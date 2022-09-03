ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Major League Baseball’s Cuban Agreement was once scrambled by The White House, in the light of Donald Trump

By Yagya Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reiterates she won’t run for president and says Donald Trump guilty of ‘seditious conspiracy’

Hillary Clinton has once again confirmed she will never run for president again, calling instead on the Republican Party to take responsibility for making sure Donald Trump does not return to the White House.Ms Clinton, who won the 2016 popular vote by approximately 3 million but lost in the Electoral College after falling short in three key states, reiterated her position in a CBS interview – in which she also declared that Donald Trump was guilty of a major crime against the US government.Asked at the outset whether she would run again, Ms Clinton put it bluntly: “No. No....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
John Bolton
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy