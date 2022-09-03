Weymouth man to face animal cruelty charges after 2 dogs rescued from hot car in Cohasset

COHASSET – A Weymouth man will be summonsed to court to face animal cruelty charges after Police Chief William Quigley said his two dogs were left in a hot car last week.

The 56-year-old Weymouth man will be charged with two counts of animal cruelty in Quincy District Court. He has not been identified by police.

Natural Resources officer Josh Kimball said he responded , to a report of two dogs in a car with the windows rolled down and no water at noon Aug. 25 at 380 Chief Justice Cushing Highway. Temperatures were in the mid 80s at the time, police said in a statement.

Update: Man who shot at police in Hingham Shipyard sentenced to prison

New: 'High-end' gas station, convenience store, café coming to Route 3A in Quincy

A bystander noticed the dogs around 11:30 a.m. but police don't know how long they were in the car. . Kimball said he saw two young boxer mixes inside a dog crate panting heavily and drooling. Both back passenger windows were rolled down, and Kimball said he could feel the heat inside the car through the open windows.

Kimball was able to unlock the car doors and rescue the dogs, which he said were warm to the touch. They were taken to a local veterinarian, where they were evaluated and found to have internal temperatures higher than normal for their breed. The dogs were kept overnight for further treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.

Real estate: $5.6M South Shore home has 10,000sf , soccer field, zip line (And that pool doesn't hurt.)

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said pet owners should never leave pets in a car on a warm day, even with the windows cracked, and young, overweight or elderly animals, or those with short muzzles or thick or dark-colored coats are at higher risk for overheating.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Reach Joel Barnes at jkbarnes@patriotledger.com.