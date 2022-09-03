ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Recipe Exchange: Green Goddess Deviled Eggs from Sweet Grass

By Jennifer Biggs
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

Chef Ryan Trimm is one of the nicest guys in the restaurant business.

The former owner of Sweet Grass would like to share the recipe for his apple pie, which is requested from time to time, but he’s not sure what he’s going to do with that dish yet. It might yet appear on another menu at a different restaurant, so that one is staying with him for now (although it’s likely he’ll offer whole pies when the holidays roll around).

But deviled eggs were a classic at Sweet Grass and they’re often requested. Trimm kept a variety over the years; these in particular are a great way to use some of those herbs abounding in your late summer garden. Whip up a batch for Labor Day (and keep on the indoor table with the salads and sides) and save the recipe for Thanksgiving and Easter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5hel_0hghmKkZ00

Green Goddess Deviled Eggs from Sweet Grass. (Jennifer Biggs/Daily Memphian)

Green Goddess Deviled Eggs from Sweet Grass

Ingredients
24 hard boiled eggs, peeled, halved and yolks removed
1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 garlic cloves, minced and smashed to a paste
2 anchovy fillets, minced and smashed to a paste
¾ cup parsley, chopped fine
½ cup tarragon, chopped fine
½ cup basil, chopped fine
½ cup very thinly sliced green onions
Salt, to taste
Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
Chili oil for garnish, if desired
Capers for garnish, if desired

Directions
Smash the yolks, add mayo and stir until smooth. (You can do with a mixer or by hand.) Fold in remaining ingredients except the scallions; taste for seasoning, adjust and stir again. Fold in green onion just before filling eggs. You can fill egg whites with a spoon, or put in piping bag with a large tip and pipe and swirl in. If desired, lightly drizzle with chili oil and top with capers. Makes 48, and recipe easily halves or doubles.

Source: Ryan Trimm

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

Crunchy Bell Pepper Sandwiches

Patty Catalano of TheKitchn.com presents a delicious, healthy alternative to the traditional bread-focused sandwich: crunchy bell pepper sandwiches! For a picnic or lunchbox, no worries about soggy bread. Catalano includes a suggested sandwich filling recipe, too – but your options are as diverse as your taste buds!. Soggy bread...
RECIPES
People

Claudette Zepeda's Bacon Crunch Hot Dogs With Scallion Crema

"This recipe is all about stacking complementary flavors and textures — and I love the crunch!" says the San Diego-based chef "I was inspired by my son's love for dressed-up doggos and my daughter's love for extra-crispy bacon," says chef Claudette Zepeda, who competes on this season of Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. "This recipe is all about stacking complementary flavors and textures — and I love the crunch!" Claudette Zepeda's Bacon Crunch Hot Dogs With Scallion Crema 2 cups plus 2 Tbsp. canola oil, divided 2 large...
RECIPES
Real Simple

Sweet Chili Salmon Salad

A humble bottle of sweet chili sauce is the unexpected and secret ingredient in this flavorful salmon salad. The supermarket shortcut delivers not once, but twice: first as a glaze for the salmon as it quickly roasts in the oven, and second, as a key ingredient in the zesty dressing. The glazed salmon gets tossed with peppery arugula and radishes, crisp sugar snap peas, and luscious avocado. A sprinkling of sunflower seeds and fresh herbs round out this stunner of a salad that's simple enough for a weeknight supper, but special enough to serve at a casual dinner party.
RECIPES
BHG

How to Save Tomato Seeds in 8 Simple Steps

Homegrown tomatoes are hard to beat when eaten fresh off the plant, but they're also endlessly useful for making sauce, juice, salsa, salads, and so much more. The best tomatoes in your garden this year also can be your key to a delicious harvest next year when you know how to save tomato seeds. Collecting the seeds takes a little know-how and time but it's a simple process you can do with items you've likely already got in your kitchen. Follow our tips for picking out the best tomatoes for seeds, and then follow the 8 steps below for saving tomato seeds for next year.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deviled Eggs#Green Goddess#Summer Garden#Labor Day#Salad#Food Drink#Recipe Exchange#Sweet Grass#Easter
thecountrycook.net

Bacon Cheddar Potatoes

These easy and delicious Bacon Cheddar Potatoes are seasoned perfectly and topped with shredded cheddar cheese and crispy bacon. Mmm Mmm - this recipe, y'all! This recipe with baby potatoes, seasonings, bacon and melted cheese turned out SO GOOD! My entire family absolutely loved it! Let me show you how to make this simple and show stopping side dish!
RECIPES
Real Simple

6 Easy Ways to Upgrade Your Chicken Pot Pie Recipe

Is there anything cozier than a hot, flaky chicken pot pie for dinner? Covered in golden pastry and filled with tender vegetables and chicken, pot pie is comfort food at its best. We're all for your family's classic recipe, but if you're looking to get creative with your pot pie game, keep reading for our advice.
NASHVILLE, TN
Lori Lamothe

Sweet Potato Fries: Make Them Crispy and Spicy

We can all agree homemade sweet potato fries are healthier than the grease-laden, regular fries sold at fast-food restaurants. They're full of fiber and "good carbs," not to mention antioxidants and vitamins. Even the much-maligned white potato has lots of Vitamin C and potassium. As for sweet potatoes, they're packed with vitamin A, carotenoids, B vitamins and medicinal bioactive plant compounds.
Mashed

