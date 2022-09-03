ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

“Getting HATE everywhere he goes” Ben Simmons gets massively booed in the Big Aple during US Open festivity

By FS Desk
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 13

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Champion Announces That He Is Retiring

In an interview with Steve Drumwright on Team USA Basketball's website, NBA Champion Jodie Meeks announced that he is retiring from pro-basketball. Meeks played for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons over his ten seasons in the NBA.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal gives his uncle's home a supersized makeover on 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to giving back. It's not uncommon to hear of the four-time NBA champion paying for a stranger's groceries, picking up the tab for an entire restaurant or even paying for someone's engagement ring while out shopping. Shaq's kindness reaches far and wide, and in his latest example of generosity the big man is helping lead a renovation project for a family member who played a key role early on in his NBA career.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Andre Drummond
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult

JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
NBA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Us Open#The Brooklyn Nets#The Philadelphia 76ers
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Jazz Reportedly Sent Donovan Mitchell To Cleveland As "Payback"

Just last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a huge trade to acquire none other than Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell had wanted out of Utah ever since the team traded away Rudy Gobert, and as expected, the Jazz got a huge haul of draft picks and even some players. Cleveland turned out...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Dennis Schroder could land with 1 NBA contender?

Dennis Schroder could be launching a comeback tour in the state of Texas. In his latest post to Substack, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein indicated that the Dallas Mavericks could potentially take a look at signing Schroder. Stein writes that the Mavericks, who have one final roster spot open, have considered adding one more ball-handling veteran before the season starts.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy