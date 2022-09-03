“Getting HATE everywhere he goes” Ben Simmons gets massively booed in the Big Aple during US Open festivity

Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Champion Announces That He Is Retiring
In an interview with Steve Drumwright on Team USA Basketball's website, NBA Champion Jodie Meeks announced that he is retiring from pro-basketball. Meeks played for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons over his ten seasons in the NBA.
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal gives his uncle's home a supersized makeover on 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to giving back. It's not uncommon to hear of the four-time NBA champion paying for a stranger's groceries, picking up the tab for an entire restaurant or even paying for someone's engagement ring while out shopping. Shaq's kindness reaches far and wide, and in his latest example of generosity the big man is helping lead a renovation project for a family member who played a key role early on in his NBA career.
Video of Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley exchange goes viral
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates. Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult
JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Larsa Pippen Responds To Romance Rumors After She’s Spotted Out With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of retired NBA great Scottie Pippen, is now responding to rumors that she hooked up with Marcus Jordan, the son of her former hubby’s teammate Michael Jordan. The Real Housewives of Miami socialite is now telling TMZ Sports that she and 31-year-old Marcus just happen to share a similar circle of friends. […]
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jazz Reportedly Sent Donovan Mitchell To Cleveland As "Payback"
Just last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a huge trade to acquire none other than Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell had wanted out of Utah ever since the team traded away Rudy Gobert, and as expected, the Jazz got a huge haul of draft picks and even some players. Cleveland turned out...
Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Curry’s Vacation Photos: The NBA Star Shows off Abs and More on Tropical Trip
Love island! Stephen “Steph” Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, lived it while on a tropical vacation for two. The Seasoned Life author, 33, gave fans a glimpse at their beach getaway via Instagram on Monday, August 22, captioning the snaps with three palm tree emojis. The couple, who wed in July 2011, got cozy […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Kid 'n Play's Christopher Martin Says LeBron's 'Very Involved' In 'House Party' Reboot
Christopher Martin -- one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'n Play -- says the "House Party" reboot is in great hands with LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports the NBA superstar is working nonstop to make sure the movie is a success. As we previously reported, the modern...
76ers Add Much-Needed Intensity Boost With Montrezl Harrell, but the Signing Could Spell the End for a Philly Fan-Favorite
Paul Reed is going to end up becoming the biggest loser of the Sixers' Montrezl Harrell signing. The post 76ers Add Much-Needed Intensity Boost With Montrezl Harrell, but the Signing Could Spell the End for a Philly Fan-Favorite appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Believes Skip Bayless Is The Analyst Most Critical Of LeBron James: "He Ain't Playing. He Means It."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time. There's no doubt that he has accomplished a lot in the league. Many younger fans happen to believe he's the GOAT of basketball. While that is a controversial take, it is widely agreed upon that LeBron James is the GOAT of this generation of basketball players.
Dennis Schroder could land with 1 NBA contender?
Dennis Schroder could be launching a comeback tour in the state of Texas. In his latest post to Substack, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein indicated that the Dallas Mavericks could potentially take a look at signing Schroder. Stein writes that the Mavericks, who have one final roster spot open, have considered adding one more ball-handling veteran before the season starts.
Report: Danny Ainge celebrated as if he’d kept Chris Paul from joining Lakers himself when Clippers won trade war
In December of 2011, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to acquire guard Chris Paul from the New Orleans Hornets. However, the deal fell through. The NBA owned the Hornets at the time, and former league commissioner David Stern blocked the deal from happening. In the end, Paul landed with the...
‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice
Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 13