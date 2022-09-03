“We are super-happy to have Oscar with us for 2023,” Andreas Siedl delighted to have Oscar Piastri on-board

On May 1, 1972, at the Jarama circuit outside of Madrid, rookie driver Emerson Fittipaldi lined up on the starting grid for that year’s Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. At the end of 90 laps around the 2.1-mile track, the 25-year-old from Brazil had piloted his Lotus 72D to victory, while Jacky Ickx of Ferrari finished second. Fittipaldi went on to take the checkered flag in Belgium, Britain, Austria and Italy to claim the 1972 World Drivers’ Championship, the first to do so at such an early age. His storied career, which included another Formula 1 championship title, has placed...

