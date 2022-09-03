Read full article on original website
'Star Trek' icon Nichelle Nichols' ashes to launch into space, son Kyle calls Enterprise mission 'great honor'
Nichelle Nichols will rest among the stars when her ashes are launched into deep space later this year on an Enterprise Flight with a few of her late "Star Trek" colleagues. Nichols, who was known for playing the iconic Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on all three seasons of the original show from 1966-1969, died on July 30. She was 89. Thursday, Sept. 8, marks the 56th anniversary of the first episode of the show and is now known as "Star Trek Day."
Throwback: Anna Kournikova's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The US Open, the final Grand Slam of the 2022 tennis season, is rolling along in New York. During her time on the court, Anna Kournikova played in multiple US Opens. She reached the fourth round of the singles competition twice and also advanced to the quarterfinals of the doubles bracket two times.
‘The Alamo’: John Wayne Threw an Actor Against a Wall in a ‘Violent Confrontation’
Actor John Wayne stepped behind the camera to direct 'The Alamo,' where he got into a surprising 'violent confrontation' with one of his stars.
The Tragic Life and Death of Actress Natalie Wood
[Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to CBSNews.com, Yahoo! News, and Biography.com.]. She was glamorous, yet down-to-earth. In the public eye since she was a child, she was gone too soon at only 43 years old. But the circumstances surrounding her death to this day have not yet been clarified.
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn, turns 16: 'Mom is looking down'
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turned 16 on Wednesday. Her father, Larry Birkhead, took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter’s milestone birthday. "Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you. Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished. So proud to be your Dad!" his caption began, alongside a collage of photos of Dannielynn.
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
Look: Hunter McGrady's Top SI Swimsuit Photos
This year marked McGrady's fifth in the magazine. The body positivity advocate's work as a model has been the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. "I have always wanted to be a model since I was really really little," McGrady said during her SI Swimsuit 2022 shoot in Belize. "My parents are in the industry so I was always around it. I would say if it's a dream of yours, go for it. There's nothing that can hold you back. And if there's something society is telling you that you might be too big, too short, too whatever, now's your time to shine, and to break those barriers."
Food fights and fistfights: The story of Alvin Lee, the fastest guitar In the west
Ten Years After completed 27 American tours in seven years. For guitarist and frontman Alvin Lee it was a wild, wild ride, and it took its toll
Nationals apologize after Joey Meneses' throw toward young fans gets intercepted by adult man
The Washington Nationals are looking to do right by a young fan after a rude one decided to intercept a ball thrown by outfielder Joey Meneses intended for her. A clip circulated on Twitter of Meneses finding a fan to throw a warmup ball to before the inning began. He picked out a young girl with her glove all ready to make the catch.
‘AGT’ judge Simon Cowell has approached one season 17 contestant about 'an opportunity'
"America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel gushed over the Mayyas' semifinals performance after the show on Tuesday, while contestant Kristy Sellars said the judges' reactions to her pole dance act were "amazing." On the red carpet, Sellars told Fox News Digital that judge Simon Cowell, 62, had talked to her...
Kevin Costner Speaks About Ray Liotta’s Battin Practice As Shoeless Joe In Field of Dreams
Unfortunately, the Goodfellas and Black Bird actor passed away during his sleep while filming Dangerous Waters. Liotta left a legacy of incredible acting behind that all started thanks to his memorable turn as Henry Hill in Goodfellas. Next, however, Liotta starred in Field of Dreams with Kevin Coster before his iconic role in the Martin Scorsese feature. The film follows Iowa farmer Ray, who builds a baseball field on his land after hearing a mysterious voice in his cornfield saying, “If you build, he will come.” Liotta played Shoeless Joe Jackson, a White Sox player; however, a big scandal surrounding Jackson and seven teammates stemmed from them accepting money to lose their 1919 World Series game against Cincinnati Reds intentionally.
Watch previously unseen footage of a classic Led Zeppelin show
Previously unseen footage of a famous Led Zeppelin show has been made available to watch for the first time in over 50 years. As per Classic Rock, Led Zeppelin fan Eddie Vincent made the incredibly discovery after originally shooting the footage at the band’s Inglewood Forum concert in Los Angeles on September 4th, 1970. Vincent smuggled his parent’s Kodak Brownie camera into the venue under his jacket, such was his ambition to capture the moment.
Chuck Norris: 20 unforgettable jokes that have rocked the internet
The internet is a space where jokes and memes can be generated at the spur of the moment, and the most interesting part about this process is that it can be any kind of content. Examples include Keyboard Cat, with Mashablereporting on the impact and history of the famous meme. A more recent instance involved the re-release of the critically panned filmMorbius, which was facilitated by people on the internet turning the titular character into an ironic icon through the fictional catchphrase 'it's morbin' time,' which ended up being a second-time flop according to Vulture.
A Former Mob Boss Said Mafia Bosses Didn’t Really Think Much of Al Capone
A ex-mob-boss's take provides a different perspective of Al Capone in the entertainment industry -- one we are not used to seeing.
