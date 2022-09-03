Berlin Brothersvalley hangs 42 points for 2nd straight week in mauling of Moshannon Valley

BERLIN — Berlin Brothersvalley scored four times in three plays or less in the first half, and the defense forced two turnovers in a 42-0 beatdown of Moshannon Valley on Friday night.

Berlin’s offense was at peak efficiency in its home opener, scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions to take a commanding 28-0 lead with 3:30 to play in the opening quarter.

“We’ve got some playmakers,” said Berlin coach Doug Paul, who garnered his 150th career win in a 42-0 shutout over Conemaugh Valley in Week 1. “We have six kids who I truly feel could be No. 1’s on most teams. Pace (Prosser) has great pocket presence, and the receivers were getting open.”

Key plays

Berlin scored first on its third play from scrimmage after Prosser hooked up with senior athlete Ryan Blubaugh for a 23-yard touchdown.

Following a Moshannon Valley punt, Prosser connected with Josiah Rock for a 60-yard score to go up 14-0 with 7:40 to play in the first.

After catching a 45-yard bomb where he was ruled down at the 1-yard line, Blubaugh capped the third scoring drive with a 1-yard TD plunge.

The Mountaineers picked off two passes - one was returned 25 yards for a touchdown by Holby Mcclucas to cap the evening’s scoring - the other came courtesy of Prosser, who tight roped the sideline in front of the Black Knights' bench to make the play.

By the numbers

Prosser completed 8 of 12 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns before being removed for the duration of the second half with the game already well in hand.

Rock also climbed the ladder to bring in his second TD of the night, a 21-yard pass from Prosser that made it 35-0.

Black Knights running back Levi Knuth rushed 27 times for 80 yards before suffering a knee injury early in the fourth.

Moshannon Valley junior Tanner Kephart carried nine times for 43 yards in spite of being tasked with part-time signal-caller duties after starter Jalen Kurten went down with an injury in the second quarter and never returned to the game.

Unsung heroes

Berlin senior Will Latuch moved the sticks on two different possessions with two third down catches. He finished with three receptions for 35 yards.

Junior Cruz Rodriguez paced the Mountaineers on the ground with five carries for 54 yards and a TD.

Mountaineers junior linebacker Cody Kimmel recorded a sack and knifed his way into the Black Knights' backfield to blow up several running plays.

“We saw that at the end of last year, through the summer and then through these first two games,” said Paul of Kimmel’s steady improvement. “He’s playing a great mic linebacker for us right now. That sets the tone.”

They said it

In his second year as Berlin’s full-time starting quarterback, Prosser already appears dialed in after accounting for seven total scores through the first two weeks of the season.

“I’m extremely comfortable right now,” said Prosser. “It all starts up front. The line has great blocking, and the athletes outside just make unbelievable plays. It makes my job easy. I just try to spread the ball around as much as possible and get it to as many guys as I can.”

What’s next

Berlin (2-0) travels to rival Meyersdale next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Moshannon Valley (0-2) visits Glendale at 7 p.m. next Friday.

“That’s the rivalry game,” Paul said of the matchup with the Red Raiders. “We just got to keep our emotions in check and play ball.”

