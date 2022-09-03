Opinion: What student loan forgiveness gave me

As a Gen Xer and first-generation American, college attainment was an expectation for me.

But more than two decades later, at age 46 and with a daughter just three years away from reaching traditional college age herself, I continued to carry roughly half of my original student loan debt from my time at the University of Connecticut.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced a controversial, targeted debt relief plan that will provide up to $10,000 in debt cancellation to borrowers with loans held by the U.S. Department of Education. That amount increases to a maximum of $20,000 in debt cancellation for Pell Grant recipients like me.

Nearly 90% of relief dollars will go to those earning less than $75,000 a year. This plan will provide relief for up to 43 million borrowers and will cancel the full remaining balance for roughly 20 million borrowers.

And it will leave me with less than $5,000 to repay, for which I’m tremendously grateful.

My story

Most children of immigrant parents — whether Irish, Polish, Indian, Chinese, Haitian, Mexican, Iranian or Ethiopian — will tell you higher education is non-negotiable in their families.

Our parents see it as our surefire ticket to the fabled American dream.

Immigrant-origin students — meaning those born abroad and U.S.-born students with immigrant parents — accounted for nearly 60% of the increase in the number of students in U.S. higher education between 2000 and 2018, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

My family is from Ireland. Today, the country is a global leader in education, with a highly developed knowledge economy focused on industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, computer software, agribusiness and finance.

A photo of Aisling Maki during high school and on the verge of making one of the largest financial decisions of her life. (Courtesy the author)

But when my mother came of age in the late 1950s, education for many rural teenagers meant attending the local “technical college,” whose curriculum focused primarily on what Americans would refer to as home economics.

Secondary school education — Ireland’s equivalent of high school — became state funded in 1967, the year my parents married.

After my father died when I was 11, my widowed mother supported me by working multiple jobs as a domestic and caregiver while earning poverty wages.

She firmly believed college education would offer me a less burdensome way of life, but she lacked the means to finance that education. Taking out federal college loans seemed the customary American thing to do.

I had almost no guidance during the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process. Still a teenager, I found myself navigating one of the largest financial decisions of my life — alone.

I worked two — and, at one point, three — jobs while attending college. Most of what I earned was allocated toward living expenses and books. There was nothing left for tuition.

More than one-third of us who are eligible for Biden’s student loan forgiveness are ages 40 and older.

And many of us have encountered formidable challenges to our financial stability.

I was once a married homeowner in a double-income household, until my then-spouse developed a substance use disorder and our home became unsafe.

My daughter and I left with a couple of suitcases and would spend the next decade rebuilding our life from scratch as a family of two.

Like many borrowers who fall on hard times, I had no choice but to defer my student loan payments, extending the life of my loan and the amount I would be asked to pay back.

Deceptive practices, fairer comparisons

For several years, Navient serviced my federal student loans.

Last month, I received an official letter from the Office of Herbert Slattery, Tennessee’s attorney general, informing me that I was part of a Navient multi-state settlement centered on unfair and deceptive student loan practices . They sent me a $260 check for my troubles.

When Biden announced his plan for student loan debt relief, many people decried the move, saying that it wasn’t fair and implying those of us impacted were freeloaders. They also argued it would increase inflation, although some economists say otherwise.

Many Americans older than me were not exposed to the kind of predatory lending practices that I experienced.

In the 1970s, states paid 65% of the costs of college, and a Pell Grant could cover 75% of the cost of a public four-year institution.

And prior to 1991, the statute of limitations on student loan debt was seven years. So, let’s not pretend there aren’t Baby Boomers and older Gen Xers who also had their loans canceled.

I’m pretty baffled by the ire toward those of us who’ve worked hard, contributed to society, paid taxes and infused money into the economy, catching a break after two years of living through a global pandemic while maintaining careers, raising children and caring for elders.

In 2019, the University of Connecticut waived tuition for low-income students in an effort to encourage first-generation college students, members of underrepresented minority groups and other academically talented young adults who might have hesitated due to their family’s finances to apply.

Had that program existed when I was younger, I would never have been saddled with student loan debt. Yet, never for a moment did I feel resentful toward those young people for whom tuition was waived.

Investing in education offers tremendous benefits to our society and our economy. As the saying goes, “A rising tide lifts all boats.”

On TikTok, countless young Americans are sharing stories of moving to Europe to attend universities, and others are asking for advice on how they can acquire visas to follow suit.

If the U.S. doesn’t tackle the college affordability and student debt debacle, we could likely face a brain drain in the coming years, as droves of bright, talented, intellectually curious young Americans move abroad seeking affordable education options.

As you read this, my daughter’s Irish citizenship is being processed. One of the primary reasons I applied on her behalf is to give her free or low-cost access to the European Union’s universities, in the hopes that she never has to carry lifelong debt for an education.

And I — along with millions of other journalists, teachers, social workers, nurses and other professionals who contribute to this society — am grateful to be relieved of this burden that’s hung over my head for half of my life.

It feels like a fresh start.