ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Comments / 6

Donald Moore
4d ago

sounds like crap to me they build houses on top of each other in st tammany but these people can't put a Mobile home there they build 2 homes per lot in some places let these people have their home

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Hazardous spill affected traffic on Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish

KENTWOOD, La. — Louisiana State Police are working on a hazardous material leak on the interstate in Kentwood. The leak was reported on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 61 just north of the Kentwood exit. Drivers are being diverted to Louisiana Highway 38. Anyone traveling in the area is...
KENTWOOD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slidell, LA
Government
City
Slidell, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
WDSU

The Pearl River cresting in Slidell on Tuesday

SLIDELL, La. — The Pearl River is cresting in Slidell, leading to moderate flooding in some neighborhoods. Parish President Mike Cooper surveyed the River Gardens area on Monday and said he has local fire departments as well as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on standby in case any problems arise.
SLIDELL, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T.j. Smith
fox8live.com

Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Edgewater Research survey shows voter support for recalling Mayor LaToya Cantrell

A new survey on Wednesday showed that a slight majority of New Orleans registered voters support the recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Fifty five percent of the 400 respondents to an automated "robopoll" said they favored ousting the mayor, while another 37% said Cantrell should remain in office and 8% said they were undecided. The survey was conducted Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 by Edgewater Research and My People Vote. It only surveyed voters via landline and has a 4.8% margin of error.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Vulnerable Area#Linus Realestate#Hurricane Katrina#Lakeview Drive#The Parish Council#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing

Comments / 0

Community Policy