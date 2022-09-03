Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
61-year-old woman shot and killed in Chalmette family altercation, authorities say
A 61-year-old woman was fatally shot in Chalmette on Wednesday, in what investigators suspect was a fight involving her adult daughter. St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies were called at 8:30 a.m. to a house in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died, the Sheriff's Office said.
NOLA.com
7 carjackings or attempted carjackings reported on Labor Day, New Orleans police say
Seven carjackings or attempted carjackings were reported to New Orleans police over the Labor Day holiday, police said Tuesday. The crimes were reported within the 24-hour period from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to a preliminary list of major offenses released by the department. Two of the...
WDSU
Gretna man sentenced to prison on murder charges linked to fentanyl death
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — A Gretna man has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges linked to the fentanyl death of a Belle Chasse High School student. The Plaquemines Parish district attorney said in an issued statement that Franklin Melvin Senfles plead guilty to manslaughter...
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Algiers shooting on Labor Day
The coroner has identified a woman who was killed in a Labor Day shooting in Algiers. Delshawnique Taylor-Fluker was 32, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. She was shot at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues (map) and went around 9 p.m. to a hospital, where she later died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
NOPD searching for man accused of attempted murder in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a Harvey man who is being accused of attempted murder in Algiers. According to police, Christopher Allen, 28, is being accused of shooting at a victim at the 3300 block of Hyman Place. The victim was not struck or injured.
40-year-old man shot multiple times near Little Woods : NOPD
According to the NOPD, police were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 7100 block of Bunker Hill Road.
NOLA.com
Victim of Uptown New Orleans carjacking, shooting still critical condition 1½ months later
More than 1½ months after he was shot and carjacked in Uptown New Orleans, allegedly by an escapee of the Bridge City juvenile prison, Scott Toups remains in a hospital in critical condition. His wife of 33 years, Stacie Toups, described him as an electrical foreman who loved his...
NOLA.com
Cleared after 37 years in prison, Jefferson Parish man challenges denial of compensation
After spending almost 38 years in prison for an aggravated rape conviction in Jefferson Parish, Malcolm Alexander was exonerated by DNA evidence and freed on Jan. 30, 2018. "But I still have dreams where I'm still fighting for my freedom like I haven't been totally exonerated," Alexander, 62, said Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman says she tracked down her own stolen car after slow NOPD response
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department’s manpower shortage is well documented. The trickle-down effect is slow response time, particularly when it comes to property crimes where someone’s life is not in imminent danger. Kendra Mack arrived at the NOPD’s 7th District headquarters to get a...
WDSU
Man accused of holding a woman and a toddler at gunpoint in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of breaking into a woman's home and holding her and a toddler at gunpoint in Algiers. According to police, Lemar Harris, 28, broke into a woman's home on the 2000 block...
NOLA.com
Man pulled from his Mercedes, carjacked while waiting at red light, NOPD says
A 34-year-old man was pulled from his Mercedes Benz and carjacked while waiting at a red light Tuesday night, New Orleans police said. It was one of two carjackings authorities investigated Tuesday in which the driver was pulled from his vehicle. The carjacking of the Mercedes was reported to authorities...
7 carjackings or attempted car armed robberies overnight raises alarm
NEW ORLEANS — In seven separate cases overnight Monday, victims were approached by armed men trying to steal their cars. NOPD is investigating three carjackings, two attempted carjackings, an armed robbery where a car was stolen, and an armed robbery where suspects tried to steal a car, but couldn't start it. It's unknown if the carjackings are connected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chalmette mother shot, killed after altercation
At about 8:30, deputies say they were called to the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, responding to a shooting in the area.
wbrz.com
New Orleans rapper Mystikal formally charged in Ascension rape case
PRAIRIEVILLE - Mystikal, a New Orleans-based rapper who was arrested for an alleged rape that happened at his Ascension Parish home back in July, was formally charged in the attack this week. A grand jury chose Tuesday to indict the rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, for first-degree rape,...
wgno.com
Mystery on Mithra Street, help identify these gunmen
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a pair of gunmen accused in an aggravated assault investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened around 10:00 in the morning...
NOLA.com
3 consecutive life sentences for defendant convicted in Metairie triple murder retrial
Corey Woods, the defendant again convicted in a Metairie triple murder following a retrial of his case, has been ordered to serve life in prison on each count, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Judge Donald Rowan Jr. of the 24th Judicial District Court handed down the sentence Friday. Rowan...
NOLA.com
Actions of JPSO deputy who took woman down by the hair deemed 'reasonable and acceptable'
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has determined that the actions of a deputy captured on video last year grabbing a woman by the hair and slamming her to the ground after responding to reports of a street fight in River Ridge were “both reasonable and acceptable.”. The incident,...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in Labor Day shooting in Algiers, New Orleans police say
A 32-year-old woman was killed in a shooting on Labor Day in Algiers, New Orleans police said. The woman arrived at a hospital around 9 p.m. Monday, seeking treatment for her injuries, authorities said. She later died. Her name has not been released. Police later determined the shooting happened at...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Algiers shooting ID'd by coroner's office
A man who was killed in an Algiers shooting was identified Tuesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Anthony Florant. Florant was fatally wounded Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets, authorities said. First responders found him wounded under a bridge. He died at a...
NOLA.com
Man with children in vehicle carjacked on South Carrollton Avenue, NOPD says
A man with children in the vehicle was carjacked Monday night on South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The man and the children were able to get out before the two carjackers drove off in the stolen vehicle, authorities said. The same night, another carjacker tried to steal a...
Comments / 6