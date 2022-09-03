ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant Lovers’ Almanac: Cultivars both near and far

By Jim Chatfield
 5 days ago
The cultivar names of plants express special characteristics and some whimsy. Cases in point this past week are ‘Lavender Bubbles’ ornamental allium, which is self-explanatory relative to the bubble-like flowers, and ‘Cosmic Struggle’ hybrid daylily, the name of which is elusive. Perhaps it is its parentage, which includes a quartet: ‘Born to Reign,’ ‘Regal Majesty,’ ‘Clothed in Glory’ and ‘Heartbeat of Heaven.’ Whew.

By any name it is a delight, a mid- to late-season bloomer, it also has a second set of flowers, as evidenced this past week. It is a tetraploid with 44 instead of 22 chromosomes, so perhaps it was quite a struggle to breed. It is reputed to resist various soil, salt and allelopathic stresses (it can withstand juglone from walnut roots). One of its blossom descriptions depicts why the struggle was worth it: “cranberry grape with etched dark lavender watermark and lavender and ivory gold edge above yellow to green throat.”

Heliopsis or false sunflower

I have watched this native composite for three months now and am a believer. A cultivar at Secrest is Heliopsis helicanthoides var. scabra, ‘Bleeding Hearts.’ Released in 2018, it is sold as the first Helioposis with no yellow in the flower; it has dark red centers and orange-red ray petals.

The flowers stand out on a plant that is 3-4 feet tall with black stems and dark-green leaves. Heliopsis is native to North and South America with many species in Mexico; Heliopsis helicanthoides is native throughout the United States. Plant it; it is tolerant of a range of soils, loves full sun as its “helios” name implies, and will flower from June into the fall.

It is also called ox-eye, but it different from the familiar white and yellow ox-eye daisy.

A dream to enfold

Goldenraintree (Koelreuteria paniculata) is a medium-sized tree about 35 feet by 35 feet at maturity. An Asian native, it is considered invasive in Florida, but quite prevalent in U.S. landscapes. Its main feature is early summer panicles of yellow and orange flowers. Following are Japanese-lantern-esque fruits that mature from light green to brown, mostly considered messy.

Speaking of which, the tree has a reputation for mystery. Here is Johnny Green’s “Song of Raintree County” from the 1959 “Raintree County” movie, a song also popularized by Nat King Cole in the 1990s: “They say in Raintree County / There's a tree bright with blossoms of gold. / But you will find the Raintree's /A state of the mind, or a dream to enfold. / It was there one day, with the buds of early May. / That you came like a flame from the south.”

The song was for the movie, quite the production, with Elizabeth Taylor, Montgomery Clift, Eva Marie Saint, Rod Taylor, Lee Marvin and even DeForest Kelley (later “Bones” in the original “Star Trek” TV series). It is a jumble: pre-Civil War Indiana, a roguish professor, then Civil War drama, mental illness, and on and on. Critics called the screenplay a “formless amoeba of a thing,” and an “elephantine bore,” and it gets a dismal 5.2/10 on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, I watch it for the fine actors and the overwrought good/bad movie vibes and the very idea of a semi-mythical tree in the swamps that reputedly holds the key to happiness.

More to the point: The song mentions buds of early May (too early); its actual blossoms are in late June and July, but in Secrest Arboretum last week (late August), a goldenraintree bloomed in all its glory – why so late? It is a mystery. There is a late-blooming goldenraintree cultivar (‘September’) but even Secrest curator Jason Veil is unsure from whither this particular tree came. Lovely, though.

Lake Anna and Barberton

I recently enjoyed giving a lunchtime talk to the Kiwanis Club of Barberton in the First Presbyterian Church just off Lake Anna. It was a delight and it brought back great memories.

We chatted about the morphology of plants, especially the diversification of cells. This includes the cambium of a tree that produces a ring of phloem tubes to the outside and rings of xylem cells to the inside in a tree’s trunk. This is essential to the survival of the tree since the phloem is where food produced in the leaves via photosynthesis is translocated to the other parts of the tree, providing nourishment. The xylem provides a similarly necessary function, conducting water and minerals upward from the soil to the rest of the plant.

This vascular cambium is also vital for vegetables and for flowers, which brings me to the memory of my first week in Barberton as an OSU Extension agent in Summit County in 1986. One of my first stops was to a gardener probably within a half mile of my 2022 talk, to discuss his Hungarian peppers – delicious and his giant pumpkins – magnificent. Later that week, I was at a program at Stan Hywet – what a treasure – and visited Andy Wineberg at the new Winery at Wolf Creek – delicious cold-fermented white wines and a new friendship. I often visited Lake Anna (my youngest daughter’s name) those days for the Mum Festival, this year on Sept. 24-25. Make sure to visit Barberton this weekend as well, for fireworks, barbecues, fishing, a pancake breakfast, and parade at the Labor Day weekend festivities, continuing through Sept. 5.

One other note: there is great industrial, agricultural and horticultural history in Barberton. Industrialist Ohio Columbus Barber, “America’s Match King,” founded the Diamond Match Co. in 1881, which once produced 85% of America’s matches. O.C. Barber was the founder of Barberton, and was also interested in scientific agriculture, developing vast greenhouses (once the largest in the world) and crop and animal production at Anna Dean Farm, named for his daughter.

This eventually led to several Yoders as greenhouse managers, who ultimately developed the premier Yoder Brothers chrysanthemum producers and genetics expertise, of worldwide repute. The Yoder Brothers in 2008 sold their name to Aris, which today is involved in many floricultural crops. It is a rich history, check it out on Google. Anna, Barber, Mums, Yoders; quite a legacy.

Of all the gall

Abnormal plant growths induced by gall makers, be they insects such as wasps and flies, fungi, nematodes or mites, are fascinating and one of the features we focused on with our Secrest Plant Diagnostic Workshop. One of the samples I collected was a beautiful multiple-chambered gall on a swamp white oak. The gall wasp that causes the plant to produce a home for the insect’s eggs and larvae has the great Latin binomial of Andricus quercusstrobilanus, the lobed or pine cone oak gall.

Lovely, though not so lovely are the bald-faced hornets that visit another wasp-induced gall on oak on the same tree, so-called bullet galls. The sugary honeydew secreted by the gall tissue, which serves as food for the wasp larvae, also attracts the hornets: a true ménage au naturel. Now, for this week’s galling quiz question (from a 2021 article in The New York Almanack, “What do the following items have in common: the Declaration of Independence, Da Vinci’s notebooks, Bach’s musical scores, Rembrandt’s drawings, Shakespeare’s plays, and the Magna Carta?”

Jim Chatfield is a horticulture educator and professor emeritus at Ohio State University Extension. If you have questions about caring for your garden, write to chatfield.1@osu.edu or call 330-466-0270. Please include your phone number if you write.

