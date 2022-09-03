Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver charged with hit-skip crash on Labor Day
A drunk driver was charged on numerous counts after a hit-skip accident Monday afternoon just before 4 o'clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports Ronald Coleman, 55, of Bellefontaine, was stopped at a red light on Garfield Avenue, near the intersection of Lawrence Street, when Ernest McWilliams, 56, of Bellefontaine, failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck the trailer Coleman was pulling.
peakofohio.com
Suspended driver arrested on felony drug charges
A suspended driver was arrested on felony drug charges Monday just after 5 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol in the area of State Route 708 and Chestnut Street, near Spend-A-Day Marina, and observed Brandon Whitt, 35, of Sidney operating a vehicle. Authorities tried to...
Man accused of vehicle break-ins facing more than 100 charges
KETTERING — A Clayton man is facing more than 100 charges connected to a string of vehicle thefts and vehicle break-ins. Richard Cantrell, Jr. was indicted by Montgomery County grand jury on 116 charges Tuesday, including more than 30 counts of theft and 28 counts of petty theft. The...
peakofohio.com
Two Bellefontaine women shoplift at Walmart; over $1,000 stolen
Two Bellefontaine women were arrested for trying to steal over $190 worth of items Saturday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to Walmart, located at 2281 South Main Street, regarding a shoplifting complaint. Store employees caught Shannon Hook, 48, and Victoria Feasel, 24, stealing $193.56 worth of...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Columbus man charged with OVI
Christopher D. Roy, 43, of Columbus, was charged Sunday with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and possession of marijuana. He also was issued a traffic ticket for not using a safety belt. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department were dispatched to 1034 Heritage Court...
Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task force arrests 4 on federal drug charges
DAYTON — Four people have been arrested and face federal drug charges after a search warrant was executed on a house in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in Trotwood on Thursday. Multiple agencies were involved in the search including Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, the FBI Safe Streets...
peakofohio.com
Single-vehicle crash leads to OVI arrest
A Huntsville woman was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Friday evening around 7:20. Initially, deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to the area of Township Road 31 North and Township Road 220 about a possible injury accident involving one vehicle. Deputies drove down 31...
VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating parent tries to escape custody for second time
XENIA — Xenia police released two new videos showing a man who was accused of impersonating a parent with intention of kidnapping a child attempt to escape police custody for a second time. News Center 7 obtained a Xenia police report Tuesday which described an attempted escape on the...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Driver flees crash scene
Ernest W. McWilliams, 56, of 631 Cook Ave., was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and resisting arrest after a 3:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, hit-skip crash on Garfield Avenue at Sandusky Avenue. He also was issued traffic tickets for failure to stop...
Fentanyl, weapons and money seized from Trotwood house
The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in the City of Trotwood.
Springfield man arrested for 7th OVI by Ohio State Highway Patrol
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man was arrested early Wednesday morning for OVI after Ohio State Highway Patrol officers found him asleep behind the wheel, according to a news release. >>OSHP release results of OVI checkpoint held in Springfield Friday. Jonathan Piersoll, 43, was driving south on S. Clairmont Avenue...
‘Our children are in trouble;’ Area police report uptick of teens accused of violent crimes
DAYTON — Dayton police are seeing a large increase this year in arrests of juveniles, reaching back up to pre-pandemic levels. Area police are especially seeing an uptick of teenagers being accused of violent, gun-related crimes. “Our children are in trouble,” Michelle Cooper said. Cooper knows the heartbreak...
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Arraignments (All entered not guilty pleas) Derrick Blake, 33, Willshire, one count of grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a felony 3; two counts of receiving stolen property, each a felony 4; and one count of receiving stolen property, a felony 5. The court ordered $50,000 cash bond and no contact order; pre-trial set for Sept. 28.
Mount Vernon News
1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13
A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Dog stolen inside of car during Columbus mugging by teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman lost both her car and her dog when a group of suspects attacked her in an Easton parking lot, police said Tuesday. The attack happened around 2:45 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 3700 block of Easton Market. The woman was walking her dog to her car when a stolen […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt underway in Fayette Co. for fleeing suspect
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase. Information at this time is limited but here is what we know. The suspect is a white male wearing dark clothing. The individual, reports say, may...
Lima man pleads guilty to burglary
LIMA — A Lima man will be forced to remain in his own home after pleading guilty to burglary for trespassing into a woman’s West Vine Street home on Aug. 5, 2021, a felony of the third degree. Raimiel Laws, 19, entered into a negotiated plea deal after...
Customer’s gun stolen while paying at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who stole a gun while at a gas station. The suspect went around 9:50 p.m. Aug. 24 into a gas station in the 600 block of East Hudson Street, the Columbus Division of Police said. The suspect was standing in line at the counter […]
bgindependentmedia.org
Perrysburg man arrested for allegedly putting man in chokehold
A Perrysburg man was arrested for assault after he allegedly put a man in a chokehold in Bowling Green on Friday. Ricardo Oviedo III, age 20, was charged with assault and obstructing official business and taken to Wood County Jail. Police discovered Oviedo also had two warrants out of Wood County Sheriff`s Office and Perrysburg Police Department.
sent-trib.com
BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area
A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
