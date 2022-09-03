Introducing this one-of-a-kind newly remodeled Marina Grande penthouse

If you thought living in Holly Hill’s prestigious Marina Grande on the Halifax condominium community couldn’t get any better, you haven’t been introduced to this amazing penthouse.

“It’s modern yet luxurious,’’ said Realtor Sandy Cook. “This flow-through residence is infused with stunning interiors and water views in every room.”

Boasting nearly 1,700 square feet of open living space along with soaring 10-foot ceilings, its recently updated interior has everything you’ll need for a comfortable coastal lifestyle, said Cook, of Realty Pros Assured.

As one of Volusia County’s busiest agents, she has seen strong evidence that the “beach lifestyle is still in high demand.’’ The Cook Group Luxury Real Estate sold more than 78 properties in the past year. In the first half of 2022 alone, The Cook Group division of Realty Pros closed nearly 42 condominiums, completing almost $24 million in sales. And this property at Marina Grande is expected to be another on her long list of closings.

In addition to enjoying breathtaking northeast-facing views while entertaining in style from the expansive balcony with glass railings, residents can get comfortable in a primary suite that showcases both ocean and river views along with balcony access, a large walk-in closet and an oversized marble bath.

Walk outside your “cocoon of luxury” to imbibe in all the five-star amenities Marina Grande delivers, including a stunning riverfront infinity-edge pool, a riverfront lap pool and hot tub, a professionally designed fitness center with a yoga room, a steam sauna, banquet facilities, a theater room, two game rooms and a riverwalk that borders the marina.

Offering an active, maintenance-free lifestyle, this prestigious and secure community is conveniently located close to downtown and just across the bridge from “The World’s Most Famous Beach.”

“With thrilling levels of opulence, richness and enjoyment, Marina Grande is an exceptional community where owners experience amenity rich, beach-inspired living,’’ exclaimed Cook. “And Unit 2504 is just as special as its community due to its newly updated interior and modern vibes that flaunts a contemporary color palette, decorator lighting and jetliner views.”

ADDRESS: 241 Riverside Drive, Unit 2504, Holly Hill

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 1,689

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

YEAR BUILT: 2007

PRICE: $469,000

CONTACT: Sandy Cook, Realty Pros Assured, 386-547-1156