Caribbean medical school grads return home to serve Memphis

For aspiring American doctors who aren’t fresh out of college and don’t have the highest test scores, the road to medical school can be cluttered with obstacles — even impassable.

That’s prompted a number of Memphians to pursue their medical degrees at St. George’s University on the Caribbean island of Grenada.

Dr. Samantha Gutierrez is one of seven SGU graduates in the first year of their medical residencies in hospitals across the city.

Gutierrez earned a biology degree at Christian Brothers University and a master’s in public health from the University of Memphis.

After taking her Medical College Admission Test, she began applying to medical schools.

“ At the end of the day, we’re taking all the same tests, we have all the same competencies, and we’ve worked very hard. ”

Dr. Samantha Gutierrez

St. George’s University graduate

“One was a state school, and they basically responded with, ‘We’ve filled all of our spots,’” said Gutierrez, who has had several jobs at Church Health, including bilingual wellness education coordinator.

Medical school applications soared by a record 17.8% in he 2021-22 school year, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The U.S. doesn’t have enough medical schools to keep up with the demand for new physicians or the people who wish to be admitted.

“We have such a shortage, and we don’t have the spots in U.S. medical schools to fill that,” said Gutierrez, who graduated from SGU in March. “I think that people need to be aware this is an option. And at the end of the day, we’re taking all the same tests, we have all the same competencies, and we’ve worked very hard. We’re gonna end up being a large part of this workforce that’s trying to fill this gap.”

So far, about 1% of all practicing physicians in the U.S. are graduates of St. George's University on the Caribbean island of Grenada. For the last eight years, according to its website, SGU has been the largest source of doctors entering first-year residency programs in the U.S. (Courtesy St. George’s University)

Dr. Richard Olds, president of SGU, said medical school enrollment in the U.S. heavily favors affluent students, which often affects where they end up practicing.

“We’re largely training sons and daughters of wealthy Americans, who largely come from affluent suburbs in the United States, and they largely return to affluent suburbs to practice,” he said. “The geographic distribution problem in the United States is probably largely driven by who gets into med school. Rural America, I think, has about 15% to 20% of the population, but it only has about 5% of the doctors going into medical school.”

Before he joined SGU, Olds was vice chancellor for health affairs and the founding dean of the School of Medicine at the University of California-Riverside. The school was designed to train more primary care physicians to work in underserved areas of California.

Olds hopes SGU can continue to address the shortage and distribution of physicians across the United States.

“ Not only is St. George’s an important source of doctors in general, but I would point out that they tend to practice in the areas of the United States that are in greatest need. ”

Dr. Richard Olds

President, St. George’s University

So far, 1% of all practicing doctors in the nation are SGU graduates. For the last eight years, according to its website, SGU has been the largest source of doctors entering first-year residency programs in the United States. It also has the largest practicing physician alumni association in the country.

About 25% of all doctors practicing in the United States are international graduates, and about half of them are U.S. citizens.

Gutierrez said many of her SGU classmates were Americans and shared similar stories of being unable to access medical education in the U.S.

“Maybe they took some time off, or maybe some kind of event happened in their life when they were testing, so their MCAT scores weren’t as competitive for the schools they were applying to,” she said. “A lot of students decided they wanted to go into medicine long after they had finished undergrad and were kind of in my boat. They’re just people who took a different life path. And unfortunately, a lot of state schools like to see people fresh out of undergrad with these high scores.”

SGA students spend their first two years of medical school in Grenada. The last two years are taught in more than 70 teaching hospitals throughout the U.S. and U.K. Most are in racially and economically diverse settings.

Gutierrez completed clinical rotations in Chicago during the COVID-19 pandemic. She recently started a residency in family medicine at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, which has a partnership with Church Health’s clinic, allowing her to spend time in both settings.

“I knew that I really loved Baptist and the residents there, and I loved that it was working with Church Health — with this specific community of the working, uninsured in Memphis,” Gutierrez said. “And I think, at one point, 60% of the population at Church Health was Spanish-speaking, and that was a community I really wanted to work with, as well.”

She has a special interest in health equity and plans to eventually settle in primary care with a focus on the city’s Hispanic population.

The majority of SGU graduates end up practicing primary care, Olds said.

“Not only is St. George’s an important source of doctors in general, but I would point out that they tend to practice in the areas of the United States that are in greatest need,” he said. “It’s not that we’re the most important school in the world, but I would say from addressing the physician shortage, we probably do a better job than many U.S. medical schools.”

Dr. Ahmad Dhodi graduated last year from St. George’s University on the Caribbean Island of Grenada. Dhodi was born in Pakistan but grew up in Memphis and is now doing his residency at University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Dr. Ahmad Dhodi, who was born in Pakistan but moved to Memphis at age 10, also graduated from SGU and has returned to home to work in his community.

Dhodi went to middle school, high school and college in the Bluff City.

He applied to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s medical school, and was rejected.

“I don’t think I was too focused on trying to go to medical school when I originally applied because I was an engineer and I was pretty happy about my accomplishments to that point, and really wanted to get into the workforce,” Dhodi said.

“ SGU’s stats were so impressive … the residency-match rates are very competitive, and their alumni association is massive. ”

Dr. Ahmad Dhodi

St. George’s University graduate

For 1½ years, he worked as a design-quality engineer at Medtronic here. And although Dhodi enjoyed the work, he was thinking again about medical school.

“It was really hard to fix those mistakes, like slips in grades I had made when I was younger,” he said. “But I feel like, as you grow older and more mature, you have a better grasp of what you want to do. It’s easier to motivate yourself to become something that you really want to do.”

Dhodi visited family friends who’d attended Caribbean medical schools. That piqued his interest.

“SGU’s stats were so impressive … the residency-match rates are very competitive, and their alumni association is massive,” Dhodi said. “That provided me reassurance that this is a risk I can take and have a fruitful outcome.”

While at SGU, Dhodi met a fellow Houston High and University of Memphis student. Although they hadn’t known each other in Memphis, they bonded over their hometown and became close friends.

“It was kind of a surreal moment,” Dhodi said.

Both are now residents at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, which has partnerships with several area hospitals.

Some UTHSC residents work at Regional One Health or Baptist Memorial Hospital, but their primary site is the Memphis VA Medical Center.

Dhodi’s internal medicine residency involves rotations at all three hospitals.

“It varies when you’re working with veterans with a different disease profile and when you’re working at Baptist versus Regional One,” he said. “There’s definitely a lot of underinsured and an underrepresented population here that really needs more primary care help. So, you do see a varying array of patients.”

SGU offered him a unique opportunity to follow his dreams, Dhodi said.

“It’s a surreal feeling sometimes, knowing that I’m a doctor,” he said. “My family is here in town, and I am working exactly where I wanted to be.”