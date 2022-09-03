ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Long waits at the school bus stop? Not this year, Utica officials pledge

By Amy Neff Roth, Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago
Utica school students —and charter and parochial school students — should get to school on time this year, officials from the district’s bus company predicted.

Durham School Services, the district’s bus contractor, was four drivers short of the 125 drivers needed to cover the district’s planned 125 routes, according to a memo from the district’s Transportation Supervisor Zachary Nicotera to school board members following his meeting with Durham officials on Tuesday.

But Durham has five drivers who may be ready to hit the road on the first day or soon after, and it’s bringing two drivers in from the Schenectady area where the company has extra drivers, the memo said. And the company should have enough drivers for all 125 routes within the first few weeks of school, officials have said.

“All schools are routed,” said Edward Flavin, vice president of external communications for National Express, Durham’s parent company. “We are making minor adjustments to a few routes to cover all routes assigned until the last few positions are filled. We don’t expect any routes to go uncovered or operate anywhere near last year.”

That’s a big change from last year when Durham started out in September with only 62 drivers, a local manifestation of a national school bus driver shortage. The company never got a full contingent of drivers during the 2021-22 school year, its first year of operation in Utica. As a result, many students arrived late for schools, others got picked up late after school and some were left standing at their bus stops.

2021-22 school year:Bus company: Driver shortages leading to Utica school bus delays, threats from parents

2021-22 school year:Utica school buses still running late, but company still says it expects progress

The Utica Academy of Science Charter School pushed back its start time, which was too early for buses that dropped off Utica city school students first. But students still frequently arrived late ― often considerably late ― throughout the year, staff said.

But Hanka Grabovica, regional student affairs officer, said communication and cooperation with the district is better this year.

“As of now everything looks good and the way it should be,” she said. “All of our students received a bus schedule of picking and dropping them off. Now, we just have to wait and see how everything will work out.” School board members questioned Durham officials following a presentation on the driver situation at the board’s August meeting. “I’m very concerned,” Vice President Donald Dawes said, “about kids being on a corner somewhere and not being picked up. … I was waiting all last year to hear that everyone was being picked up and I’m still waiting.”

“We’re getting very close,” Brett Wester, regional manager, told him, “to a good position. … Where we’re at is manageable.”

School bus driver positions consistently difficult to fill

Districts across the state have been struggling to fill all kinds of positions within their schools this summer, but bus drivers and substitute teachers have consistently been the hardest to fill, according to the New York State Council of School Superintendents. Yet Durham has significantly increased its numbers.

Although the company is still a few drivers short, officials think they’ll have enough drivers on the first day of school to pick up students on time, and more drivers after the first week or two of school, Other details of plans include:

  • The district and the company will pool staff to make sure that all routes and after-school sports meets have drivers.
  • “Mop-up” buses stationed around Utica will pick up any students who get missed for some reason.
  • Durham has several drivers expected to be cleared any day: one who took the road test on Tuesday, two waiting for medical clearance and two full licensed drivers who recently applied.
  • The district has been able to remove 113 students from bus routes because their parents have promised to drive them.

Newly elected board member James Paul is optimistic based on Durham’s work to recruit, train and license drivers, its cooperation with the district’s transportation department and its monthly updates to the board.

“I believe,” he said, “that our students and families will see a substantial improvement in our transportation department.”

And the situation should keep getting better, Durham officials stressed. Another eight to 10 drivers should be ready for the road in the next week or two, Flavin said. Another 27 drivers are somewhere in the training pipeline, Wester said.

The company is also still hiring to make sure it has enough substitutes and drivers for extracurricular activities.

Durham has made several changes this year that have helped it hire and retain more drivers, Flavin said, such as a 12.1 percent wage increase, referral bonuses of between $500 and $1,000, extensive advertising and publicity, and a streamlined process for recruiting and training workers.

And the local Department of Motor Vehicles offices have stepped up, he said, to make sure candidates can get permitted and tested in a reasonable timeframe.

When Durham won the contract for the Utica schools, one selling point was an app that lets parents track their child’s bus in real time. But with all the driver difficulties last year, the app didn’t work.

But Durham plans on starting up its Bus Tracker app to show parents their children’s bus’ estimated time of arrival once all the routes are firmly set, hopefully in October, Flavin said.

The app will also help the company let parents know about any busing issues, he said.

Reporter Amy Neff Roth covers issues that affect families. Contact her at aroth@uticaod.com.

