Saturday's local games
LOCAL COLLEGES
Football
Kutztown at Assumption, noon
Men's soccer
Lesley at Fitchburg State, 2 p.m.
Western New England at Clark, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island College at Worcester State, 2:30 p.m.
WPI at Skidmore, 3 p.m.
Nichols at Western Connecticut State, 4:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Women's soccer
Worcester State at Clark, 11 a.m.
Mitchell at Anna Maria, noon
WPI at Western Connecticut State, 1 p.m.
Fitchburg State at St. Joseph's (Conn.), 4 p.m.
Field hockey
Anna Maria at Fitchburg State, 11 a.m.
Clark at Worcester State, noon
WPI at Western New England, 1 p.m.
Nichols at Maine-Farmington, 2:30 p.m.
Women's tennis
Stonehill at Assumption, 10 a.m.
Women's volleyball
Husson at WPI, 11 a.m.
Worcester State vs. Roger Williams, 11 a.m.
Bay Path at Clark, noon
Anna Maria vs. Curry, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Worcester State at Brandeis, 1 p.m.
Anna Maria at Mass. Maritime, 3 p.m.
SUNY Delhi at WPI, 3 p.m.
Elms at Clark, 4 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Dartmouth, 5 p.m.
LOCAL
Baseball
International League
Buffalo at WooSox, 4:05 p.m.
Schedule may change due to weather, field conditions or postponements.
