Weymouth, MA

Weymouth to get $5 million in road, sidewalk upgrades this fall

By Jessica Trufant, The Patriot Ledger
 5 days ago

WEYMOUTH – The town will spend $5 million to repair and repave sidewalks and roads as part of an ongoing effort to address long-neglected infrastructure.

Phase 2 of Mayor Robert Hedlund’s Pave the Wey road program for 2022 will take place from late summer into the fall.

Since taking office in 2016, Hedlund has used Community Development Block Grant money, free cash and state money to pay for road improvements. The town fixed about 70,000 linear feet of sidewalks and roads through the Pave the Wey program in 2020 and 2021, and has continued to add projects in 2022.

Weymouth uses the Pave the Wey plan as a map to decide which projects to pursue. The department of public works considers road length, traffic volume, materials and conditions to create a rating for the Pavement Condition Index, which ranges from a low of 40 to a high of 100. The average rating for the roads included in the Pave the Wey program is 61.5.

Phase 2  of Pave the Wey includes the following roads: Washington Street from Broad Street to the town line; Idlewell Street from Commercial Street to Chandler Street;  Summer Street;  Blueberry Road-Blueberry Place and Autumn Lane; Abigail Adams Circle and John Quincy Lane; Stanley Street; Beach Road and Peter Road;

Coolidge Avenue; Taft Road; Presidents Road; Wilson Avenue; Roosevelt Road; and McKinley Road.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Weymouth to get $5 million in road, sidewalk upgrades this fall

