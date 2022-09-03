A 61-year-old woman was fatally shot in Chalmette on Wednesday, in what investigators suspect was a fight involving her adult daughter. St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies were called at 8:30 a.m. to a house in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died, the Sheriff's Office said.

