Dolphins plan public celebration of life for ‘champion in the community' Jason Jenkins

MIAMI GARDENS — A beloved father, husband, friend and extraordinary community leader — that’s how the Dolphins are remembering Jason Jenkins on a weekend that will culminate with a public tribute Monday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jenkins, 47, the Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died suddenly on Aug. 27 of a blood clot. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and daughters Liya, 12, and Sloane, 6, and son Aiden, 10.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at the stadium.

Jenkins joined the Dolphins 14 years ago and was known as a tireless ambassador for the organization to the community and media.

“He was a unifier of people and a champion in the community who lived each day with joy, tenacity and selfless love that made him truly one of a kind,” the Dolphins and Jenkins’ family wrote in a collaborative tribute. “Simply put, Jason was an outstanding human being who made the world a better place.”

Jenkins supported a wide range of causes throughout South Florida on behalf of the organization. His biggest impact may have been as board chairman of Dolphins Challenge Cancer, which has raised more than $53 million for the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center for research. It is the largest fundraising event in the NFL.

During the pandemic, Jenkins provided leadership for the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program, which donated more than a million meals.

Jenkins attended Texas Tech, where he earned a degree in broadcast journalism in 1997 and played defensive back. In 2018, he was invited back to his alma mater to deliver the commencement address.

“It won’t be your geography that marks your journey,” he told graduates. “It’ll be three things: the depth of your relationships, the foundation of your values and the courage of your decision-making.”

In 2009, after working for various universities and the San Francisco 49ers, Jenkins joined the Dolphins as director of media relations. Within six years, he had been promoted three times and overhauled the Dolphins’ community relations and charitable efforts. Whether media members had inquiries for owner Stephen Ross or about the inaugural Formula One Miami Grand Prix or any number of events at the stadium, they instinctively went to Jenkins.

“His colleagues would often joke that he must have a twin because it seemed impossible to be at a dance recital for Liya, a haircut for Aiden, a flag football game for Sloane, a community event in Miami Gardens and a Dolphins game all within a 24-hour period,” the Dolphins wrote in their tribute. “But Jason found a way to make it happen because he had time for everyone.”

The Dolphins announced the creation of two funds in his memory. The Jenkins Children’s Fund will support his three children. The Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund will support community organizations Jenkins assisted.

Ross donated $1 million to each fund. His contribution to the children’s fund is dedicated to covering all of the children’s educational needs.

For information about donating to either fund and to RSVP for the celebration of Life, visit miamidolphins.com/remembering-jason-jenkins.

“Although his years on earth were brief, his impact was vast, deep and lasting, as he lived a life dedicated to serving others and bringing people from all backgrounds together,” the tribute read.

