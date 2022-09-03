This year marked McGrady's fifth in the magazine. The body positivity advocate's work as a model has been the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. "I have always wanted to be a model since I was really really little," McGrady said during her SI Swimsuit 2022 shoot in Belize. "My parents are in the industry so I was always around it. I would say if it's a dream of yours, go for it. There's nothing that can hold you back. And if there's something society is telling you that you might be too big, too short, too whatever, now's your time to shine, and to break those barriers."