Coconut-Cardamom Tapioca Pudding Recipe

Tapioca pudding is a dessert that doesn't have the best reputation. It's often portrayed as being very bland — the kind of thing you'd maybe be served in a hospital, but aren't likely to make for yourself or order at a restaurant. In fact, if you did want to try it, you'd probably have to seek out an old-fashioned diner or cafeteria to even find it on the menu. Recipe developer Bryant notes that while plain tapioca isn't too exciting, she says "it's all about what you do with it," and she feels that the way it's prepared here makes for "a beautiful, quick, and delicious pudding" that is "soft, light, and creamy."
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Simplemost

You Can Hard-Cook Eggs In Your Air Fryer—And It’s Really Fast

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The list of things you can cook in an air fryer just keeps getting...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Spicy Pickles

Just about anything can be pickled, from asparagus to okra, beets, Brussels sprouts and of course cucumbers. Out of the seemingly endless roster of pickling recipes, these spicy pickles with a little kick offer something different. The best part: You don’t need any special canning equipment to make these easy...
RECIPES
Mashed

Garlicky Grilled Zucchini Recipe

Zucchini may not be everyone's favorite vegetable, but there are ways to make it pretty palatable. Zucchini bread is everyone's standby when they find themselves "blessed" with a gift of this overabundant vegetable, but recipe developer Jennine Bryant suggests grilling it, instead. She says that this grilled zucchini dish is "fresh and full of flavor," adding that the garlic she uses "perfectly complement[s] the sweetness of the grilled zucchini." The way she likes to apply this seasoning is to rub a cut clove over the zucchini, telling us this technique "really impart[s] the flavor of the garlic."
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Crispy Fried Green Tomatoes with Crab Salad and Hot Butter Sauce

While in Savannah last winter, we ate at Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar, a highly rated restaurant in the heart of the city. Being that we were firmly rooted in the tomato off-season, I was surprised to see fried green tomatoes on the menu. But as New Yorkers in the South, we felt an obligation to try it. Plus, the menu description sold me: “Fried Green Tomatoes, crab salad, hot butter sauce”— how could that not be good?
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Fried Cheese Curds with Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce

White Cheddar cheese curds are battered and deep-fried until they're golden brown for an irresistible appetizer or snack perfect for game days. The batter includes white rice flour, which is the secret to extra-crispy frying. It's spiked with lager and gets a subtle zip from yellow mustard. Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce is a tasty complement to the crispy curds; the fresh chives, parsley, and dill in the sauce make it nice and herby.
RECIPES
Field & Stream

Venison Chorizo Torta With Roasted Poblanos and Carmelized Onions

For a few years during my tenure as a line cook at The Elk Public House in Spokane, Washington, we offered a chorizo torta—a chorizo sausage patty chargrilled and topped with melted, gooey queso and roasted poblano peppers, all served atop a sliced Telera roll with chipotle mayo. The sandwich was a major hit. For this recipe, I wanted to create something similar but incorporate ground venison instead of pork.
SPOKANE, WA
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for summer bean and tomato soup with gochujang

Peel and roughly chop 1 medium-sized onion. Peel and finely slice 1 fat clove of garlic, or 2 smaller ones. In a medium-sized saucepan, warm 2 tbsp of olive oil, stir in the chopped onion and garlic. Cook over a moderate heat until pale gold and soft. You can expect this to take a good 15 minutes. Stir regularly, so the onion and garlic don’t burn.
RECIPES
ABC News

Barbecue spare ribs, roasted cauliflower salad, coconut lemonade and spoon cake from chef Gregory Gourdet

Spare ribs with homemade barbecue sauce, roasted cauliflower salad, coconut lemonade and spoon cake with fresh berries just scream "end of summer dinner party." That's why chef Gregory Gourdet joined "Good Morning America" on Monday to bring a taste of his delicious cooking to your kitchen with a full lineup of delicious drinks, dishes and dessert.
PORTLAND, OR
Salon

Ready in a flash, caramelized tomato and sesame noodles are the best budget-friendly weeknight meal

Weekday Plants is a weekly recipe column from Salon Food that centers on easy-to-make and adaptable vegan meals. When I was a teenager, I would lose myself in the cookbook aisle of my local used bookstore as I imagined the kinds of dinner parties I would throw when I had a kitchen of my own. I was drawn to thick cookbooks filled with expensive ingredients and aspirational menus, and I specifically remember passing over books about eating on a budget — classics like "The Thrifty Cook" and "Good Recipes for Hard Times" — because it wasn't the future I envisioned for myself.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Hasselback Chicken Casserole

The famed Hasselback potatoes originated in the 1940s in Sweden at a restaurant named the Hasselbacken. Their take on potatoes, slit crossways and covered in herbs and butter, allowed the flavors of the toppings to seep into the potatoes for added flavor. This is not only a delicious way to...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Ancho Chicken Burritos

If you're not using leftover rotisserie chicken, then cooking is about to get a whole lot easier for you! As Ree Drummond would say, "Rotisserie chicken is the secret to this easy dinner!" This is a chicken burrito stuffed with juicy seasoned chicken, black beans, cooked rice, guacamole, and melty monterey jack cheese. Add a dab of your favorite Mexican-style hot sauce (such as Cholula) and serve with tortilla chips. It's a Mexican recipe that's ready under an hour—ideal for any night of the week!
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Must Make Apple Recipes

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Apple recipes are perfect for year-round deliciousness! Take your apples to the next level with these amazing recipes from breakfast, salads, main dishes to side dishes and even desserts!. Apples...
RECIPES
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy