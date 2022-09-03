Saturday's local games

With the football season starting Thursday, high school football historian Bill Ballou takes a look at some milestones approaching for area teams. There is always a lot at stake beyond the obvious when Fitchburg and Leominster meet. This year’s season opener at 7 p.m. Thursday sees the Red Raiders trying avoid the 500th loss in school history while the Blue Devils begin their quest to become just the third team in Massachusetts history with 800 victories all-time.

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO