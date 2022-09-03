ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Monica’ Star Trace Lysette’s Milestone Moment With Venice Premiere This Weekend

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPqA3_0hghsd6s00

When Trace Lysette got to Venice for the premiere of the Andrea Pallaoro-directed drama Monica , she learned that she becomes the first Trans actress to headline a competition film here. Lysette plays the title character, a Trans woman who comes home to care for the mother who rejected her years ago, The young woman has a lot of personal issues she is working through, but among the most frustrating is that the mental faculties of her mother ( Patricia Clarkson ) are failing along with her health. She doesn’t recognize her child, and Monica tries her best to build a bond as her caretaker. Lysette was a regular in the Amazon series Transparent , and she co-starred with Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in Hustlers. But this is her first leading role in a movie. We met at the Excelsior hotel for a Disruptors party thrown by Deadline, Thelios and Guillotine Vodka. It is clear that setting a milestone in Venice is not something Lysette takes lightly.

DEADLINE: I’m told that when Monica premieres this weekend, you will be the first Trans actress star of a film in the main competition at Venice. What does that mean to you?

LYSETTE : I’m just figuring all that out. That headline dropped [this week] and I questioned it, and now I’m just processing it. I hope what it means is more open doors for Trans people in world cinema, and feature films in general. I feel there is such a lack…there are rooms we just don’t get in and it’s so rare we get to lead a film. It means a lot to me personally, but it also means a lot to the community. I hope it does.

DEADLINE: How did you get into this room? How did this role come to you?

LYSETTE : It came about in December, 2016. The script was sent to me, I read it and loved it. I identified with Monica. I started the audition process shortly after that and went through a few rounds. I just fought for it. It took awhile to get funding, six years. It was a slow boil but a lot of passion and love went into the film and I hope that shows on the screen.

DEADLINE: The film is grounded by universal elements, the desire to be loved by your family, and to belong. Monica could have been any child who returns to care for an estranged dying mother who rejected her, and whose health and memory are eroding. The moments between mother and daughter are touching. What was the challenge to work up a rapport with Patricia Clarkson?

LYSETTE : It was a beautiful gift, working with Patricia. We felt this familial bond right away. All of the layers Monica is dealing with, her mother’s memory loss and also not having seen her for so many years, and a difficult transformation., there was a lot. She was just trying to afford grace to her mother and her family, and at the same time take care of herself. That is what she has always had to do, take care of herself on her own.

DEADLINE: There’s a moment where Monica tells her brother that their mother dropped her at the bus station, told her I can’t be your mother anymore, and cut off discussion about it. Were these elements pure fiction, or based on a collection of people who’ve endured that pain?

LYSETTE : That struggle with our biological families is unfortunately too typical in the Trans community. I weep for my Trans siblings who have to go through that. I was fortunate in that the period of time my mother and I were working things out, on the rocks or estranged or whatever you want to call it, it was a much shorter period of time than what Monica experiences with her mother. I cherish my mother. She had the courage to interrogate the belief that society and religion had instilled in her. And she overcame them because of the love she had for me, her child. I hope my mom might be an example to other parents who are having that internal battle…it’s a really touchy subject, and hard for me to talk about it. I love my mother so much and want to celebrate her with all the time we have left with each other. I think Monica has a similar journey.

DEADLINE: The ending is quite touching, and there is closure and the feeling that a family has been restored. I thought, if you were an actress in any movie, you need not be defined by gender if you chose not to be. But after being an outspoken advocate for the Trans community, you may well have an opportunity with this film to be a role model for young people going through what you went through in your life and finding it so hard to feel comfortable in their own skin. Where do you go from here?

LYSETTE : I have another indie film that was shot last year, Dope Queens , and we are hoping that lands at a festival soon. I have a supporting lead role in that, but outside of that, I’m still figuring what’s next for me. I hope this shakes things up a little bit.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lea Michele Makes ‘Funny Girl’ Debut Tonight Free Of Critics (For Now); First-Look Photos Unveiled

EXCLUSIVE: Lea Michele will be making her public debut as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl tonight, but don’t expect reviews tomorrow. A production spokesperson tells Deadline exclusively that while critics will be accommodated who want to review – or, rather, re-review – the musical with its new star, the accommodations won’t be made for a few weeks. According to the spokesperson, producers will wait to open the show to reviewers once the full company, including Michele and Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, have had a “brief time to perform together.” While Michele and Feldshuh begin tonight, some of the other...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Son’ With Hugh Jackman Gets Heartfelt 10-Minute Ovation After Venice Film Festival Premiere – Watch The Video

Florian Zeller’s family drama The Son had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday evening, eliciting a 10-minute standing ovation after the film’s screening. Stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath were in attendance with Zeller inside the Sala Grande. They took several bows as the crowd cheered the cast’s emotional performances. 10-minute standing ovation for #TheSon at #VeniceFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/34sbwLrHL3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 7, 2022 The film is Zeller’s follow-up to his 2020 Oscar-winning The Father. As with that film, The Son is adapted from Zeller’s own stage play alongside Christopher Hampton. The story follows a family...
MOVIES
Deadline

Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Gets Spirited 5-Minute Ovation At Venice Film Festival

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this evening. Flanked by stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Florence Pugh — who flew in late from the Budapest set of Dune 2 — Wilde saw her film receive a spirited five-minute-plus ovation. Pugh got her own hearty welcome as she stepped onto the red carpet in her sparkling gown. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice Film Festival Photo Gallery: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine Florence Pugh arriving to the #DontWorryDarling premiere at #VeniceFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/mbEGKJC6rK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 5, 2022 Styles arrived to a chorus...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice Film Festival Photo Gallery: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine

UPDATED with red carpet photos: Olivia Wilde arrived on the Lido Monday morning for the hotly anticipated press conference for her latest film Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde was joined by her principal cast including Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, and Chris Pine. As previously reported, Florence Pugh, the film’s lead, was not in attendance because her flight from the Budapest set of the Dune sequel didn’t land in Venice until after the presser began. Pugh is expected to attend the film’s evening premiere. Clink on the photo above to launch the gallery. Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Gets Spirited 5-Minute Ovation At Venice...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Clarkson
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Constance Wu
Deadline

Oscar Winner Mark Rylance & Wife Claire van Kampen Team With Steven Spielberg’s Amblin On New TV Project

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning star Mark Rylance and his wife Claire van Kampen, a playwright, composer and director, have teamed with Steven Spielberg and his Amblin Entertainment on a TV project, the actor revealed to Deadline. ”It’s a historical project, about something that happened in American history,” Rylance (Dunkirk) said at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. Rylance appears in director Luca Guadagnino’s compelling cannibal drama Bones and All alongside Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Guadagnino, Russell and Rylance have been attending screenings at the festival. The TV drama for Spielberg is under wraps, Rylance said, and he was reluctant to discuss it in detail. However, Deadline...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Blasts ‘The Rings Of Power’ & ‘House Of The Dragon’ Trolls Over Racist Backlash

Whoopi Goldberg is slamming trolls criticizing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon over their casting choices. Some fans on social media have called out the series on Prime Video and HBO for becoming “woke” and showing people of color in the fantasy worlds originally created by J. R. R. Tolkien and George R. R. Martin. On the premiere episode of The View Season 26, Goldberg put the racist trolls on blast at the “Hot Topics” table. “I want to start by saying these are not real. OK?” Goldberg started. “The new Lord of the Rings series,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Lea Michele: First Images, Video Of ‘Funny Girl’ Debut, Broadway Curtain Call

As you might have heard, Lea Michele made her Funny Girl debut last night, taking the stage at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre to six standing ovations, a bouquet of white roses and through plenty of curtain call tears. Among those in attendance at the performance – which also marked the debut of Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, the role Jane Lynch originated in this revival – were Drew Barrymore, Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher Jr., Ryan Murphy, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Zachary Quinto, Lee Pace and fashion designer Thom Browne. Check out the first-performance and curtain call photos and a video below,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Venice#Film Star#The Andrea Pallaoro
Deadline

‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Gets Rousing 15-Minute Ovation At Venice Film Festival Premiere

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh’s return to the Venice Film Festival after 2017’s triumphant Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, had its world premiere Monday night, getting the biggest response from fest audience so far this year with a 15-minute standing ovation. McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were in the audience for the debut of Searchlight Pictures’ reunion of the In Bruges trio. The response was enough to force a delay in the next world premiere screening tonight, the anticipated Don’t Worry Darling. Venice Film Festival: Deadline’s Complete Coverage This is Oscar winner McDonagh’s first feature set in his native...
MOVIES
Deadline

Martin McDonagh, Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson On Reuniting For ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ — Venice

Martin McDonagh is back on the Lido where he’s set to debut his latest film The Banshees of Inisherin, the first film he’s produced in his home country Ireland. Discussing his return to the country during a press conference in Venice Monday, McDonagh said: “To do something in Ireland was majestic, especially the west of Ireland was a dream of mine. The whole area where we filmed was where I went back to when I was a kid to visit relatives. It’s where my dad’s from.” Venice Film Festival: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Set in 1923 on the fictional island of Inisherin, the film...
MOVIES
Deadline

Casey Affleck: “I’ve Seen ‘Blonde’ And It’s Incredible” — Venice

Casey Affleck heaped praise on Andrew Dominik’s forthcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde during a press conference for his latest film Dreamin’ Wild at the Venice Film Festival Wednesday. “I’ve seen Blonde and it’s incredible,” Affleck told press corps. “I’ve seen a couple of versions of Blonde and it’s taken him [Dominik] a long time to get it out into the world. But that’s just how he is. He’s so slow with it. And it’s an amazing, beautiful film.” Affleck began discussing the NC-17-rated flick after he was asked about his relationship with the film’s director Andrew Dominik whom he worked with on...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Review: ‘Saint Omer’ Explores Motherhood And Greek Tragedy

