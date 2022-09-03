Related
Three For The Money: This Trio of D-FW Homes is Among Most Expensive in Texas
PadSplit Enters Short-Term Rental Mix Offering Furnished Rooms at Weekly Rates
You Might Swoon Over This Poetic Oak Cliff Bungalow
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
They passed each other at a hospital for 7 years. Then they learned they're siblings.
New name and supporting foundation announced for incoming Frisco park
This Texas city is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country
Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bishop Cider Opens New Cidercade Location in Fort Worth
H-E-B announces opening date for first Dallas-area location
Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds
Texas Black Doctor Launches Telemedicine and Walk-In Clinic to Address Healthcare Disparities Across the State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular North Texas BBQ joint takes turkey off menu as costs rise
7 Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to This Fall
Dallas Weather: Hail, strong winds cause damage in North Texas
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities
Dallas Woman Indicted for Missing $570K Worth of Bitcoin
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
Looking at North Texas forecast for end of work week, weekend & early next week
CandysDirt
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.https://candysdirt.com
Comments / 0