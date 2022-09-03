Windber trounces Tussey Mountain for 2nd straight non-conference rout

WINDBER -- Windber lost 10 valuable seniors from its District 5-8 Class 2A runner-up team a year ago. However, fans watching would not notice a drop-off after two games this season.

The Ramblers were dominant again in Week 2 as they trounced Tussey Mountain 64-8 on Friday night at Windber Stadium.

"In my tenure, I think that's the best half of football we've ever played," said Windber coach Matt Grohal. "Offense, defense, special teams ... we were really sharp on offense. Defense was just lights out again, and then special teams was really good as well."

What it means

Windber has started the season 2-0 for the fourth straight year. The Ramblers have two non-conference wins to begin the 2022 campaign, and remain undefeated against non-conference oppositions in the regular season dating back to 2019 when they fell to Saltsburg in Week 10.

Key plays

Jonah Oyler returned the opening kickoff 45 yards to the Tussey Mountain 25-yard line. The Ramblers scored eight plays later on a Colin Marx 14-yard touchdown run. Leading 7-0 in the first quarter, Windber faced third-and-10 from the Tussey Mountain 43. Senior running back John Shuster got to the outside and raced down the sideline for a touchdown to increase the Windber lead.

By the numbers

Shuster carried 14 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Ramblers. ... Blake Klosky added 78 yards and two touchdown runs of one and five yards on 10 carries. ... Marx provided 64 yards, including the rushing touchdown and a 70-yard kickoff return for a score in the fourth quarter.

"I think we just came out hungry as a team from the start," Shuster said. "We just worked hard."

The Ramblers celebrated senior night on Friday. Shuster was just one of the shining stars along the way.

"It was definitely emotional," he said. "It means a lot just to come out and play well as a team on senior night."

Unsung heroes

Windber senior quarterback Ethan Brady directs the offense with poise despite it being only his first season as the Ramblers' signal-caller. He did not have any big plays on Friday, but he made great reads to get the ball in the hands of the Windber backs. Windber's intricate offense demands a knowledgeable quarterback like Brady to help guide the way.

They said it

Windber's defense was stellar again. The Rambler starters held the Titans to nine total yards of offense before Grohal implemented his second-stringers. Tussey Mountain did not pick up a first down until its final drive of the half, tallying two. Klosky and Shuster led the tenacious Windber charge.

"We run a lot of different stunts and get the linemen moving around," Klosky said. "We throw different looks at them, open up the linebackers and corners to make the plays. We need to keep doing what we're doing and working hard during the week."

What's next

Windber (2-0) entertains Conemaugh Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday. Tussey Mountain (1-1) hosts Mount Union at 7 p.m. on Friday.

