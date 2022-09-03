ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Florida Polytechnic expands program for Italian scholars

By Gary White, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qhwq_0hghoakV00

Florida Polytechnic University leaders have solidified an agreement with the U.S-Italy Fulbright Commission to provide educational opportunities between the University and Italy, the school said in a news release.

'Science on display':Florida Polytechnic's Applied Research Center ready to open in fall

Also:Florida Polytechnic University adds two masters programs

A memorandum of understanding will allow Italian scholars to conduct research at Florida Poly and work with the University’s faculty and students, the release said. The agreement follows the existing framework already in place for collaborations between Florida Poly and several international Fulbright partners.

The agreement with the U.S.-Italy Fulbright Commission is the most recent in a series of agreements between Florida Poly and Fulbright member nations, the release said. Florida Poly has existing agreements with Spain, Canada, Australia, Luxembourg and Belgium and has hosted Fulbright Scholars from Iraq and Germany.

The international Fulbright Program, overseen by the U.S. State Department, works with more than 160 nations around the globe to increase educational and cultural exchanges to study, learn and pursue academic and professional projects. Since its creation in 1946, the program has been used by more than 400,000 scholars.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Weekly Challenger

Program offers free training and courses

ST. PETERSBURG — The partnership between CareerSource Pinellas and St. Petersburg College (SPC) just got stronger when CareerSource Pinellas recently approved up to $1.2 million toward training vouchers that would allow eligible Pinellas County residents aged 18 and older to attend SPC programs aligned with targeted occupations. The Workforce...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

USF student invents environmentally friendly wood alternative

DADE CITY, Fla. — A forward-thinking USF student has a new invention on his hands — a wood alternative made out of recycled plastic. A USF student has developed an alternative to wood. The substance is made of recycled plastic. The recycled plastic lumber is expected to last...
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Three More Organizations Ask City for Share of Federal Funds

Three more organizations stepped up to the podium at today’s City Commission meeting to ask for a slice of the federal American Rescue Plan Act pie that Lakeland received, part of the $1.9 trillion in federal economic aid to local and state governments, along with businesses and individuals, making it one of the largest economic rescue plans in U.S. history.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Education
Bay News 9

Bay area residents seeing high electric bills

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida residents could see a jump in their electricity bill next year as utility companies are still struggling to keep up with the rising cost in natural gas, according to Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times. What You Need To Know. Florida...
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulbright Scholars#Fulbright Program#Canada#College#Italian#The University And Italy#Florida Polytechnic#Applied Research Center#The U S State Department
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital has opened a new $17 million emergency facility at the southeast corner of Hillsborough Avenue and Interstate 275 that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hospital’s first freestanding emergency room, it provides the same level of emergency...
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
wogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
CLERMONT, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL (Photos & Maps)

The city of Tarpon Springs is known for its fabulous beach scene and is a part of Central Florida’s Gulf Coast. Among the places to go and things to do are a myriad of the best restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL. You have every type of cuisine available and...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy