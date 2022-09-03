Recipe Exchange: Green Goddess Deviled Eggs from Sweet Grass

Chef Ryan Trimm is one of the nicest guys in the restaurant business.

The former owner of Sweet Grass would like to share the recipe for his apple pie, which is requested from time to time, but he’s not sure what he’s going to do with that dish yet. It might yet appear on another menu at a different restaurant, so that one is staying with him for now (although it’s likely he’ll offer whole pies when the holidays roll around).

But deviled eggs were a classic at Sweet Grass and they’re often requested. Trimm kept a variety over the years; these in particular are a great way to use some of those herbs abounding in your late summer garden. Whip up a batch for Labor Day (and keep on the indoor table with the salads and sides) and save the recipe for Thanksgiving and Easter.

Green Goddess Deviled Eggs from Sweet Grass. (Jennifer Biggs/Daily Memphian)

Green Goddess Deviled Eggs from Sweet Grass

Ingredients

24 hard boiled eggs, peeled, halved and yolks removed

1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, minced and smashed to a paste

2 anchovy fillets, minced and smashed to a paste

¾ cup parsley, chopped fine

½ cup tarragon, chopped fine

½ cup basil, chopped fine

½ cup very thinly sliced green onions

Salt, to taste

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Chili oil for garnish, if desired

Capers for garnish, if desired

Directions

Smash the yolks, add mayo and stir until smooth. (You can do with a mixer or by hand.) Fold in remaining ingredients except the scallions; taste for seasoning, adjust and stir again. Fold in green onion just before filling eggs. You can fill egg whites with a spoon, or put in piping bag with a large tip and pipe and swirl in. If desired, lightly drizzle with chili oil and top with capers. Makes 48, and recipe easily halves or doubles.

Source: Ryan Trimm