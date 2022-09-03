Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Augustan accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms, other counts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts. Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive. Arrest warrants...
wgac.com
Gang Member and Co-Defendant from North Augusta Plead Guilty in Meth Case
A member of a violent white supremacist street gang who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Georgia was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Augusta. Thirty-seven-year-old Donnie Lee Curtis Jr. of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and To Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also fined Curtis $1,500 and ordered him to serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison term.
WRDW-TV
Man wanted for allegedly stealing thousands from step-grandfather
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his step-grandfather. Lamontra Medlock, 49 is wanted for theft by deception-felony and exploitation of the elderly and disabled, which occurred in Richmond County. On July 19, around...
wgac.com
Homicide Investigation In McDuffie County, Husband in Custody
A woman was shot and killed at the family’s home in Thomson this morning. Her husband called 911 to report the crime. The body of 75-year-old Virginia Sue Wilson was found after the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home off Augusta Road. Wilson’s husband, prominent...
WRDW-TV
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
Violent white supremacist gang member sentenced to federal prison for meth trafficking
A member of a violent white supremacist street gang has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.
WRDW-TV
2 suspects sought after Augusta kidnapping incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday. Suspect Travaris Johnson, 27, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, while suspect Teaquezz Bright, 21, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
Unknown White man still wanted for aggravated assault incident on Broad Street
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County is still looking for an unknown white man wanted for an Aggravated Assault incident that happened May 1st, 2021 at 533 Broad Street. Authorities say the wanted man is 6’5″ and weighs approximately 300 pounds, and he has a dark color beard with a slight graying in […]
Warrenville man charged with kidnapping and assault of real estate agent
A Warrenville man is facing kidnapping and assault charges related to a Sept. 1 incident. Brailan Dashun Glover, 24, of Warrenville, was arrested and charged Sept. 4 with kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to jail records. On Sept. 1, police responded to the 8000 block of Kiwi Court where the...
WRDW-TV
White supremacist gang member sentenced in CSRA meth case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent white supremacist street gang has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Donnie Lee Curtis Jr., 37, of Tunnel Hill, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after...
Shoot-out at local store injures by-stander
According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, 2-3 unknown males were involved in the incident in the front parking lot of the Discount Food Store.
Deputies seeking man who reportedly stole more than $40K from step-grandfather
Richmond County investigators need your help in locating a man they say swindled more than $40,000 from his step-grandfather.
wfxg.com
Glass injures 1 during shootout at Augusta business
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the Discount Food Store on Sand Bar Ferry Road on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Office, 2-3 males were involved in the shootout. Two people were inside the...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested after real estate agent fends off assailant
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 24-year-old Warrenville man is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly trapped a real estate agent. The incident happened Sept. 1 at an Aiken County address, according to deputies. The real estate agent was showing the home, and as she finished up, Brailan...
wfxg.com
Authorities investigating attempted bank robbery in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Police are looking for a man they say attempted to rob the HCCU credit union on Walton Way Tuesday afternoon. AU Police tell FOX54 a man entered the bank and passed a note to a bank employee, but ended up leaving without any money.
WRDW-TV
1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex. Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
CCSO: Child wanders around Martinez neighborhood while babysitter sleeps
A 3-year-old was found wandering through a Martinez neighborhood on Monday morning while the babysitter was reportedly asleep.
WRDW-TV
1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person sustained injuries during a shooting in Richmond County Tuesday, but not from gunfire. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Discount Food Store at 545 Sand Bar Ferry Road at 6:53 p.m. for reports of a shootout. Deputies say 2 or 3...
WRDW-TV
Deputies still searching for missing man in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for an Augusta man who’s been missing for more than a week. Eddie Ruffin, 72, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway in the area of Castle Pines Mobile Home Park, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Two people arrested after narcotics search in Burke County, juvenile charged with firearm possession
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are behind bars after a narcotics search at a residence in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a Special Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of Edwards Road in Keysville, Georgia on Friday, September 2nd at around […]
