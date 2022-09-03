ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Freehold barbershop offers free hairstyling, school supplies

By Charles Daye, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago
FREEHOLD - Children preparing for the start of the new school year can get free school supplies and new hairstyles this Sunday at Reflections II Barbershop.

The event, hosted by the barbershop and the nonprofit We Are The Future, takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 118 Schank Road in Freehold.

Sascha Duckenfield, with We Are The Future, said that lots of people have blessed them with donations and sponsorships to help the community.

"One of our coaches actually works at the barbershop, so he brought up the idea at the beginning of the summer," Duckenfield said. "And then we said, of course, throw in some backpacks and school supplies."

We Are The Future's mission statement is "enhancing young lives with community participation and education opportunities while inspiring positive change using the power and influence of sports."

Meet The Needs, another nonprofit, sponsored and donated 40 backpacks and the group also donated two bicycles, which will be awarded in a raffle.

"We are out here just trying to help the community and give these kids someone, if they don't have parents to go to or a big brother/big sister type thing ... and to educate the parents because some parents need some guidance on resources and how to find certain things," Duckenfield said.

For more information, contact We Are The Future at 732-682-5517 or email wearethefuture732@gmail.com.

Charles Daye is the metro reporter for Asbury Park and Neptune, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. @CharlesDayeAPP Contact him: CDaye@gannettnj.com

Comments / 0

 

