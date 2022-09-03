ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland looks to charge youth athletes for field use, increase rental fees for inflation

By Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEkw4_0hghonDw00

LAKELAND — Lakeland officials are expected to vote on a list of changes to the city's parks and recreational fees on Tuesday morning, including a new fee of $10 per player for youth leagues that use city facilities.

Bob Donahay, the city's director of parks and recreation, said his suggestions to implement a new fee for the use of youth athletic fields and raise facility rental fees are largely aimed at keeping pace with inflation.

The consumer price index found average prices have risen 8.5% over the past 12 months ending in July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was worse for some grounds-keeping and maintenance supplies, Donahay said.

"Fertilizer costs have risen over 100% in the last year. A $73 bottle of concentrated RoundUp is now $184, and we have some of the nicest athletic fields in the county," he said. "We're proud of that, very proud of that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1meZ_0hghonDw00

Adding athletic fields: Lakeland receives $200,000 grant to expand Lake Crago Park

A new tax for parks?: Parks director: Lakeland should consider tax for future growth, maintenance

City survey: Lakeland surveys residents for new park and recreational ideas

Donahay has asked the commission to approve a new $10 charge per child per season using the city's athletic fields. The parks director said neighboring municipalities already have a similar fees in place. He said Plant City charges $30 per player per season and Polk County is $10 per youth player, $15 per adult.

The funds collected through this new athletic fee would go into a fund to help maintain the fields, Donahay said, helping control costs without the parks and recreation department asking for additional funds in the annual budget.

"It's just something everybody else has been doing for years," he said.

If approved, the cost of renting municipal-owned facilities, including the Lake Mirror Auditorium, Magnolia Building, Peggy Brown Building and Coleman-Bush Building spaces, will increase to adjust for inflation with one exception. The city is looking to lower its price for renting Lake Crago Complex's large room by about $550 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Lake Crago Park's recreational complex features a large banquet room with an attached room that has capacity for approximately 120 people and features a floor-to-ceiling view of the lake.

City Manager Shawn Sherrouse said the site is attracting some rentals for events, but he thinks a lower price could generate more interest. Notably, Commissioner Phillip Walker argued for a lower rental price when the facility was first opened.

"We do think it's time to make that adjustment and maximize the usage out there through those rentals," Sherrouse said.

The commission will meet to discuss and vote on the fees at 9 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 228 S. Massachusetts Ave.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland looks to charge youth athletes for field use, increase rental fees for inflation

Comments / 7

Pam Corwin Fellows
4d ago

why doesn't the city stop giving their managers million dollar raises and bonuses and give the kids a break! the city wouldn't need the money if they didn't reward their CEOs exorbitant amounts of money that they don't deserve. the peons do all the work and the CEOs get all the credit and the money.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Bay area residents seeing high electric bills

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida residents could see a jump in their electricity bill next year as utility companies are still struggling to keep up with the rising cost in natural gas, according to Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times. What You Need To Know. Florida...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Three More Organizations Ask City for Share of Federal Funds

Three more organizations stepped up to the podium at today’s City Commission meeting to ask for a slice of the federal American Rescue Plan Act pie that Lakeland received, part of the $1.9 trillion in federal economic aid to local and state governments, along with businesses and individuals, making it one of the largest economic rescue plans in U.S. history.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Lakeland, FL
Government
Lakeland, FL
Sports
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
positivelyosceola.com

County Manager Don Fisher, Kissimmee City Manager Mike Steigerwald to speak at Downtown Update Breakfast Wednesday

The Downtown Kissimmee Council’s Downtown Update Breakfast will take place on Wednesday, September 7 and will feature Osceola County Manager Don Fisher, and City of Kissimmee Manager Mike Steigerwald. For the first time since 2019, attendees will be able to hear all things Kissimmee and Osceola as they enjoy breakfast catered from Big John’s Rockin’ Barbecue at the Kissimmee Civic Center.
KISSIMMEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Inflation And Economy#Consumer Price Index#City Hall#Parks And Recreation
Bay News 9

I-4 wildlife underpass to connect divided conservation land

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A wildlife underpass crossing along I-4 in Polk County is part of the state’s efforts to reconnect wildlife habitats divided by roadways. Wildlife underpass crossing being constructed on Interstate 4 in Polk County. Tens of thousands of cars cross I-4 daily, making it hard...
POLK COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Huge Brawl At Tampa Intersection Caught On Camera

One of our listeners caught this huge fight on camera at a Tampa intersection. Not sure what led up to this but this is the result of whatever happened. Instagram user deezmyeyez says the fight happened on 301 and Adamo road. It appears that two sets of groups are fighting each other over something that happened at the red light. Police are not seen in the footage but they may have shown up later. Please be safe out there and don’t let anyone get you to this point. It’s better to just drive away because many road rage incidents end deadly. I have a question, have you ever been in a road rage incident that led to violence, or did you just drive away?
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
hernandosun.com

HCSO probes Spring Hill death

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found at the front area of Anderson Snow Sports Complex on Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill on Sept. 5. While the probe is in the early stages, HCSO Deputy...
SPRING HILL, FL
hernandosun.com

Rogers Park unveils new renovations

Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Polk County's PEACE calling for more pre-arrest diversion

LAKELAND, Fla. — A grass-roots organization in Polk County called PEACE is calling on the sheriff’s office to provide a pre-arrest diversion option to more people being arrested for what they call minor offenses. What You Need To Know. PEACE says more than 1,000 people were arrested that...
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy