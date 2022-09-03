'The game for everyone:' Organization aims to make tennis more accessible

Tennis was a way out for Stephen Lang.

“Tennis kept me out of trouble for sure,” says Lang, founder and executive director of Tennis Memphis. “It gave me something to put my energies toward — to dream about and to aspire to work super hard at. That’s what I want to provide others, particularly youth, because it meant so much to me.”

His organization hopes to further that goal through a new eight-week introductory course to tennis that organizers believe will make the game accessible to more people.

Mary Freeman, 10, hits a forehand shot during tennis class offered by Tennis Memphis on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Bellevue Tennis Center. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

The course, at Glenview and University parks in South Memphis from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday through Oct. 22, will introduce participants to the fundamentals through the GreatBase Tennis curriculum that emphasizes character, learning and self-discipline.

The cost is $25 for the eight-week session. Lessons are free to anyone with documentation they receive government assistance, and snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Enrollment ends Sept. 19.

Lang took up tennis when he was 11 years old, playing on the two tennis courts at the Hickory Hill apartment complex where he lived.

He went on to play collegiately at the University of Arkansas and the University of Memphis, and he played professionally on the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Satellite tour.

Lang earned a top-10 spot in the country at age 18 as a junior player, and in 2006 he became the youngest person inducted into the Tennessee Tennis Hall of Fame.

Tennis Memphis instructor Alvin Abston helps a student with her hair bow during class on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Bellevue Tennis Center. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

He founded Tennis Memphis in 2002 as a USTA Community Tennis Association organization. It is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) governed by a board of directors. The nonprofit serves about 60,000 individuals and has 3,300 youths in Tennis Memphis programs annually.

No one is ever turned away because of inability to pay.

The organization oversees management of all seven tennis centers in the Memphis area, including Wolbrecht Tennis Center, Eldon Roark Tennis Center, Bellevue Tennis Center and the Leftwich Tennis Center in Audubon Park, which is undergoing a $24 million remodel and expansion.

The “Play Tennis, Memphis!” initiative, of which the new eight-week course is a part, is an awareness campaign launched in 2018 to build better communities and enhance lives through tennis and education. The tagline is “the game for everyone.”

The initiative includes an expanded media campaign to increase the local presence of Tennis Memphis through play days in Memphis-Shelby County Schools, in-school tennis events and free youth and adult clinics.

Nakiera Clay, 11, grabs several balls during tennis class offered by Tennis Memphis on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Bellevue Tennis Center. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Funding for the programs was provided through a grant by Memphis Parks’ nonprofit affiliate, Bloom Inc.

Arnold Thompson, the executive director of community outreach for Tennis Memphis, said the eight-week course is a creative attempt to increase the tennis presence locally.

“Nothing like this has ever been done before. We’re trying to turn Memphis into a tennis town,” Thompson said.

“Memphis has some of the most awesome tennis assets in the country in terms of large cities,” he said. “We have seven public tennis centers and four centers have indoor courts. That’s like private club stuff in other cities.”

Thompson said while Memphis has tennis facilities to accommodate immense public interest, the public response is not yet as enthusiastic as for perhaps basketball or football.

“I wanted to address the slow and anemic response to a lot of great programs that we’re doing because we are an equalizer. We level the playing field as far as tennis goes,” Thompson said. “My goal is to turn Memphis into a tennis city. I really believe we can do it because we have the facilities to do it with.”

And while turning all Memphians on to tennis is the goal, Lang says there’s a special emphasis on kids.

“We offer comprehensive tennis for adults, juniors and seniors including tournaments, leagues, lessons and clinics,” Lang said. “But the heart of what we do is working with youth and making sure all kids have an opportunity to participate regardless of any socioeconomic status.”

For more information on Play Tennis, Memphis! initiatives, click here .