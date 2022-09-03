I'm a college student and save $1,500 a month by living in my van

Davis Tranbarger says he's reduced his monthly spending by $1,500 a month by living in his van. Davis Tranbarger

Davis Tranbarger, 20, is a student at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Last summer he converted his van and started living in it full-time soon after.

Since moving into the van Tranbarger says he's reduced his outgoings by almost $1,500 a month.

Last summer Davis Tranbarger decided to convert his van into a DIY RV to sleep in on trips.

The student at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville moved in with three people in September last year but soon realized he did not like the living arrangements. He decided to try to convince his dad to let him live in the van.

"Let me move into the van for two weeks while I figure out a different house, a different living situation," Tranbarger told his father. After the fortnight was up, the 20-year-old says he couldn't think about living anywhere else.

Moving into the van was the best decision he could have made, he told Insider.

Davis Tranbarger

Tranbarger's dad purchased a 2015 Ram Promaster van for $16,000 on one condition: his son would be responsible for the cost of the modifications.

Converting the van in two months before going back to school was the real challenge, Tranbarger told Insider.

He juggled several jobs to get enough cash: "I would go to work from 6 a.m. to about noon, then I would go build the van from about one to maybe five in the afternoon.

"I would go work a second job from about six to ten at night," he said., with adding a third job on weekends.

He spent hours watching YouTube videos posted by those who have converted vans and also asked his granddad for carpentry tips.

Davis Tranbarger

Davis Tranbarger spent last summer juggling three jobs to pay for the conversion, which cost more than $14,000.

He said: "Spending this much money wasn't just out of pure desire to have a van. I knew I would make the money back if I lived 14 to 15 months in it."

Tranbarger's goal was to recoup his expenditure and then move back into normal accommodation. He now plans to keep living in the van until he finishes college in December 2023. "I save so much money just by not having the usual bills," he said.

The van has three solar panels on the roof that charges four lithium batteries located under the bed. They power the fridge, stove and air conditioning.

Davis Tranbarger

Tranbarger plans to install WiFi in the van and a deck on the roof so he can watch the stars.

A university student typically spends $2,270 a month on living expenses, according to College Board . But Tranbarger said his outgoings have been slashed since he started living in the van.

Including rent, bills, groceries, fuel, and socializing, he used to spend about $2,000 a month. That figure is now between $400 and $500 as he only has to pay for groceries and gas. Insider has viewed receipts and bank statements to verify his spending.

Living in a van does require some organization and planning, Tranbarger admitted.

"I really have to actively find time to go shower and go use the restroom, you know, and most 20-year-olds don't have to because they can just go back to their house whenever," he said.

The van has a camping bathroom that he can use if necessary.

While many people may balk at the tiny living space, Tranbarger says he only has what he really needs. "I don't feel like I'm missing out by downsizing either."