Saturday's local games

By Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago
LOCAL COLLEGES

Football

Kutztown at Assumption, noon

Men's soccer

Lesley at Fitchburg State, 2 p.m.

Western New England at Clark, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island College at Worcester State, 2:30 p.m.

WPI at Skidmore, 3 p.m.

Nichols at Western Connecticut State, 4:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Women's soccer

Worcester State at Clark, 11 a.m.

Mitchell at Anna Maria, noon

WPI at Western Connecticut State, 1 p.m.

Fitchburg State at St. Joseph's (Conn.), 4 p.m.

Field hockey

Anna Maria at Fitchburg State, 11 a.m.

Clark at Worcester State, noon

WPI at Western New England, 1 p.m.

Nichols at Maine-Farmington, 2:30 p.m.

Women's tennis

Stonehill at Assumption, 10 a.m.

Women's volleyball

Husson at WPI, 11 a.m.

Worcester State vs. Roger Williams, 11 a.m.

Bay Path at Clark, noon

Anna Maria vs. Curry, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Worcester State at Brandeis, 1 p.m.

Anna Maria at Mass. Maritime, 3 p.m.

SUNY Delhi at WPI, 3 p.m.

Elms at Clark, 4 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Dartmouth, 5 p.m.

LOCAL

Baseball

International League

Buffalo at WooSox, 4:05 p.m.

Schedule may change due to weather, field conditions or postponements.

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

High school football gridbits: Leominster looks for 800th win in school history

With the football season starting Thursday, high school football historian Bill Ballou takes a look at some milestones approaching for area teams. There is always a lot at stake beyond the obvious when Fitchburg and Leominster meet. This year’s season opener at 7 p.m. Thursday sees the Red Raiders trying avoid the 500th loss in school history while the Blue Devils begin their quest to become just the third team in Massachusetts history with 800 victories all-time.
LEOMINSTER, MA
