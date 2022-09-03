ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

CandysDirt

You Might Swoon Over This Poetic Oak Cliff Bungalow

How do thy love this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans? She’s a darling Oak Cliff bungalow on N. Rosemont Ave., listed by Cynthia Paine-Drennan of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate. Let us count the ways — Classic character with modern upgrades, a beautifully-landscaped yard, and excellent location are all part of the poetry of this home.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
DALLAS, TX
Brewbound.com

Bishop Cider Opens New Cidercade Location in Fort Worth

Bishop Cider, a Dallas-based hard cider manufacturer, opened the newest location of their Cidercade entertainment venue in Fort Worth, TX on August 23, 2022 at 5pm. Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisanal food, and offers an “entertainment buffet” where patrons pay a nominal admission fee, and all games and activities are free to play. Cidercade Fort Worth joins Bishop’s existing Cidercade locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds

A study by HiRoad indicates that Fort Worth drivers are chill. Our navigators were seventh in a survey ranking the least stressed-out drivers in the country, according to a study of short forms of texts, such as tweets. The study, whose findings are from May 2022, filtered more than 1.3...
FORT WORTH, TX
Eater

7 Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to This Fall

There’s a lot to look forward to this fall in the Metroplex, with a spate of restaurant openings coming up faster than you can say “pumpkin spice.” Here are seven new dining destinations to track over the few months, serving the best of New Zealand’s seafood, French Riviera-inspired plates, Cajun fare, steak, and oh-so-much pizza.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Hail, strong winds cause damage in North Texas

DALLAS - Strong thunderstorms caused some damage in North Texas Monday night. FOX 4 viewer Tyler Baccus shared photos of golf ball-sized hail in the Saginaw area. He said it broke seven windows at his house near Bond Ranch Road and damaged cars. But that wasn’t the only area that...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities

Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
TEXAS STATE
thecoinrise.com

Dallas Woman Indicted for Missing $570K Worth of Bitcoin

Joann Vasquez, a 38-year-old woman who lives in Grand Prairie is currently facing charges for her connection to a missing $570,000 worth of Bitcoin (BTC). According to a court document, the Dallas Police claimed that as of January last year, Joan had about $570,000 worth of Bitcoin acquired through account passwords stolen from a home in her possession.
DALLAS, TX
