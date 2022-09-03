ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingburg, IN

Southridge had North Posey circled on the calendar. Then it dominated a shutout victory

By Anthony Kristensen, Evansville Courier & Press
 4 days ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. — Scott Buening couldn’t have asked for a more perfect 100th win at Southridge than he was delivered Friday.

One of the most anticipated games of the week wasn’t even a contest. The Raiders were untouchable against North Posey in their 49-0 blowout.

"I don't know that I have a lot of comments about (the 100th win) other than I just really appreciate the football family we have here," Buening said. "You've got a lot of people that have put a lot of time in to make this a special program."

Southridge (3-0) was better in every facet. Hudson Allen was flawless under center, throwing for 153 yards along while notching his first rushing touchdown of the year. Reid Schroeder was the man — or, as Buening put it, "Reid's a dude and I don't know how else to say it" — on the goal line, punching two touchdowns inside the 5-yard line to go with his 45-yard score on the opening drive.

For the first time this season, North Posey's dual offensive threat of Jed Galvin and Liam Stone looked human. On both sides of the ball, it was all Southridge. The Raiders finished with 427 total offensive yards to the Vikings' 56.

It was the perfect time for the perfect game.

"It just pushes us on to next week. We've been preparing for this team since the beginning of summer," Schroeder said. "We circled this team on our calendar because of the last year's performance, but I just think it propels us into next week with good spirits."

With both teams coming into the night at 2-0, there was little room for error on either side, especially given the context.

The matchup has proven to have massive implications for the Pocket Athletic Conference’s Small School Division. The Vikings’ 40-28 win over the Raiders last season gave them a firm hold on the division before eventually taking the crown and making a run in the playoffs.

This game held similar importance. That’s what makes Southridge’s dominance so important. While Buening said he personally doesn't circle any dates on his calendar, he knew his team beat a contender.

"Those guys are gonna win a lot of games this year and they're gonna do really well this year," Buening said. "Just appreciate the way our guys approached the week. I thought they were very engaged in practice. ... These guys have really been tremendous the last two weeks and just playing hard and with, I think, a level of desire."

Southridge’s power was evident from Schroeder’s long scamper to score on the game’s opening drive. Everything after that was trivial.

The game was decided. The extra 14 points tacked on in the second half were little more than decoration on an already pretty scoreboard.

"We wanted this one really bad," Allen said. "I think everything's starting to click. It's gonna be a good year."

Of course, Allen was a crucial piece. While speaking outside the locker room, Keaton Allen spotted his quarterback and shouted a clear message:

"Best quarterback in Southern Indiana."

There's some stiff competition for that title, but with a performance like Friday's in mind, that assessment may be difficult to argue. Not one to boast or claim that title, Allen brushed it off with a grin and a chuckle and credited his teammates for the big night.

"The receivers were running good routes and making plays," he said. "The line was blocking, holding them up. (I) didn't have much pressure, I think that was the main thing."

This is a result that will turn heads. North Posey (2-1) doesn't lose often, let alone by 49 points. Whether Southridge takes the momentum from this game and assumes control of its PAC division remains to be seen, but it certainly doesn't hurt.

And, while he won't take the credit, that's one sweet way for Buening to get win No. 100.

"I think there's some other teams that feel like they're gonna have something about the PAC championship," he said. "When you can get a win against a team with championship aspirations like North Posey — and they should (have those aspirations) — you're happy about it. You feel good about it. I don't know that it puts us in any sort of driver's seat, but were certainly happy to get that win."

