth straight day, as thousands flocked to the beach to beat the heat. Record high temperatures have also fueled deadly and destructive wildfires in Northern California. There is no relief from California’s worst heat wave in years and the...
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
Check out when experts predict Michigan's foliage will be at its most colorful
MICHIGAN, USA — Soon, vacationers will pack up for the season, a chill will return to the air and walks in nature will be met with the sound of crunching leaves beneath your feet. Fall is quickly approaching here in Michigan, and residents are anxiously awaiting the stunning colors...
Midland man loses life in Huron County accident involving deer
A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County’s Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
The Ghost Town and Lighthouse of Bete Grise, Michigan
Bete Grise is called “Ghost Town” by many, sitting along the shores of Lake Superior, far away from everyone and everything else. Bete Grise remains an unincorporated community in Grant Township, way up in the U.P.’s Keweenaw County. The community got its name thanks to a supposed ‘supernatural’ beast that was seen by Native Americans hundreds of years ago: they called it “bete grise” (‘the gray beast’) and the name stuck. A story connected to the ‘gray beast’ says when the Indians burned away nearby blueberry bogs, the smoke that swept across the bay took the shape of the ‘gray beast’.
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
2 hurt in crash involving 3 semi trucks, minivan on congested highway in Livingston County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving three semi trucks and a minivan on a congested stretch of highway in Livingston County, officials said. The crash happened at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23...
Michigan's farmland rental market is not in lock step with ownership prices
A new county-by-county survey from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Michigan State University Extension survey shows that not all farmland in Michigan is keeping pace with the recent price hikes in ownership sales. "Not all ground went up in value," said Jon LaPorte, a Michigan State University Extension Farm...
Michigan man owed $25K in pandemic unemployment, class-action lawsuit says
DETROIT – Paul Kreps waited for months to get pandemic unemployment benefits. But the checks totaling $25,000 never came. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency approved Kreps, 31, for benefits when COVID-19 restrictions forced him to shutter his Monroe pest control business in April 2020. But more than two years later, he still hasn’t seen a penny.
Michigan lawmakers eye lowering recreational marijuana working age to 18
College-aged students interested in cannabis studies could soon be able to work with marijuana in the classroom setting under a bill currently before the House Regulatory Reform Committee. House Bill 6061, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, would amend the state’s Marihuana Act to lower the minimum age to work...
