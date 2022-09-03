Read full article on original website
Slow warming trend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A high pressure system will drift east of the next few days. As it does, a southerly flow will develop. This will increase temperatures day and night by several degrees. Highs will move into the low 80s and nights will warm to the mid 60s. No rain is expected until late Saturday but more likely Sunday.
Patchy fog early, then mostly cloudy Tuesday with some clearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Another mild and moderately muggy morning starts off Tuesday with areas of patchy fog and low temperatures in the mid 60s. The first half of the day will be mostly cloudy as high temperatures climb to the upper 70s. Some gradual clearing will bring a few peeks of sunshine by early evening before skies turn mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will fall to the mid 50s as cooler, drier air moves in for the rest of the work week. Humidity will decrease as highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s through Friday with lots of sunshine in store.
Some patchy fog early, then mostly sunny, lovely Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Areas of dense for in northern counties early will clear as temperatures climb out of the low 60s through the morning. Cooler, drier air will make for a lovely afternoon as skies turn mostly sunny and highs reach near 80. Cooler air in place with clear skies overnight will make for chill conditions by early Thursday as low dip to the mid 50s. Thursday and Friday will both start out feeling like fall in the mornings with temperatures in the 50s. A summer feel will arrive both afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
Sunny skies on the way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Though there were a lot of clouds over the holiday weekend, the sun will be returning Wednesday through the rest of the work week. High temperatures will be near normal although a gradual warming trend will push temperatures back up to slightly above normal levels. Friday will likely be the warmest day with highs in the low 80s. There is very little chance of rain through at least Friday.
Mostly cloudy Labor Day with scattered showers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Scattered showers will linger through our Labor Day Monday under otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Morning low temperatures start in the mid 60s with moderate humidity. Monday will not be a total wash out with just light scattered showers on and off through the day. Many areas will remain dry and cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine and some humidity. Highs will reach the upper 70s with light showers winding down by the evening. The rest of the work week will bring slightly below average temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with sunny skies returning by Wednesday.
Lingering light rain, but weather improving for Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Clouds cloaked the sky for your Labor Day and while they’ll linger on Tuesday, we’ll see improvements by day’s end. For the rest of Labor Day, evening plays should stay mostly dry. There will be a few light sprinkles in the area, but nothing to cancel dinner plans over. Temperatures will hang out in the upper 60s this evening, dropping into the mid 60s by Tuesday morning.
1 person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash Wednesday night on the city’s north side. Fort Wayne police dispatchers tell Fort Wayne’s NBC News it happened around 8:05 in the westbound lanes of Dupont Road near Parkview Plaza Drive not far from Parkview Regional Medical Center. They tell us a person on the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
Coroner: Michigan woman victim in Friday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Shelby Michigan woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning at the U.S. 30 and Franke Road intersection. The coroner’s office says 48-year-old Tammy Berger was the front seat...
FWPD: One dead following motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one man is dead following a crash on the southwest side of town Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the intersection of W Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 7:10 p.m. on reports of a crash. When crews arrived, they say they found an unresponsive man on the side of the road.
Section of E Wayne St. to close for work to protect Maumee River
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne City Utilities says a portion of East Wayne Street will be closed for about three months for sewer work. Officials say East Wayne Street, between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard, will close on Sept. 6 while crews construct the first portion of stormwater and sanitary sewer upgrades to protect the Maumee River.
A new construction project to protect the Maumee River shuts down part of E. Wayne Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A new construction project began Tuesday morning that city officials say will help protect the Maumee River. Crews shut down a portion of E. Wayne Street between Glasgow Ave. and S. Anthony Blvd. and it’s expected to stay closed for 90 days.
FWACC looking for answers after dog abandoned outside of shelter had to be euthanized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) says they are looking for help identifying the person they say improperly abandoned a dog outside of the shelter that later had to be put down. FWACC officials said in a Facebook post that a...
Labor Day plans included a picnic from folks at the UAW Local 2209
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Many Americans are enjoying the day off from their “9 to 5″ jobs, especially some folks in downtown Fort Wayne. Each year the federal holiday is marked by parades and picnics, including here in Fort Wayne. The UAW local 2209 chapter hosted the annual event. Union members and their families, all workers and retirees, all under one pavilion to indulge in a hot dog or two, chili and more. Organizers like to put on this event to give back to the community that they say is always there for them.
Appointments now available for new Covid-19 booster shots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The CDC signed off on the new Covid-19 booster shots in early September. They have been shipped across the country and have arrived in Fort Wayne. This new shot specifically targets the omicron subvariants, BA-4 and BA-5. If you need to continue...
Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s motorcyclist in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night. The coroner’s office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, 55-year-old William G. Miller was involved in a crash at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
EACS Superintendent gives failing grade to proposed southeast side jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The fight to stop a new Allen County Jail from being built on Fort Wayne’s southeast side now has the support of a major county school system. Members of the East Allen County Schools Board of Trustees want county officials to...
‘Highly contagious’ avian influenza detected in 2 Ohio counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture said a “highly contagious” form of the avian influenza has been detected in Ashland and Defiance counties. In Ashland County, officials said a backyard flock tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The virus was also detected in...
Gas City woman found guilty in stepdaughter’s killing appealing conviction
GAS CITY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Gas City woman who was sentenced to life without parole for killing her stepdaughter back in 2019 is now appealing her conviction. According to the Indiana Supreme Court, Amanda Carmack has filed an appeal in the case. Documents say Carmack is challenging “whether sufficient evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that she did not act in ‘sudden heat’ when she killed the victim.”
