ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Evangelical pastor claims that the reason Jesus hasn’t returned is because people aren’t donating enough money

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

If we want Jesus to come back, then apparently we’ll have to dig deep into our pockets, according to right-wing evangelical pastor Jesse Duplantis.

During a four-day, live 2021 TV event in Victorython on the Victory channel, Duplantis made the bizarre claim that people aren’t donating to their churches generously enough, and this is the reason why Jesus has not yet made a reappearance.

“I honestly believe this — the reason why Jesus hasn’t come is that people are not giving the way God told them to give,” he said, “when you understand this, you can speed up the time.”

Who knew, the son of God was so money motivated?

Later on in the show, Duplantis further explained why if everyone called the number listed at the bottom of the screen to donate, “God the Father would say ‘Jesus, go get ‘em.’”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I realized that I will not move people emotionally to give,” he said. “I’m gonna have people move according to the word of God. What is God saying to you?

“I really believe this, if people would call this number and put this victory all over the world, every available voice, every available outlet, God the Father would say, ‘Jesus, go get ’em.’ Because, you see, he wants to see us as much as we want to see him. … And so what is hindering all these things is because people are not doing in the financial realm — because we’re living in an economic world — what God’s called them to do.”

It’s really that easy apparently.

“So I don’t have a problem with giving, I don’t have a problem with receiving. It doesn’t make any difference,” he continued. “I just made up my mind, I want Jesus to come.”

A clip of Duplantis’ speech was reshared by Right Wing Watch on Twitter which “monitors and exposes the activities of Radical Right political organizations.”

Since then it has provoked a lot of reaction and criticism from people, describing Duplantis and his counterparts as “con artists.”


Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
Indy100

People think Liz Truss' bin bag-covered lectern is a perfect metaphor

As people eagerly awaited for Prime Minister Liz Truss to deliver her opening remarks in a speech a heavy rain began to fall leading the lectern to be taken away, in what some called a metaphorical moment. The skies seemed to be crying over the state of the nation as Truss officially took office, marking her entrance with a speech in front of 10 Downing Street. As media awaited the PM's arrival, staff quickly tried to protect the lectern from the rain, first putting a bin bag over it, then removing the podium completely. Sign up for our free Indy100...
U.K.
Indy100

Woman cancels date after her boyfriend said that his dog thinks she's 'ugly'

A woman ended up cancelling her date after her boyfriend informed her that his dog thinks she is "ugly."The 25-year-old detailed the bizarre turn of events in a post to Reddit's popular "Am I the A**hole?" forum and said she had been dating her 31-year-old boyfriend Michael who is "really funny (a bit too sarcastic though)" for four months. As a fan of her cooking, Michael invited her over to make him dinner and also to meet his dog for the first time, as the woman noted for context she had "only saw him in pictures/videos."Sign up to our free...
PETS
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy