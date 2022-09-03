Scary moment for umpire Edwin Jimenez, who was hit in head by broken bat during WooSox game

WORCESTER — Umpires usually are on the receiving end of ridicule and disagreements during the course of any baseball game, but most fans don’t realize the difficulties and hazards of the position.

A dangerous and scary moment occurred during the top of the third inning Friday night as the WooSox hosted the Buffalo Bisons at Polar Park.

With two outs, the Bisons’ Yoshi Tsutsugo, a left-handed hitter, drove a hard groundout to WooSox second baseman Enmanuel Valdez.

However, Tsutsugo’s bat snapped in half on his follow-through, and the barrel slammed into the side of the head and wrapped around the neck of plate umpire Edwin Jimenez.

Jimenez grabbed his head and hunched over as WooSox catcher Kole Cottam quickly held the umpire. Tsutsugo stopped running, returned to the umpire’s box and appeared quite concerned for Jimenez’s well being. Trainers from both teams quickly emerged from their respective dugouts to tend to Jimenez.

The 7,330 in attendance fell silent.

“It was scary,” WooSox manager Chad Tracy said. “A broken bat hits him in the mask, and then to see him stumble is when you get a little bit worried. Everything got real quiet and ceases. It’s a thankless job. They get hollered at during the course of the game, but at the end of the day, everybody appreciates what they do, how hard they work and you never want to see somebody get hurt. We’re very thankful he was OK and able to finish the game.”

'Really scary'

After WooSox trainer David Herrera administered a concussion test, Jimenez remained in the game. Afterward, he said he was OK.

“It was really scary,” Jimenez said. “I had no idea what hit me, or where the bat come from. I just felt it, fell back, and then catcher held me. He said, ‘Stay with me, man.’ I told him right away I was dizzy. It was really scary.”

Jimenez explained that something similar happened to him during a game in 2018, and he missed a month of action. Fortunately, there were no lingering issues from the first time.

“When that happened tonight, I thought, ‘Not again, please.’ It was really scary,” Jimenez said.

Cottam said it was one of the weirdest plays he’s seen as a catcher.

“The bat went right by my face and smoked him pretty good," he said. "I’m just glad he’s all right. I could see him falling pretty quick, so I grabbed him to keep him from falling down.”

Herrera, along with fellow WooSox trainer Scott Gallon, kept checking on Jimenez after each inning. This is Jimenez’s first season at Triple A. If he wasn’t able to continue, then fellow umpires Brian Walsh and Ben Phillips would’ve worked the game as a two-man crew, which is something they’re used to from working the lower minors.

“We were concerned throughout the game,” Phillips said. “Sometimes those symptoms can creep up on you a little bit after you start running around.”

The compassion shown by both teams and fans was just another example of how everyone cares about the game and those involved. The umpires at this level are trying to reach the big leagues, too.

Bisons get win

“That means a lot,” Jimenez said. Cottam “took care of me, and I really appreciate it. He’s a really good guy. (Tsutsugo) apologized, too, but I told him it wasn’t his fault. Both trainers took care of me, and it means a lot.”

After the game, won by Buffalo, 10-8, Tsutsugo also said he was happy Jimenez was OK.

Umpires “have a very thankless job,” Cottam said. “Edwin and I have known each other for a few years now, and we obviously don’t agree on everything, but we have the utmost respect for each other, so making sure he was OK was the most important thing.”

After a few innings, and with Jimenez clearly OK, it was back to normal when WooSox’ Ryan Fitzgerald disagreed with a call and started to argue with the plate umpire.

It was an interesting night for the umpires.

As WooSox relief pitcher Jake Thompson was warming up prior to the seventh inning, Walsh signaled that he wanted to check the pitcher’s glove. The umpiring crew met on the mound, Tracy came out to figure out what the issue was before Thompson was told he had to change his glove due to the two-tone color scheme.

The umpires allowed Thompson a few extra warmup pitches since he had to wait a few minutes for someone to get him an all black glove.

After the game, players described Jimenez as a warrior for working the remainder of the game.

“Edwin’s a tough guy, and we give him credit for staying in there,” Cottam said.

Contact Joe McDonald at JMcDonald2@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeyMacHockey

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Scary moment for umpire Edwin Jimenez, who was hit in head by broken bat during WooSox game