ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honesdale, PA

Cancer patients, survivors, supporters invited to free story sharing seminar in Honesdale

By David Mazzenga, Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Exp0_0hghm97p00

HONESDALE — In the interest of garnering support and inspiration, Tim Sohn, a survivor of chronic leukemia for over 15 years, is hosting "Showing Up: Perspectives on Cancer" on September 10.

The free event will take place at the Park Street Complex (648 Park Street, Honesdale) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lunch included.

"In November 2021, I created the livestreamed show, Showing Up: Perspectives On Cancer, as a safe space where cancer patients, survivors and supporters could share their stories and receive love and support from people who tune in each week and share their connections and perspectives on cancer in the Comments. It's a beautiful community of people who come together from around the world. Now it's time to come together in person,” said Sohn, in a press release.

Sohn recently received of the Mission Award from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for organizing a 24 hour live-streamed fundraiser which raised thousands of dollars and brought 24 hours of cancer awareness.

The September 10 event will feature a keynote speech given by Nancy Barrows, creator of the #RadiatingReal movement, and an inspirational messages from Rachel Druckenmiller. There will also be breakout groups where survivors can share their stories in a safe space.

Sohn, whose story sharing began in June 2021, will share his own story for the first time in person at the event.

Those interested in attending are asked to register online at PerspectivesOnCancer.com.

Questions can be directed to Tim Sohn by email or phone: tim@sohnsocialmediasolutions.com, 973-255-8110.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honesdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leukemia#Lymphoma#Seminar
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tri-County Independent

Tri-County Independent

819
Followers
459
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Honesdale, PA from Tri-County Independent.

 http://tricountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy