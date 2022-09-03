A member of a violent white supremacist street gang who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Georgia was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Augusta. Thirty-seven-year-old Donnie Lee Curtis Jr. of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and To Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also fined Curtis $1,500 and ordered him to serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison term.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO