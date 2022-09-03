ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk State hosts Hispanic Heritage Month events

Polk State College will host Hispanic Heritage Month festivities beginning with a kickoff event Sept. 15 at noon in the Lakeland Technology Building at 3425 Winter Lake Road.

The opening event will feature Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid as keynote speaker, as well as food and performances. The event is free and open to the public.

Other events will be held through Oct. 15. The annual celebration was held virtually the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polk State’s Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion plans an array of opportunities to celebrate and educate students, faculty, staff and members of the community about Hispanic culture, inclusivity and more each year, the school said in a news release.

Polk State is designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, the release said. The designation provides the College with eligibility to apply for Title V and HSI STEM grant funds from the U.S. Department of Education. The student population at Polk State is 28% Hispanic, up from 19% in 2017, the school said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
