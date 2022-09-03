Letters: Millage increase was right thing to do but more needed to end teacher exodus

Passing the millage increase was the right thing to help teachers, especially veteran teachers, who have seen their salaries go backward as the victims of Gov. DeSantis' “pay new teachers more” scheme. But it was not the necessary thing to do if we wanted to stop the teacher exodus. That will entail hard work that our local and state education leaders don’t seem very interested in doing.

I don’t want to discount money — it is important, but it is far from the only reason that teachers leave. There is also the crushing workload, the unrealistic expectations, the lack of support and the fact teachers have become scapegoats for every real problem (and many imagined ones).

It also doesn’t help that DeSantis and his allies constantly attack teachers, blaming them in his culture wars, while the legislature passes often unnecessary legislation that ties teachers’ hands. The money raised from the millage increase does absolutely nothing to address those things, which will continue to drive teachers out of the profession.

The superintendent, school board and various public education supporters pushing to pass the millage increase knew all this, but they didn’t address any of it. Their pitch was, “pass the millage and we can keep our best teachers,” but the sad reality is this is not true. Increasing salaries will have a nominal effect at best; if you want proof, we went from 6,000 openings to 9,000 after DeSantis raised starting salaries statewide, and DCPS started the year with the most openings it has ever had.

A higher salary is the right thing and it is a good feeling to know a sizeable portion of the city has teachers' backs. That being said, I think it's important people understand that they did the right thing, but not the necessary thing, to help stem the mass departure of teachers.

Most teachers don't make decisions based on money; if they did, they wouldn't be teachers.

Chris Guerrieri, Jacksonville

Be angry at state, not DCPS

Some people are upset that the school board's recent millage increase referendum shares the revenue with charter schools. The people's anger should be directed at state legislators for passing HB 7123, not Duval County Public Schools. The legislature is taking too many decisions away from the local community.

HB 7123 is one of the bills that forces local communities to share with charter schools based on enrollment.

It should have been left to the communities whether or not they wanted the funds to go to charter schools. The state could have passed a law that said that school boards need to put either one of two referendums on the ballot:

The funds will go exclusively to district-run schools; or The funds will go to district-run and charter schools based on enrollment.

Unfortunately, state legislators did not let the community decide, so please remember that when you vote in November. There was a time when charter schools said they could educate our children for less money. If people still believe that, then why are legislators forcing the local community to give them more and more of our tax dollars, while Public Education and Capital Outlay funds (also known as PECO) are given almost entirely to charter schools?

Susan Aertker, education chair, National Organization for Women, Jacksonville

Darnell-Cookman teacher deserved better

I believe there are several reasons why we have a teacher shortage in Duval County and almost everywhere across the country. But the recent story about the former Teacher of the Year at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts, Caroline Lee, being cleared of child abuse charges after nine months may give us a hint as to one of the major reasons.

This petite female teacher in her 60s, well-known and popular, has spent nearly a year waiting for the truth to come out. What a travesty. I believe a murder case could have been solved sooner. I do hope the student who brought charges against Lee has been placed in an alternative school for students with severe behavior issues.

Discipline is a big problem in many of our schools and – to some extent -- in every school. Denying it doesn’t make it go away. If we need more good teachers, hold students to good behavior expectations. Student disrespect (and little motivation to learn) will drive good teachers away from the profession more than low pay. Teachers do deserve good wages, but no amount of money is worth what many of them have to deal with daily.

Ms. Lee, as a taxpayer, let me apologize now for what you suffered. You deserved so much better.

Bonnie Allen, Jacksonville

IRS changes just a charade

I take exception to an Aug. 27 letter stating that Republicans are attacking the Biden Administration for "improving" the IRS and making it easier to pay taxes.

It appears that many lawmakers on both sides of Congress can see through this charade and aren’t happy with it. Arming IRS auditors? Only affecting those making over $300,000 per year? Letting the IRS prepare our tax returns?

These ideas are laughable and fall right in line with the president’s many other broken campaign promises. Just a portion of the ludicrous budget increase for the IRS would go a long way towards securing our borders and improving the lives of our military veterans.

John Reinheimer, Fleming Island

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Letters: Millage increase was right thing to do but more needed to end teacher exodus