Somerset, PA

Somerset's youth shows in lopsided setback to McCort-Carroll

By Kevin Landis
The Daily American
The Daily American
 4 days ago

LORETTO -- Johnny Golden rushed for 111 yard and three scores as well as two touchdowns through the air, while teammate Ibn Shaheed caught two passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns to lead McCort-Carroll to a 50-7 victory over Somerset on Friday at St. Francis University.

Rolling along Windber trounces Tussey Mountain for 2nd straight non-conference rout

What it means

The Crushers bounced back from last week's blowout loss to Bedford. Meanwhile, for the second straight week, Somerset struggled with miscues and turnovers. However, Somerset head coach Jeff Urban liked some things he saw despite the final score.

Another shutout Berlin Brothersvalley hangs 42 points for 2nd straight week in mauling of Moshannon Valley

“We started out and played with passion and emotion. We had the advantage by two in turnovers early,” said Urban. “The put a few scores on the board, but then I thought we won the second quarter. But then, in the third, their seniors kind of took advantage of our younger sophomores and freshmen. We had a great week of practice this week, and with us all being new to each other, we must develop our offense and give the other team new looks.”

Scores 2022 Complete Somerset County High School Football Schedule

Key plays

On the first offensive play, Somerset sophomore quarterback Lane Lambert was picked off by Golden. On the next play, Somerset got the ball right back when McCort-Carroll's Shakile Furguson was hit hard and fumbled. Somerset's Tyler Zimmerman recovered it at the 32-yard line. However, a few plays later Shaheed stepped in front of another Lambert pass to give the ball back to McCort-Carroll. Three plays later Golden found Shaheed for a 55-yard score to make it 7-0.

By the numbers

Somerset struggled to gain yards in the first half with Lambert having only two completions on 13 attempts, throwing three picks in the first half. The Golden Eagles did not find much room on the ground with 17 carries resulting in only 11 positive yards in the first half.

Leading 42-0 late in the third quarter, McCort-Carroll chose to try an onside kick, and also went for a two-point conversion after the ensuing touchdown to make it a 50-0 game, leaving many Somerset fans questioning the calls.

Somerset got its only score of the night on its next possession when backup quarterback Carson Sanner hit freshman Cole Perry for a 32-yard touchdown to break up the shutout.

Unsung heroes

Jacob Yatsky returned a blocked punt 20 yards for the second touchdown of the game to make it 14-0 McCort-Carroll with 7:05 left in the first quarter.

They said it

“We felt our backs were against the wall going into this week,” said McCort-Carroll head coach Tom Smith. “We determined this game wouldn’t be about Somerset, it would be about us.” We had a goal, and we wanted to hit it tonight, and we did.”

Golden also talked about bouncing back this week.

“We came out as a team and fired on all cylinders," said Golden. "We got the momentum from the start and then we just took it hard and then we kept the energy and then as a team this was a huge win and a great experience for us."

What’s next

McCort-Carroll (1-1) hosts Richland at 7 p.m. on Friday. Somerset (0-2) hosts Bishop Guilfoyle at 7 p.m. on Friday.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset's youth shows in lopsided setback to McCort-Carroll

Comments / 0

 

The Daily American

The Daily American

