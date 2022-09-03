Nancy Williams: To camp or not to camp … that’s the question

With a mere hint of chill in the air some evenings and leaves starting to think about changing colors, the idea of camping is calling to me, “Naaaancyyy, come … camping is wonder-fall.” Another voice in my head reminds me “fall” can be a season or can be splatting on a slick, moss-covered rock.

In another few weeks, the weekend weather will override my usual feelings about camping which can be summarized as “Hope you guys have fun.” Not particularly outdoorsy to start with, I’ve been more a nature-tolerator than a nature lover. I’ve hiked and whined up many a summit to see the lovely vistas, but these days prefer the long-range views from the top floor of a nice hotel.

I suppose I would go camping, in theory, if the conditions were just right. Not too hot or cold. Not raining or humid. Not crowded. Low pollen count and with a steady breeze. By the time I outline the conditions, it leaves about two days a year when I’d be game. And then, it would need to be in a decked-out RV with granite counter tops and a home theater.

I confess I regularly drive through campgrounds. To look at the living-outdoors outfits people put together. Some put much effort in to building a temporary residence, staked with their names on cute signs and their favorite football teams. Satellites for Wi-Fi and television. Outdoor recliners.

Activities seem to be setting up your site, cooking, cleaning up from cooking, then sitting around waiting for the next time to start cooking. And watching other people sit around and wait for the time to start cooking again. Discussing each other’s camping paraphernalia. Nice rig ya’ got there, whatcha’ get ... about 6 miles to the gallon? How ya’ like your cooler-coffee table-bathtub combo? What’s your dog’s name? (Not many people seem to take their cats camping.)

I can’t afford the RV-motorhome-giganticamper, yet am attracted to the campfires and camp food. I’m thinking about wandering around campgrounds and striking up conversations. Bet I’ll be offered a hotdog or a s’more. You a Clemson fan? Me too! On down the row a bit … you an Alabama fan? Me too!

While I’d “camp” in a house on wheels, my tent days are definitely done. I do not want to sleep anywhere I have to zip the door shut nor put on shoes to go to the bathroom. I’m finished hanging food in the trees. But it’s amusing to think, as I used to, that a tent protects you from any perils but rain. Most deep-woods wildlife can smell you a mile away … and thin tent fabric isn’t going to keep a lonely bear, mean fox or biting squirrel from sniffing you out. Now there’s an invention to consider. Tents that block the smell of you from assorted critters and whatnot. Brand name: Scent in a Tent … where the smell of you stays inside. Or Odorbubble.

Bugs are another reason I don’t camp. I’m finished sleeping with insects. I’ve grown too fond of climate-controlled, bug-free living. Honestly, every winged, six-to-eight-legged pest in a seven-county area will lunch buffet on me when I’m outside. I am to bugs what a salt lick is to deer.

In addition to those attached by free choice, I’ve also often had bugs involuntarily glued to me. Using hairspray where gnats are swarming means you plaster some to your head. You just accept it as a consequence of trying to look nice while camping and ignore it, unless they are stuck, but still alive and flailing, which makes conversation with others awkward because they keep staring at the little wing motions in your hair.

In college, I went on a school-sponsored camping trip out west for three weeks. Came back dating a boy from the trip who had been ‘just a friend’ when we left. I’ve since told single girlfriends to take a boy to Wyoming; he falls in love with the stunning scenery, but thinks it’s you. The boy tells single men to take a girl camping and when she hears scary wildlife noises in the night, she’ll be willing to scoot over closer. True. While at Yellowstone, it happened to be buffalo mating season and the park ranger told us to be careful because buffalo don’t see well and would attempt to breed with most anything. We had to walk about 300 yards from our van to campsite, which is a long distance when you are concerned yon multi-ton mammal will charge you in search of romance. Yes, I’ll move over closer and date you if you’ll keep the buffaloes away.

That trip was the first of many outdoor excursions we took through the years. I’ve been camped and national parked to death. I’ve hiked, biked, trammed, bused, dog-sledded, snowmobiled, sailed and swam this land … from the redwood forest (check), to the gulf stream waters (check).

I’ve cut my knee on rocky shores in Acadia and busted my backside above the clouds in Alaska. Cooked over a fire in dozens of states. Argued over proper way to build a fire in most of those states. Been dripped on by stalactites in a cave of albino shrimp in Kentucky and river-washed my hair in Colorado and my clothes too, while they were still on me. Had a snowball fight on a glacier in June, turned my ankle in a lava rock field in Hawaii, skipped rocks in the lake near Mt. Rushmore, screamed into Bryce Canyon and was bad in the Badlands. (Not really, just wanted to say that one.)

However, I truthfully was bad at the Great Sand Dunes which features (drumroll…) big piles of sand. That’s it. A thousand degrees, mountains of sand and a few dinosaur fossils. They try to make it interesting, but there are only so many ways you can describe how much sand it is. Like if you lined up pickup trucks full of sand end to end, it would extend from Earth to Jupiter. Out of despair for stimulation, I tied a shirt around my head and played “Desert Sheik.” Recruited other players and we occupied ourselves describing the ideal mirage, pretending to lean in to and stagger against the hot wind (there was no wind).

My misbehavior annoyed other park visitors who felt I was not taking the dunes seriously. Guilty as charged. I wasn’t. Bored out of my mind, I wished for actual dehydration if it would spice things up any. I’m sure the dunes are interesting to sand formation hobbyists. Not to me. What. So. Ever.

A favorite part of camping is coming home to a hot shower and clean clothes that don’t smell like campfire. The delicious feeling is almost worth the days of dirty. But I can stay home and not bathe for a few days, to have the joy of getting clean without the hassle of camping. I usually describe my camping days as fun and done. Great times in the great outdoors, but no more. Now I’m a strictly indoor sleeper. Sure, I appreciate the night sky and stars, so I go outside to have a look up at them, then after a bit, I go back in the house to my pillow-top mattress.

Then this time of year arrives. Fabulous fall peaking around the corner. And I hear voice in my head, “Naaaancyyy ... go camping … it’ll be so fun…”

