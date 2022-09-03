ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Replay: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of Southern game

LSU football coach Brian Kelly will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday following Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State. He'll be looking ahead to Saturday's home game against Southern. The Tigers and the Jaguars kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with both teams playing for the first...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Person
Brian Polian
Ascension Christian High ready for homecoming

It's homecoming time at Ascension Christian High. The Lions return to their home field at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to face Houma Christian. The all-senior homecoming court includes Melanie Jones, Josie Henkel, Kayleigh Evans, Gabrielle LeBlanc and Emma Guy.
GONZALES, LA
Around Zachary for Sept. 7, 2022

The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual Golf Tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is underway. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
ZACHARY, LA
#Lsu Football#Sloan#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Matt House Position#Kansas City Chiefs#Division#Sec#Ja
Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge

Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court

The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Running for office: East Feliciana School Board

LeVain T. Woodridge announced her candidacy for District 2 Division 1 of the East Feliciana Parish School Board. She is a lifelong resident of Jackson and a graduate of Jackson High School. She has been married to Arthur L. Woodridge for 28 years and has one daughter, Yamesha L. Harris, who also graduated and has played an active role in the East Feliciana school system. She has two grandsons, Jordan Davis and Jiren Thompson.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

