Fox News

'Star Trek' icon Nichelle Nichols' ashes to launch into space, son Kyle calls Enterprise mission 'great honor'

Nichelle Nichols will rest among the stars when her ashes are launched into deep space later this year on an Enterprise Flight with a few of her late "Star Trek" colleagues. Nichols, who was known for playing the iconic Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on all three seasons of the original show from 1966-1969, died on July 30. She was 89. Thursday, Sept. 8, marks the 56th anniversary of the first episode of the show and is now known as "Star Trek Day."
Herbie J Pilato

The Tragic Life and Death of Actress Natalie Wood

[Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to CBSNews.com, Yahoo! News, and Biography.com.]. She was glamorous, yet down-to-earth. In the public eye since she was a child, she was gone too soon at only 43 years old. But the circumstances surrounding her death to this day have not yet been clarified.
Fox News

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn, turns 16: 'Mom is looking down'

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turned 16 on Wednesday. Her father, Larry Birkhead, took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter’s milestone birthday. "Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you. Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished. So proud to be your Dad!" his caption began, alongside a collage of photos of Dannielynn.
The Spun

Look: Hunter McGrady's Top SI Swimsuit Photos

This year marked McGrady's fifth in the magazine. The body positivity advocate's work as a model has been the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. "I have always wanted to be a model since I was really really little," McGrady said during her SI Swimsuit 2022 shoot in Belize. "My parents are in the industry so I was always around it. I would say if it's a dream of yours, go for it. There's nothing that can hold you back. And if there's something society is telling you that you might be too big, too short, too whatever, now's your time to shine, and to break those barriers."
TVOvermind

Kevin Costner Speaks About Ray Liotta’s Battin Practice As Shoeless Joe In Field of Dreams

Unfortunately, the Goodfellas and Black Bird actor passed away during his sleep while filming Dangerous Waters. Liotta left a legacy of incredible acting behind that all started thanks to his memorable turn as Henry Hill in Goodfellas. Next, however, Liotta starred in Field of Dreams with Kevin Coster before his iconic role in the Martin Scorsese feature. The film follows Iowa farmer Ray, who builds a baseball field on his land after hearing a mysterious voice in his cornfield saying, “If you build, he will come.” Liotta played Shoeless Joe Jackson, a White Sox player; however, a big scandal surrounding Jackson and seven teammates stemmed from them accepting money to lose their 1919 World Series game against Cincinnati Reds intentionally.
thebrag.com

Watch previously unseen footage of a classic Led Zeppelin show

Previously unseen footage of a famous Led Zeppelin show has been made available to watch for the first time in over 50 years. As per Classic Rock, Led Zeppelin fan Eddie Vincent made the incredibly discovery after originally shooting the footage at the band’s Inglewood Forum concert in Los Angeles on September 4th, 1970. Vincent smuggled his parent’s Kodak Brownie camera into the venue under his jacket, such was his ambition to capture the moment.
ohmymag.co.uk

Chuck Norris: 20 unforgettable jokes that have rocked the internet

The internet is a space where jokes and memes can be generated at the spur of the moment, and the most interesting part about this process is that it can be any kind of content. Examples include Keyboard Cat, with Mashablereporting on the impact and history of the famous meme. A more recent instance involved the re-release of the critically panned filmMorbius, which was facilitated by people on the internet turning the titular character into an ironic icon through the fictional catchphrase 'it's morbin' time,' which ended up being a second-time flop according to Vulture.
