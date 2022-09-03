Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
See a list of the fastest growing businesses owned or led by LSU graduates
The 12th annual LSU 100, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses either owned or led by LSU graduates, is out. The exact company rankings on the list will be announced at a private gathering in October. LSU also released the Roaring 10, a list of the companies that made up the...
theadvocate.com
'A spirit of unity:' LSU, Southern sign A&M agenda to expand academic relationship
Although their football teams will compete this weekend for the first time in history, LSU and Southern University announced Tuesday a series of programs that will see them cooperating on high-level agricultural and mechanical programs. Under their so-called A&M agenda, the schools hope to work within their curricula to pursue...
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
theadvocate.com
COVID cases climb among Louisiana schoolchildren after schools return from summer
As students in Louisiana have returned to school from summer break so has COVID, with cases among school-age children nearly quadrupling while other age groups show little change. Last time counts about children ages 5-17 were this high was in early February when Louisiana was coming out of an outbreak...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Teens from youth facilities statewide may end up at Angola unit, Louisiana official says
Teens from across Louisiana's youth jails could end up at a new high-security lockup on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola, a state official told a U.S. judge Wednesday — a wider pool of youth inmates than officials previously disclosed. State leaders said in July that only...
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish's COVID new cases flat; Louisiana cases fall 4.8%
Louisiana reported 11,074 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 4.8% from the previous week. The previous week had 11,634 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked seventh among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
theadvocate.com
LSU says it has a 'rogue off-campus fraternity.' What can the university do about it?
Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in off-campus activities hosted by a "rogue fraternity" that was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations. It makes LSU the latest in a growing number of universities grappling with how to keep off-campus groups under control.
theadvocate.com
Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge
Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Metro Council launches investigation of CATS board with aim of removing commissioners
The investigation that could lead to the removal of the commissioners who oversee Baton Rouge and Baker's bus system formally began Wednesday with the first meeting of a special Metro Council committee. The committee, which was formed in July after a series of public scandals at the Capital Area Transit...
theadvocate.com
Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District provides coloring books for Clinton students
Third grade students at Clinton Elementary School recently received educational coloring books from the Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District. One of East Feliciana Public Schools’ strategic priorities is engaging families and the community, a news release said.
Head of state board that regulates private security arrested in Livingston drug case
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the executive secretary of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners in an apparent drug deal.
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court
The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Charter school operator buys Siegen Lane property for $3.7 million
A 7.2-acre tract of land near the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road has been sold for $3.7 million to a local charter school operator. Crawfish Aquatics sold the adjacent property, said Keagan Finley of Elifin Realty. Finley represented the buyer and the seller. Jayme Cramer, CFO & COO...
theadvocate.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
brproud.com
LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
theadvocate.com
More turmoil at board for Louisiana security guards: Executive faces drug, gun charges
The head of the state agency that regulates private security companies was arrested on drug and weapons charges, and the board that oversees it will meet Thursday and consider whether to fire her. The board fired her predecessor last year amid complaints of financial and sexual misconduct. “It’s unfortunate what’s...
theadvocate.com
One of Baton Rouge's key violence prevention programs is poised to get a big boost
A struggling Baton Rouge nonprofit aiming at reducing violent crime by asking at-risk youth to "call a Truce" with rivals is poised to receive $375,000 that will allow it to expand the help it gives to families in the parish's underserved communities. City leaders hope that will mean more after-school...
brproud.com
Over 1,100 power outages in EBR after Wednesday evening storm
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 7:30 p.m., Demco is reporting that just under 800 East Baton Rouge (EBR) residents are without power after a Wednesday (September 7) evening storm. It appears that a number of outages are in the Coursey Boulevard/Shenandoah area. Demco says it expects many...
theadvocate.com
'Community of unity': LSU, Southern collaborating on events ahead of football game
In the lead up to the first ever football matchup between LSU and Southern University on Saturday, the two universities are holding numerous events to celebrate their historic relationship and to collaborate on projects beneficial to Baton Rouge. Beginning Tuesday with an event featuring LSU President William Tate and Southern...
brproud.com
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
Comments / 1