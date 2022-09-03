Read full article on original website
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
'She looks absolutely beautiful!': Queen Maxima of the Netherlands welcomed to San Francisco
The issues currently boiling over in the Castro were put on hold for a visiting queen.
Chinese man trapped aloft in hydrogen balloon for 2 days
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say a man has been found safe after he spent two days aloft in a hydrogen balloon, traveling about 320 kilometers (200 miles), after it became untethered and flew away while he was using it to harvest pine nuts from a tree. The...
Biden Mulls Biggest Overhaul of U.S. Policy Toward Taiwan in Over 40 Years
Elements of the Taiwan Policy Act, introduced by congressional heavyweights in June, concern the White House, the national security adviser said on Wednesday.
EU boosts military support to gas-rich Mozambique amid energy crisis
BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The European Union said on Thursday it would provide additional support to an African military mission in Mozambique, as Islamist attacks threaten gas projects meant to reduce the bloc's reliance on Russian energy.
‘Project Wolf Hunting,’ ‘Gem Hunters’ Find Buyers – Global Bulletin
Korean film sales agent Finecut has struck several deals for action thriller “Project Wolf Hunting” ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section. In Asia, the film has been licensed to Moviecloud for Taiwan, Multivision Multimedia for India, Sahamongkolfilm International for Thailand, The Klockworx for Japan. Finecut also closed a deal with A Contracorriente Films for Spain, Prime Time Media for CIS and Well Go USA for Canada and the U.S. The film set on board a cargo ship which is being used to transport dangerous criminals from the Philippines to Busan, Korea. An escape attempt leads to a riot which in turn unleashes a sinister force. The film is directed by Kim Hongsun and will have a theatrical release in Korea from Sept. 21.
Traders are hoarding gas at sea so they can cash in once prices surge over Europe's winter supply squeeze: report
Europe's power utilities are also turning to offshore LNG storage as onshore facilities max out, Bloomberg reported, a rare move.
EXPLAINER: What help are North Korean weapons to Russia?
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is apparently moving to sell millions of rockets and artillery shells — many of them likely from its old stock — to its Cold War ally Russia. Russia has called a U.S. intelligence report on the purchasing plan “fake.” But...
New Canadian air rules risk higher costs, fares -airline group
MONTREAL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canadian airlines face potentially higher costs as new rules that take effect on Thursday broaden passenger refund requirements to cases of cancelled or long-delayed flights outside of carriers' control, an industry group said.
Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
Everyone was talking about Tofino, so I went.
