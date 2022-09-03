ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

NOLA.com

61-year-old woman shot and killed in Chalmette family altercation, authorities say

A 61-year-old woman was fatally shot in Chalmette on Wednesday, in what investigators suspect was a fight involving her adult daughter. St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies were called at 8:30 a.m. to a house in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died, the Sheriff's Office said.
CHALMETTE, LA
WDSU

Gretna man sentenced to prison on murder charges linked to fentanyl death

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — A Gretna man has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges linked to the fentanyl death of a Belle Chasse High School student. The Plaquemines Parish district attorney said in an issued statement that Franklin Melvin Senfles plead guilty to manslaughter...
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Algiers shooting on Labor Day

The coroner has identified a woman who was killed in a Labor Day shooting in Algiers. Delshawnique Taylor-Fluker was 32, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. She was shot at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues (map) and went around 9 p.m. to a hospital, where she later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD searching for man accused of attempted murder in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a Harvey man who is being accused of attempted murder in Algiers. According to police, Christopher Allen, 28, is being accused of shooting at a victim at the 3300 block of Hyman Place. The victim was not struck or injured.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

7 carjackings or attempted car armed robberies overnight raises alarm

NEW ORLEANS — In seven separate cases overnight Monday, victims were approached by armed men trying to steal their cars. NOPD is investigating three carjackings, two attempted carjackings, an armed robbery where a car was stolen, and an armed robbery where suspects tried to steal a car, but couldn't start it. It's unknown if the carjackings are connected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Mystery on Mithra Street, help identify these gunmen

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a pair of gunmen accused in an aggravated assault investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened around 10:00 in the morning...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Algiers shooting ID'd by coroner's office

A man who was killed in an Algiers shooting was identified Tuesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Anthony Florant. Florant was fatally wounded Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets, authorities said. First responders found him wounded under a bridge. He died at a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

