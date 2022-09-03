ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

jtv.tv

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Trevor VanBuren, Aquatics Coordinator, Jackson YMCA. Muralist Zeks One, interviewed at Ella Sharp Museum, Al Worden Tribute Mural. Nick Neves, Jackson Bass Fishing Team Coach with Ephraim Cretsinger, team member. Andrew Wellman & Ashley Esselink, Bright Walls Mural Festival. 9 AM and 11 AM.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tom Jurasek and Andrew Gissal, Bearex. Rick Only, Jimmie’s Towing. Stephanie Schiro and Jessica Houston, Bright Walls Mural Festival. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Bob Hoffman,...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Spartan Stadium is filled with racket

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The complaints are the same we receive from Michigan State football fans - eliminate the music during the game from the public address system!. It’s awful and fans can’t even speak to each other. The ones who like it likely are not season ticket holders who tell me their days of attending these games are numbered. What about the MSU band can’t it entertain during time outs?
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard 9-6-22

Jackson Christian 3, Climax-Scotts 2: The Royals won 15-12 in game five to pull out the win. Juliana McCombs finished with 20 kills, Madi Conrad tallied 26 assists and 20 aces, and Maggie Hollowood scored five kills for JCHS. Columbia Central 3, Onsted 0: Berlynn Lyke recorded 24 assists and...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022

Voting is now open for the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. We are lucky to have so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan. Now we're looking for your favorites. You can find all of the nominated burger places in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order below. Simply select your favorite, then page down and click the 'Vote' button. One vote per person / per day is permitted. Voting will be open through Tuesday, September 20th. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wbch.com

M-66 & M-79 Intersection in Nashville still closed

UPDATE: 4:37 pm Heavy equipment is now on the scene in an attempt to remove the hugh press and semi tracter that broke down Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of M-66 and M-79 near Mooville in Nashville. The Press and semi tractor has been in the intersection for over 24 hours.
NASHVILLE, MI
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson Magazine Honors Health Care Angels

(September 7, 2022 3:59 PM) Jackson Magazine presented its 15th annual Health Care Angels awards at Ella Sharp Museum on September 6, 2022. These Angels represent the most dedicated members of the Jackson health-care community. The award recipients were nominated by the community, patients and co-workers and reviewed by a panel of local health-care experts.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Camping season comes to a close in Mid-Michigan

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of campfires, grilling, and s’mores filled the Sleepy-Hollow campground in Clinton County this Labor Day weekend. Summer came to an end and families spent their final days camping and getting out in nature. Camper Cheryl Boshaw said it’s all about making memories.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
247Sports

Michigan QB Davis Warren shares his incredible life's journey

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — You could forgive the fans who attended the Michigan football Spring Game last April for not recognizing Davis Warren. After all, the quarterback was a walk-on and had never taken a snap for the Wolverines. Warren didn’t remain an unknown for long. He threw for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
WIXOM, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State captain gets start in college coaching

EAST LANSING – A beloved former Michigan State captain will be heading west to start his collegiate coaching career. Tum Tum Nairn has been hired as an assistant coach at Southern Utah, the school announced on Wednesday. There, he will work for Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon, a...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan teen accused of murdering ‘best friend’

DETROIT – A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of his apparent best friend, officials said. Zayer Brooks, 17, of River Rouge is charged with murder as an adult in the fata shooting of Edmond Lamont Butler, 17, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Large police presence spotted on N Howard and E. Saginaw

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A large police presence has been spotted on the intersection of North Howard Ave and S M 43 Highway in Lansing. Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police vehicles were spotted alongside ambulances and fire trucks. The intersection will be shut down for “the time being,” one officer told 6 News. […]
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.

