Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
mprnews.org
Art Hounds: the fall season of arts begins
Cynthia Hall-Duran of St. Paul has been a fan of the AZ Gallery (also called Argyle Zebra Gallery) in Lowertown for a while, and she was able to attend the soft opening of their September show “Rejected.”. More than 2,200 artists, both emerging and professional, submitted their work to...
fox9.com
25 apple orchards in Minnesota to visit this fall
(FOX 9) - Apple picking is a classic fall activity in Minnesota, with several homegrown varieties available throughout the season. Below are some of the best orchards for your fall frolic!. If you would like your orchard featured email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com with details. Aamodt's Apple Farm. Location: 6428 Manning Ave., Stillwater.
7 Popular Minnesota Authors To Remember on Read a Book Day
When was the last time you read a book? If you have to think about it, it might be time to pick up a good one and get to reading. Perhaps you don't have much time to sit and read, like many of us these days. What about audio books? I've found they make a great companion on a longer drive and help pass the time quickly. But even so, to me, it doesn't beat the feeling of sitting down with a good book and getting lost in the words.
13 Official State Symbols of Minnesota
Most of my elementary school experience blurs together, but I do remember 4th grade vividly because that is the year we learned a lot about states and spent a lot of time learning about Minnesota. We were introduced to state symbols like the loon being our state bird, and the walleye being our state fish. It blended the world of fun facts and education and that is my preferred language. I love random trivial knowledge, which is probably why I host bar trivia as an adult.
After pickle pizza took State Fair by storm, Minneapolis pizzeria launches its own version
Pickle Pizza was arguably the big food talking point at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, and its success has convinced an acclaimed Minneapolis pizzeria to launch its own version. Slice Minneapolis, has locations at 519 E. Hennepin Ave. and Midtown Global Market, announced that starting Thursday, a Dill Pickle Ranch...
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 9-11)
Check out one of the many small-town festivals or cultural fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Parking at Bayfront is $10. This event features a large farmers market that showcases...
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
mprnews.org
Behind the numbers for Minnesota's hot job market
All across Minnesota, businesses are desperate for workers. “We’re hiring” signs seem to be posted in every storefront. Companies are flying in workers from places like Puerto Rico, paying big signing bonuses, and getting into wage wars in a desperate attempt to fill open positions. According to...
Hudson Star-Observer
Plan an artful adventure every weekend in September
For decades, artists have flocked to the St. Croix River Valley and its many communities, large and small, to be inspired by the water, woods, flora and fauna. This September and October, residents and visitors alike will see the intersection of art and nature on display at large community art fairs, open artists’ studios, sales and other events from Taylors Falls to River Falls.
When We’ll See Peak Fall Colors in Southeast Minnesota
School has officially begun which means fall is right around the corner. Even though fall is nowhere near as long as I'd like it to be, there are still some really fun activities we Minnesotans love to do every fall, like apple picking, going to corn mazes, and leaf peeping. Later we'll check out some of the apple orchards you can visit in our area but first let's talk about when the fall colors will be at their peak this fall in southeast Minnesota.
mprnews.org
'How to Talk Minnesotan' author Howard Mohr dies at 83
The man who wrote a popular tongue-in-cheek guide to Minnesota culture has died. Howard Mohr's "How to Talk Minnesotan" was considered a classic of Minnesota humor. He was 83. Mohr was a former professor at Southwest State University (now Southwest Minnesota State University) in Marshall, where poets Bill Holm and Stephen Dunn also taught. Mohr was a writer for the Prairie Home Companion radio show during the zenith of its run in the 1980s.
mprnews.org
Should you get the new COVID booster? A Mayo doctor weighs in
Appointments to get the booster shots are open at the state-run vaccination site at the Mall of America. State officials said last week that sites in Duluth, St. Paul, Rochester and Moorhead will start taking appointments next week. The reworked COVID booster shot could become part of our yearly routine,...
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair ends, called 'success' by many in attendance
(FOX 9) - The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to an end on Monday, and already many vendors and fairgoers are calling this year’s fair a success. "It definitely met [my] expectations," fairgoer Dana Bain told FOX 9. "I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
Are Minnesota Grandkids Spoiled? Where Does Minnesota Rank?
Grandparents often spoil their grandchildren and you could argue that is their job. Coventry Direct launched a survey ranking states on how grandparents spoil their grandkids. They asked over 2000 grandchildren across America to rate from 1 to 5 how often their grandparents spoil them, then tallied the score of each state to find the winners.
Fall allergy season upon us in Minnesota – and it's longer
MINNEAPOLIS – Have your eyes been itchy? Have you been sneezing? You may be suffering from late summer and early fall allergies due to high pollen levels in the Twin Cities.Dr. Pramod Kelkar, an allergist at Allina Health, said Ragweed pollen is usually the worst offender in Minnesota because it's so common in the Midwest and it can travel in the air for upwards of 200 miles. Those who are susceptible can feel the irritation from August through mid-October."Right now is the biggest time for fall allergies,"Kelkar said. "It feels like the spring is the stronger allergy season, but in...
Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
Minneapolis 911 call center offers signing bonuses as it seeks to fix staffing shortage
MINNEAPOLIS -- The very workers we dial during an emergency are the ones now calling for help. The 911 center in Minneapolis hopes to hire new employees to fix a staffing shortage.It's the busiest dispatch facility in the entire Midwest, outside of Chicago. The Minneapolis Emergency Communications Center or MECC needs workers to keep up with demand.Right now the need is for 911 call takers."We are the first point of contact, " said Laurie Thomas-Neely.The 911 call center is the first point of contact when it comes to public safety in Minneapolis. Call answer times have been slowed by a...
This Minnesota County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
