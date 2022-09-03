Read full article on original website
Ed Orgeron described the moment he was fired at LSU, and he found plenty to laugh about
Ed Orgeron seems to be enjoying life after being forced out as LSU football coach during a bumpy 2021 campaign. Orgeron was allowed to finish the regular season, and the Tigers earned bowl eligibility with a 6-6 mark during his sixth year on the job. During a recent interview in...
LSU football vs. Southern: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
LSU and Southern University play football for the first time in the storied histories of the two programs on Saturday. The Tigers and Jaguars will kick it off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in a game that will be shown on SEC Network. The two teams are...
Replay: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of Southern game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday following Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State. He'll be looking ahead to Saturday's home game against Southern. The Tigers and the Jaguars kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with both teams playing for the first...
Winning attitude: QB BeSean McCray about much more than stats for Southern Jaguars
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray turned in a sparkling debut as the triggerman for Eric Dooley’s up-tempo offense Saturday against Florida Memorial. Maybe even too sparkling. By the end of the first quarter, he had guided his team to five touchdowns on five possessions and a 42-0 lead. That red-hot,...
LSU says it has a 'rogue off-campus fraternity.' What can the university do about it?
Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in off-campus activities hosted by a "rogue fraternity" that was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations. It makes LSU the latest in a growing number of universities grappling with how to keep off-campus groups under control.
See a list of the fastest growing businesses owned or led by LSU graduates
The 12th annual LSU 100, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses either owned or led by LSU graduates, is out. The exact company rankings on the list will be announced at a private gathering in October. LSU also released the Roaring 10, a list of the companies that made up the...
'A spirit of unity:' LSU, Southern sign A&M agenda to expand academic relationship
Although their football teams will compete this weekend for the first time in history, LSU and Southern University announced Tuesday a series of programs that will see them cooperating on high-level agricultural and mechanical programs. Under their so-called A&M agenda, the schools hope to work within their curricula to pursue...
Woodlawn, Istrouma fill basketball jobs with familiar names; SJA wins Challenge of Champions
A former two-sport star and a coach who led another school to a runner-up finish two years ago have been hired as head coaches for schools with boys basketball pedigrees. Woodlawn hired former Family Christian Academy coach Stefson Arnold as its new coach, while JR Harris, who starred at Redemptorist and Southern Lab, is now the Istrouma’s coach.
Ascension Christian High ready for homecoming
It's homecoming time at Ascension Christian High. The Lions return to their home field at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to face Houma Christian. The all-senior homecoming court includes Melanie Jones, Josie Henkel, Kayleigh Evans, Gabrielle LeBlanc and Emma Guy.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
Around Zachary for Sept. 7, 2022
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual Golf Tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is underway. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge
Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
Home sweet HGTV home: Chris and Zach Fiore settle in to Mid-City house -- for now
Purchasing a house together — it's one of those many marriage challenges. For Chris and Zach Fiore, it's been a successful compromise. They've created a cohesive, cozy home on Normandy Drive blending Chris Fiore's move-in-ready mindset with his hubby's fixer-upper focus. Fans of HGTV's "House Hunters" followed along last...
What to plant in September: Warm-season veggies meet cool-season ones in the garden
When it comes to vegetable gardening, understanding the seasons and the proper time to plant various crops is so important to success. Although it certainly doesn’t feel like it, we are gradually transitioning from summer, and that affects what we plant now. Cool fronts may begin to make their...
Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court
The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
Teens from youth facilities statewide may end up at Angola unit, Louisiana official says
Teens from across Louisiana's youth jails could end up at a new high-security lockup on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola, a state official told a U.S. judge Wednesday — a wider pool of youth inmates than officials previously disclosed. State leaders said in July that only...
Two chances to be on a Food Network show, a cooking experience at Ruffino's and Whiskey Wednesday
Want a chance to be on television while eating some great food? Well, make that two chances, because "Restaurant: Impossible" is coming to Baton Rouge. The Food Network reality show will be filming at Pimanyoli's, 14241 Airline Highway, on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 12-13, and Boil & Roux BR, 11777 Coursey Blvd., on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18.
More turmoil at board for Louisiana security guards: Executive faces drug, gun charges
The head of the state agency that regulates private security companies was arrested on drug and weapons charges, and the board that oversees it will meet Thursday and consider whether to fire her. The board fired her predecessor last year amid complaints of financial and sexual misconduct. “It’s unfortunate what’s...
Our Views: Wrongful convictions and lengthy sentences deserve course corrections
Elvis Brooks was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder and armed robbery following a deadly 1977 melee in a New Orleans bar, and sent away to Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. In 1997, Cedric Dent also went to Angola, to serve a life sentence for murder. Earline Brooks...
Around the Felicianas for Sept. 7, 2022
The West Feliciana Parish Library is launching several new programs. Baby Monday is a once-a-month session for parents of a child up to 24 months old to allow the child play time while having coffee and talking with other adults. The program starts at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12. No registration is needed.
