Do I have to wear a mask? In some cases, yes. Policies updated at Meritus, WellSpan

As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, Meritus Heath and WellSpan Health have updated their policies about masking in some facilities.

Patients, health care providers and caregivers are still required to wear masks during direct patient care and patient interactions. But masking is optional in some other cases, the organizations said Friday.

What are the masking rules at Meritus?

Carrie Adams, chief operating officer at Meritus, wrote in an email that Meritus continues "to follow all recommendations" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including wearing masks during patient care.

Meritus also continues to screen visitors and patients for symptoms of COVID and other viral illness when they arrive at facilities.

"Fully-vaccinated visitors and patients, who do not have signs or symptoms of viral illness, can choose to mask in certain areas of our facilities, such as public hallways, waiting areas where they can safely distance, and our cafeteria," she wrote.

"Unvaccinated patients and visitors, or those who are vaccinated but have symptoms of viral illness, must mask at all times. "

In addition, in areas with high-risk patients or where viral illness is likely, Meritus has stricter masking policies.

"For example, masking continues to be required at all times in the Emergency Department, as well in areas where patients are receiving cancer treatments," Adams wrote.

Each patient admitted to Meritus Medical Center receives a COVID test to make sure proper precautions are taken.

The health system continues to follow recommendations for vaccinations.

"Our teams continue to monitor community positivity, transmission, and acuity of current COVID hospitalizations, and continue to adjust to ensure our policies are providing the appropriate level of safety and precaution," she wrote. "​As we head into flu and viral illness season, we will continue to monitor and adjust as needed."

What's happening with masks at WellSpan?

Masking is optional in some WellSpan buildings, but not in patient care settings, according to emails from Ryan Coyle, WellSpan spokesman.

The policy is on a building-by-building basis, Coyle reported. If patient care is done anywhere within a structure, the entire building is subject to masking (aside from the ordinary exceptions for eating or drinking and so on).

"Therefore, the entirety of a hospital, or the entirety of a doctor’s office, would fall under 'patient care' and masks are required throughout," he wrote.

Masking is optional in administrative buildings, for example, where no patient care takes place.

The goal, he wrote, is to protect patients and prevent viral spread in any facility that provides care.

