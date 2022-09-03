ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

News Briefs: Salvation Army provides school supplies to 409 students

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2ah0_0hghmIz700

Salvation Army provides school supplies to 409 students

PORT CLINTON — Annually since 2002, The Salvation Army-Port Clinton Service Unit has offered a school supply assistance program (Tools for School) in August.

This year the program served 409 Ottawa County students with school supplies and a new backpack. Since this program was funded by donations, the success was due to local residents, businesses and organizations that donated funds, including Port Clinton Walmart, Fireland’s Presbyterian Church, Catawba Moorings, St. John Lutheran, Marblehead Knights of Columbus, St. Joe’s — Marblehead, Trinity Lutheran — Elmore, Trinity United Methodist, Peace Lutheran Church, Education Department, Davis-Bessie Nuclear Power Station, Ottawa County Republican Women’s Club along with anonymous community donators.

For more information call 419-732-2769 and speak with Director Maureen Saponari.

Bradner legion to host baked steak dinner

BRADNER — The Bradner American Legion will hold a baked steak dinner on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the post, 209 W. Crocker St. Orders can be called in to 419-288-3634 to reserve a dinner for pick-up, or stop by and eat at the post. Cost is $10. Serving begins at 11 a.m.

'Mustering Memory' on display at Hayes museums

FREMONT — A Special exhibit “Mustering Memory: 160 Years of Saluting the Civil War” will be on display all September at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove.

“Mustering Memory: 160 Years of Saluting the Civil War” provides the often-overlooked history of how people have chosen and still choose to remember the Civil War. From the aged veterans who walked on the fields of Gettysburg for its 50th anniversary to modern enthusiasts who use their vacation time reliving famous battles or scouring Civil War antique shows, this exhibit offers context on where Civil War memory has been and insights for those interested in engaging with it today.

The exhibit will be open during regular museum hours, at least until April 15, 2023. Hours are available at rbhayes.org.

Port Clinton HS looking for alumni band members

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School Marching Band Alumni are invited to participate in the Annual Alumni Band Night.

The Alumni Band will perform with the PCHS Marching Band during halftime of the football game vs. Willard on Oct 7. There is no All-School Alumni Weekend this year. The alumni band will still play with the PCHS Band, under the direction of new director Sean DeLong. Deadline to order an Alumni Band T-shirt online at pcalumniband22.itemorder.com is Sept 25.

To get involved in this year’s Alumni Band Night, visit the www.pccsd.net and register under the “News” section or Alumni link. For more information contact Jan Gluth at jgluth@pccsd-k12.net , 419-732-2102, ext. 8.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Clinton, OH
City
Bradner, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Port Clinton, OH
Society
City
Gettysburg, OH
City
Marblehead, OH
County
Ottawa County, OH
City
Elmore, OH
City
Fremont, OH
Ottawa County, OH
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvation Army#School Supplies#High School#Briefs#Port Clinton Walmart#Trinity United Methodist#Peace Lutheran Church#Education Department#Republican#Hayes Museums Fremont
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy