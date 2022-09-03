ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Crews respond to house fire in Springfield

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124SGI_0hghkBjc00

SPRINGFIELD — Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire reported in Springfield early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a fire at a home near the cross of East Euclid Avenue and Tibbetts Avenue around 4:16 a.m., according to initial scanner traffic.

>>Dayton board upholds decision to fire city employee for not following mask mandate

Additional reports say flames could be seen coming from the house.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
94K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy