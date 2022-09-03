ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, IN

'We've got heart': Boonville football outlasts Heritage Hills in important PAC showdown

By Hendrix Magley, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmQ6P_0hghpLJH00

BOONVILLE, Ind. — Clay Conner has always been willing to do whatever his coaches ask. That’s the mindset the Boonville senior has maintained his entire career.

It’s why he didn’t flinch when he was asked to rotate to a different position on defense in the final two minutes of an important Pocket Athletic Conference matchup. After he had been lined up at outside linebacker all game, the coaching staff moved him to safety.

It only took one rep to make a play. One that kept Boonville as a frontrunner in the PAC’s Large School Division.

Conner notched a game-sealing interception near the end zone with 1:12 left as Boonville defeated Heritage Hills 20-16 in a back-and-forth battle at Bennett Field. The result could have major implications moving forward.

Indiana high school football:Here are all the Week 3 Evansville-area scores

“We were resilient. All week, we just kept after it,” Conner said. “That was one of the roughest weeks of practice that we’ve had. But after that Southridge game, we wanted to come back and make a point. Tonight, I think we proved that.”

When Boonville (2-1, 1-0 PAC Large School) needed to make plays, it looked to Conner. The Pioneers utilized a lengthy, six-minute drive while trailing 16-13 in the fourth quarter before they took the lead. The senior quarterback found himself at the focal point of that possession.

A few long passes to senior Cooper Aigner. A couple of rushes out of the pocket. And, of course, a 5-yard touchdown to give the Pioneers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“That’s what you want to see out of your best players and leaders in your program,” said Boonville head coach Darin Ward. “You want to see your best players rise to the occasion in big ball games. He played well.”

In back-to-back weeks, Conner also has needed to miss a few plays after taking hard hits. But the senior has displayed his toughness by not letting it affect him. He thanks “Ibuprofen and pickle juice” for getting him ready again.

With a final stat line of 114 passing yards, 86 rushing yards and the most important turnover recovery, Conner proved how much he means to this group.

“It’s just all about being there for these guys,” Conner said. “I know that I’ve got to get out there and lead them and hopefully keep this thing going.”

But Conner was not the only player to make an impact. Aigner snagged four receptions for 83 yards, a pair of them taking place on 3rd-and-long situations. Reece Wilder ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns, including a 45-yarder that gave Boonville its first lead to close the first quarter. Carter Wolfe also notched several important runs on the game-winning drive and iced the win with a first down in the final minute.

Perhaps what made this victory even more impressive is Boonville answered every time Heritage Hills started to gain momentum. Both touchdowns the Patriots scored – a 15-yard rush from Shane Staples in the second and a 14-yard rush from Skyler Staples in the fourth – were answered by Pioneer touchdowns.

“All week we talked about grit and not backing down because last week we got punished,” Aigner said. “We made each practice (this week) our hardest practice ever. We were determined to play each snap for each other. If we keep the positivity, nobody can beat us.”

Boonville’s 13-0 loss to Southridge in Week 2 was tough to stomach. The Pioneers were held to just 29 yards of total offense. They turned the ball over four times with one of them leading to a defensive touchdown.

Understandably, it wasn’t an easy week of practice. Maybe that’s what Boonville needed. If Friday night was any indication, it appeared to be a wake-up call that last week’s version of this team doesn’t have to be the status quo.

“We learned that we’ve got heart and that this right here matters,” Ward said, referencing the atmosphere after the final whistle. “We feel like we can be a good football team but we have to have pride and want to play for each other. We did that tonight.”

This result allows Boonville to be at the forefront of the PAC Large School Division. The Pioneers and defending champion Gibson Southern are the only teams without a divisional loss. For those of you looking down the road, they don’t meet until the final week.

The Pioneers believe this can be a special year. Friday provided a taste of that. It’s up to them to keep that momentum rolling.

“I think tonight gives us a lot more confidence,” Conner said. “After proving a point here in a comeback win, we know we have the ability to beat any team and even go out and get a championship this year.”

Contact Courier & Press sports reporter Hendrix Magley via email at hendrix.magley@courierpress.com or via Twitter @TweetsOfHendrix.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Harrison basketball standout Jahni Summers headed to post-grad program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the top basketball stars in Southern Indiana from the 2021-2022 season is taking his talents to the next level. Harrison high school’s Jahni Summers will continue growing on the court at DME Academy. DME Academy is a post-graduate basketball program Summers says will...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jackie Young hits buzzer beater; Team leads WNBA playoffs

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - In the WNBA playoffs, Princeton’s Jackie Young and her Las Vegas Aces took on the Seattle Storm in the semifinals. Late third quarter, Vegas tried to get a shot off before the quarter ends. They went to Young at the top of the key, and...
PRINCETON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video. “We were […]
PRINCETON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
City
Boonville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Boonville, IN
Education
Boonville, IN
Sports
104.1 WIKY

LST 325 Departs For Cruise This Weekend

LST 325 will shove off Sunday morning from it’s riverfront mooring for a three-and-a-half week cruise. The ship will visit Ashland Kentucky and Charleston West Virginia — both of which were 2021 ports of call that had to be abandoned when crew members came down with COVID-19. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping

This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Miss Dale Fall Festival 2022

The Dale Fall Festival Scholarship Queen Pageant was held Sunday, September 4th, in the Heritage Hills High School auditorium. There, the event’s judges and spectators shared the opportunity to witness eight poised, articulate, talented and confident ladies take the stage to compete!. The contestants participated in multiple activities to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Pac#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Large School Division#Southridge
My 1053 WJLT

This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun

Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
14news.com

Rain causes flash flooding in parts of Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State Saturday, leaving some roads flooded. Several viewers sent us pictures and videos of some flooding. They showed cars stuck in driveways in Owensboro and cars being pushed out of roads in Evansville. Some residents say the flash flooding caused basement flooding...
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dr. Alex Perez joining Huntingburg Clinic

Huntingburg — Alex Perez, D.O. was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Perez is a family medicine provider and will begin seeing patients at Memorial Hospital’s Huntingburg Clinic in October. While attending Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, for his...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Mom says her son spotted a bear at a park in Gibson County

A local mom says her son caught a glimpse of a bear at a park in Princeton, Indiana. Ralanna Smith says her 14-year-old son Ayden was at South Side Park on South Stout Street Saturday when he spotted the bear and pulled out his phone to record a video. We're...
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

Toyota looking to fill positions in Princeton for new SUV lines

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in Princeton, Indiana, is looking to add new members to its team. Toyota says it's currently looking to hire new Industrial Automation Maintenance Team Members. A job listing from Toyota says it's looking to fill those positions with the addition of its two all-new SUV lines...
PRINCETON, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings

From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral set for Ravenswood Drive shooting victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man who passed away last month in a shooting on Evansville’s southside will be laid to rest. According to his obituary, Trey LaShaune McGillicuddy was a Central High School grad and a father. People describe him as a caring and hardworking person. “He enjoyed playing baseball with his sons, watching […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy