Palm Beach, FL

From famous celebrities to royalty: It's last call for fans of the Leopard Lounge in Palm Beach

By Jan Tuckwood
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago

If these mirrored walls could talk, they’d drop some big names.

Rod Stewart came to the Leopard Lounge all the time. He didn’t even have to ask, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” when he sipped martinis here.

Of course, you’re sexy, Sir Rod. Everyone seems sexy at the sultry Leopard Lounge.

Olivia Newton-John stopped by. She honestly loved it.

Margaret Thatcher, too. The Brits adored this glamorous outpost in Palm Beach, with its rattan paddle fans swaying over the glossy bar and an illuminated portrait of a stalking leopard at the entry. The Leopard Lounge feels like a British colonial lodge from the 1930s – with a dash of “Sunset Boulevard” and the Playboy Mansion thrown in.

Closing: The Chesterfield in Palm Beach is closing for renovations on Sept. 6

Famous celebrities who enjoyed the Leopard Lounge

Sir Anthony Hopkins, the famous actor, was here just a few months ago. No, he did not order a nice chianti.

The “who’s who” of Leopard lovers is a long one, the names handwritten on lined notebook paper by bartenders who have chronicled all the doings for decades.

David Cassidy, Lionel Richie, Jimmy Fallon, Joan Collins, George Hamilton, Queen Noor of Jordan, Drew Barrymore, Gladys Knight … on and on, page after single-spaced page.

Eartha Kitt thought the place was designed just for her. If you’re looking for a Catwoman or a cougar, the Leopard hits the spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dov5g_0hghpZQD00

What’s the enduring allure?

The Leopard Lounge at The Chesterfield hotel in Palm Beach is the only place where you can have a proper British high tea at 3, then slap on your Spanx and your sequins and boogie the night away to live music.

It’s sparkly — the mirrors, the shiny black booths, the brass railing at the bar, the flattering glow of a stiff drink. It’s elegant, with a side of naughty. You can’t help but feel like an extra in an old Cary Grant movie here.

And the ceilings! Who wouldn’t look glamorous under the bright-red-and-hot-pink fresco of naughty naked nymphs painted by Lino Prebianca, known to locals as Lino Mario? The flamboyant Lino worked for his bar tab, or so they say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09laW9_0hghpZQD00

Famous or infamous, tourist or local, everyone’s a big shot to bartender Candy Dallen, a soft-spoken blonde who’s been here 23 years.

She is part of the Leopard’s legacy. The staff here are protective and discreet.

Dallen will pour her final drink at the lounge any day now. For hotel guests, The Chesterfield and the Leopard Lounge will close Tuesday, general manager Natalie Le Clerc said.

For everybody else, last call will come sooner. Dallen and the lounge staff were told closing would be Monday. A front desk clerk said Saturday.

The historic hotel property at 363 Cocoanut Row was sold to billionaire Brits, brothers Simon and David Reuben, in May for $42 million. Since then, regulars have been coming in and crying, remembering the anniversary dinners at the restaurant, or the first dates, or that time they danced to “Ladies’ Night” like nobody was watching.

The property will be closed for two years, to be renovated and then emerge anew – as a hotel, probably.

No one can say what will happen to the lounge or the famous ceilings.

The vodka supply was already low by the third week of August, but one thing remains certain: The Leopard’s legend will never run dry.

5 things to know about The Chesterfield: The historic Palm Beach hotel sold for $42M

Gents, dames and bold-faced names

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWdDg_0hghpZQD00

On Aug. 23, as singer Lennis Sabatino (aka “Jazzy Lennis”) crooned a smooth “Moon River,” a vivacious redhead and several of her friends came in and sat at the bar.

“My friend Lanny brought this brass bar rail back from London,” she exclaimed, then produced a business card.

“I’m Francesca – one name, like Cher,” the redhead said. Her card identified her as an “artistic liaison.”

The "Lanny" she’s talking about is Lanny Horwitz, who co-owned the hotel in the early 1980s, when it was called the Palm Court.

Lanny isn’t around to swap memories. He was murdered in 2011, shot nine times while he took a shower at his home in Admiral’s Cove in Jupiter. CBS did a “48 Hours” episode on it called “Love, Hate and Obsession.” His ex-wife was convicted – twice, but that’s a long story. She’s in prison until 2043.

That’s the thing with great bars: There’s occasionally a scandal simmering.

Horwitz is just one of the colorful characters populating The Chesterfield’s past.

“This lovely little lady has had many suitors, name changes and facelifts,” according to a history written in 1996, for the 70th anniversary of the hotel, which opened as the Lido-Venice.

From 1928 to 1979, the hotel, with a few different owners, was called the Vineta. Legendary architect John L. Volk made additions and updates in 1937. The hotel became a condo in 1980, and that’s where Horwitz and his partner came in and changed the name to Palm Court. Squabbles with the condo owners ended their reign, and after a renovation, the hotel emerged in 1989 as The Chesterfield, part of the Red Carnation group of luxury hotels founded by Beatrice Tollman and her late husband, Stanley.

It’s Bea who brought British elegance to the hotel. As she told a hotel magazine in 2016, when she was given the “Leading Hotels of the World Leading Legend” award: “I try to make things more interesting.”

Luscious ladies in red

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LH1Vr_0hghpZQD00

Interesting? Oh, yes — the Leopard Lounge has been that and then some, even before Lino painted the fresco in 1992.

“Do you know how hard it is to paint a ceiling mural? Standing on a ladder and looking up?” asked mural artist and author Sharon Koskoff, who featured the Leopard’s ceiling in her 2018 book “The Murals of the Palm Beaches.”

The “luscious ladies in red,” she called the swirling figures overhead. Some of the frolicking females are fuchsia. One corner of the ceiling was damaged in a June 2020 fire, but you can’t tell — another artist was hired to match Lino’s style.

“They’re bawdy and sexy, and some people have been wanting to tear them down since they went up,” Koskoff said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5OgR_0hghpZQD00

Other people, like Pamela Wilds Cole, think they help make the Leopard the most Palm Beachy bar ever.

Cole is a regular here. “I like the ambiance and the service,” she said.

She lived in Manhattan most of her life. She worked on Wall Street. She designs high-end jewelry. Always, she spent the season in Palm Beach. Now she lives in West Palm Beach.

On this night, she is wearing a leopard-print dress to mark the moment.

“My father always told me, ‘Don’t marry a man you can live with, marry a man you can’t live without,’” she says, sipping a glass of sparkling rosé. She talks about her late husband, one of the founders of Delta Airlines, and their travels around the world.

She is filled with memories, like the Leopard Lounge. But if you think this place is a time warp, you are wrong.

The Leopard Lounge makes people feel young, vibrant and alive — that’s why they hate to see it go. It’s fun.

Cole is a beautiful blonde who has been in a wheelchair for 17 years because of a spinal injury. Tonight, her dates are Marty and Terry, two gents who are married to each other.

“I choose happiness every day,” she said.

Her favorite lounge will be gone soon, but not tonight.

Tonight, Marty and Terry will twirl Pamela on the dance floor – and give these mirrored walls something good to talk about.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: From famous celebrities to royalty: It's last call for fans of the Leopard Lounge in Palm Beach