Loneliness, postpartum-depression, motherhood, and isolation are at the core of Alice Diop’s feature film premiering at Venice, Saint Omer. Written by Diop and Marie N’Diaye, the movie stars Kayije Kagame and Guslagie Malanga. The film sends a message about the pressures of being a single parent and how women connect through trauma. Rama (Kagame) is a journalist and professor who is writing a book loosely based on the myth of Euripides’ play Medea. Rama has a poor relationship with her mother, which is shown in flashbacks. Her mother often yelled or ignored her. Other times, Rama is watching her mother quietly...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Venice Review: Penelope Cruz In Emanuele Crialese’s ‘L’Immensita’

Even before the title flashes up for Venice Film Festival competition entry L’Immensita, we know that Penelope Cruz is the most fun mom – most likely the only fun mom – in town. She doesn’t just set the table for dinner; she puts on music, leads the kids in a choreographed dance and singalong as they pass plates and cutlery, emoting into a passing fork as if it were a microphone. Adults bore her. At a birthday dinner for an ancient relative, she slips under the table to join her children in removing and mixing up everyone’s shoes. “I want...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Son’ Venice Review: Hugh Jackman In Florian Zeller’s Gripping Follow-Up To Oscar-Winning ‘The Father’

Writer-director Florian Zeller had such great success with his 2020 film adaptation of his stage play The Father which earned six Oscar nominations including Best Picture — winning for his and co-writer Christopher Hampton’s screenplay, as well as Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins — that he was able to move  quickly in getting a film version going for his next play, 2018’s Le Fils. The result, The Son, premiering Wednesday at the Venice Film Festival in competition, is the second of a three-part stage and film series on stories dealing with mental health; in this case, a troubled 17-year-old boy who has been deeply...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Acolyte’: Jodie Turner-Smith Poised To Join Disney+’s ‘Star Wars’ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn) is finalizing a deal to join Amandla Stenberg in the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte, sources tell Deadline. Reps for Lucasfilm and Turner-Smith declined comment. So far Stenberg, who is playing the lead, is the only confirmed cast member for the Star Wars universe project from Leslye Headland. Details about characters, including the one played by Turner-Smith, are being kept under wraps. The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era, Disney+ said...
NFL
Deadline

The Trans Film Mentorship Sets First-Ever Trans Filmmakers Summit At TIFF, Will Present Inaugural Trans Barrier Breaker Award To ‘Bros’ Actress TS Madison

The Trans Film Mentorship has announced that its first Trans Filmmakers Summit will take place at the Toronto Film Festival on September 11th. The summit will be held at 2 p.m. ET, following the Inside Out TIFF Queer Brunch on Malaparte’s Rooftop at TIFF Bell Lightbox. An afternoon to reimagine trans storytelling as an opportunity for community-building and nurturing emerging trans talent, The Trans Filmmakers Summit is open to all trans and non-binary creators, industry partners and allies as a way to discover and celebrate trans barrier-breakers. It will open with an address from the Trans Film Mentorship team, who will honor...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Review: Tilda Swinton In Joanna Hogg’s ‘The Eternal Daughter’

The phrase “Joanna Hogg’s Shutter Island” is not a line that many critics expect to bust out in their lifetimes, but with her sixth feature the British director has made a fascinating foray into genre cinema that, while firmly in keeping with the rest of her quasi-autobiographical works, makes a surprising departure from the upper-middle-class realism of her signature film The Souvenir. Venice competition entry The Eternal Daughter stays very much in the same social milieu, and reunites Hogg with Tilda Swinton in a dual role, but there is also a tremendous sense of unease here, whether one sees it as...
MOVIES
Deadline

Protagonist, Les Films Du Losange Strike French Deal On Cannes Breakout ‘War Pony’

Protagonist Pictures has closed a French distribution deal with Les Films du Losange on Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s Cannes Camera d’Or winning directorial debut War Pony. The deal marks the first American acquisition for Losange since Chloé Zhao’s The Rider, which Protagonist also sold internationally. The announcement coincides with the screening of the film in competition at France’s Deauville American Film Festival today (September 5). The Rider also played at the beachfront festival in 2017 winning its Grand Prix. Keough and Gammell’s coming-of-age tale about two young Native Americans set on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota enjoyed a warm reception...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Tulsa King’: Paramount+ Drops New Trailer & Images From Sylvester Stallone Drama

In a couple of years, Sylvester Stallone’s mafio capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi is “gonna own this city.” The city is Tulsa, and the drama is Tulsa King, the latest series for Paramount+ from Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter (The Sopranos), who also serves as showrunner and writer. It follows Manfredi after he is released from prison and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Venice Review: ‘Wolf And Dog’ Follows Two Queer Teens In The Azores

Wolf and Dog (Lobo e Cão) is the first feature film by Portuguese director Claudia Varejão. The movie follows a group of queer teenagers growing up in the uber-religious town of San Miguel in the Azores who yearn for more than the small-town ideals and the mundane lifestyle of their parents. Written by Varejão and Leda Cartum, the central characters try to build a community of their own. Still, the adults want the kids to remain stagnant, become farmers, fishermen, or mothers, and force them to enjoy that lifestyle. The movie has challenging moments to get through because they slow the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

120K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy