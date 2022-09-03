NASCAR Championship Odds: Chase Elliott favored, Joey Logano undersold; avoid Kyle Busch

NASCAR's Cup Series playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington , beginning a 10-race dash to the trophy, with three breaks along the way to eliminate four more drivers.

By the time they get to Phoenix (cue the band!) for the final Sunday of the season, only four racers will have survived elimination and will race for the 2022 Cup Series title.

Below are the latest Vegas odds. The number represents how much you'd win if you bet $100 on that particular driver. Bet $10, naturally, and you'd get 10% of that number. Frankly, the math is the only easy part of this, especially this year.

Chase Elliott enters as the odds-on favorite and rightly so. His four wins leads the circuit (no one else has more than two) while his 10 top-5s are tied for the highest and his 17 top-10s are the most.

A red-hot July propelled Billy Clyde Elliott to the points lead and he enters with enough bonus points to basically guarantee advancement after the first three-race cutoff.

He'd damn near have to miss an exit somewhere to miss the second round.

Anyway, let's give it a quick driver-by-driver rundown and see what we might like, or might not, about each of these guys . . .

Chase Elliott favored at +270

Too much can go wrong for too little payoff if things go right. Remember, he had a month of Sundays back in the late spring where he finished no better than 21st.

Kyle Larson +600

He also should skate into the second round, but don't forget the look in Chase's eyes after Watkins Glen. A teammate wouldn't dare deal payback to a teammate in the playoffs, would he? Kyle is obviously capable but where's the long run of great finishes? Color me neutral on this one.

Denny Hamlin +700

It's hard to overlook all the weirdness on pit road this year, assume it'll bite him again in the coming weeks, and begin thinking the racing gods just don't want this guy to win a championship. Just don't have a good feel here.

Ross Chastain +850

Nope. Sorry, but nope. Since being labeled as reckless a couple of months back, he hasn't been the same. Or at least his finishes haven't. Into summer, he lived in the top 10, and now he can't sniff it. You'd have to up the payoff a bunch to take a bite at this apple.

Kyle Busch +1000

Weird, but a no-go. Lame-duck drivers don't have the best history. And while an official lame-duck yet at Gibbs Racing, it seems to be just a matter of time before the "parting ways" press release is out.

Ryan Blaney +1000

Would take a swing at Blaney at a slightly higher payoff, maybe +1500. Yes, this opinion could change quickly.

Kevin Harvick +1200

Now we're interested. If I was gonna do some hedging and pick a few different drivers, Harvick would be on my list at this price. Even if forced to go all-in on just one, he's a short-lister.

Joey Logano +1400

Hell's bells, we're interested again! Joey brings along the second-highest amount of bonus points and some decent momentum, having lived in the lead pack in recent weeks. Frankly, he shouldn't be worse than +1000.

Tyler Reddick +1500

NASCAR doesn't do awkward too well. He's with a Childress Racing team he plans to leave after next year, which is weird enough. Now, consider the team owner would love to get shed of him after this season and start anew with the No. 8 Chevy, and you shy away now and would likely shy away at an even better price.

Christopher Bell +1600

Would be the youngest looking champ since Jeff Gordon's first Winston Cup. Can he do it? Of course. Believe in it enough to shove in some dough? Not at +1600, sorry. Need more than that.

William Byron +1800

Nope. Since the Bristol dirt race in spring, he's had one top-10, and that was a ninth! This is Hendrick equipment, y'all. Something's amiss.

Daniel Suarez +3000

Now we get into payoff territory that gets you thinking, "Hmm, maybe not a full Ben Franklin, but certainly worth an Andrew Jackson," which would bring a payoff of $600. Throw out some springtime sluggishness, and he's been pretty steady. Would need others to crash out here and there, but hey, it ain't like that never happens.

Alex Bowman +3500

Imagine saying a Hendrick driver should be listed at a higher payday. Like Byron, the Showman. just can't find high gear. Since beginning of June, he's been mid-packin'.

Chase Briscoe +4000

Found the magic one Sunday afternoon in Phoenix and earned his playoff spot, but forgot to bottle whatever it was they had that day. You shouldn't donate here.

Austin Cindric +7000

Hear me out. He's excellent on road courses and quite proficient so far at plate-races . If he can get through the first three-race cutoff, the second round has one of each. After that, it would take a mighty lift, but hey, at these odds you should consider betting up to your 70-to-1 comfort level.

Austin Dillon +8000

Would be overachieving to make the second round. If he makes it, he could win another plate-race (Talladega) and actually make the Round of 8, at which point the Welcome, N.C., Chamber of Commerce should plan a parade.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR Championship Odds: Chase Elliott favored, Joey Logano undersold; avoid Kyle Busch