Burke County, GA

WRDW-TV

Augustan accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms, other counts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts. Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive. Arrest warrants...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Gang Member and Co-Defendant from North Augusta Plead Guilty in Meth Case

A member of a violent white supremacist street gang who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Georgia was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Augusta. Thirty-seven-year-old Donnie Lee Curtis Jr. of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and To Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also fined Curtis $1,500 and ordered him to serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison term.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Man wanted for allegedly stealing thousands from step-grandfather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his step-grandfather. Lamontra Medlock, 49 is wanted for theft by deception-felony and exploitation of the elderly and disabled, which occurred in Richmond County. On July 19, around...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Homicide Investigation In McDuffie County, Husband in Custody

A woman was shot and killed at the family’s home in Thomson this morning. Her husband called 911 to report the crime. The body of 75-year-old Virginia Sue Wilson was found after the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home off Augusta Road. Wilson’s husband, prominent...
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

2 suspects sought after Augusta kidnapping incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday. Suspect Travaris Johnson, 27, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, while suspect Teaquezz Bright, 21, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

White supremacist gang member sentenced in CSRA meth case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent white supremacist street gang has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Donnie Lee Curtis Jr., 37, of Tunnel Hill, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Glass injures 1 during shootout at Augusta business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the Discount Food Store on Sand Bar Ferry Road on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Office, 2-3 males were involved in the shootout. Two people were inside the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested after real estate agent fends off assailant

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 24-year-old Warrenville man is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly trapped a real estate agent. The incident happened Sept. 1 at an Aiken County address, according to deputies. The real estate agent was showing the home, and as she finished up, Brailan...
WARRENVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex. Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person sustained injuries during a shooting in Richmond County Tuesday, but not from gunfire. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Discount Food Store at 545 Sand Bar Ferry Road at 6:53 p.m. for reports of a shootout. Deputies say 2 or 3...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies still searching for missing man in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for an Augusta man who’s been missing for more than a week. Eddie Ruffin, 72, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway in the area of Castle Pines Mobile Home Park, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
AUGUSTA, GA

