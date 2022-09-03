ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Education
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Education
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish's COVID new cases flat; Louisiana cases fall 4.8%

Louisiana reported 11,074 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 4.8% from the previous week. The previous week had 11,634 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked seventh among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge

Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Magnet Schools#Charters#High School#K12#The East Baton Rouge
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court

The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Education
theadvocate.com

Charter school operator buys Siegen Lane property for $3.7 million

A 7.2-acre tract of land near the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road has been sold for $3.7 million to a local charter school operator. Crawfish Aquatics sold the adjacent property, said Keagan Finley of Elifin Realty. Finley represented the buyer and the seller. Jayme Cramer, CFO & COO...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Over 1,100 power outages in EBR after Wednesday evening storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 7:30 p.m., Demco is reporting that just under 800 East Baton Rouge (EBR) residents are without power after a Wednesday (September 7) evening storm. It appears that a number of outages are in the Coursey Boulevard/Shenandoah area. Demco says it expects many...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy