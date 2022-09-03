“From Conor to Canelo,” 5 BIGGEST names that Kamaru Usman wanted to fight had he defeated Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Conor McGregor received an additional charge of careless driving in conjunction with six existing driving charges, a court has heard.MMA star McGregor, 33, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court in Dublin on Thursday morning after the judge adjourned the case in June while the Director of Public Prosecutions considered charges against the fighter. The UFC star had been travelling in his €170,000 (£146,000) Bentley Continental GT along the N4 in west Dublin when he was stopped by gardai on 22 March.McGregor last appeared in court on 7 April over two counts of dangerous driving on 22 March. He was also charged...

