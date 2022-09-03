ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alger, OH

peakofohio.com

Drunk driver charged with hit-skip crash on Labor Day

A drunk driver was charged on numerous counts after a hit-skip accident Monday afternoon just before 4 o'clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports Ronald Coleman, 55, of Bellefontaine, was stopped at a red light on Garfield Avenue, near the intersection of Lawrence Street, when Ernest McWilliams, 56, of Bellefontaine, failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck the trailer Coleman was pulling.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Suspended driver arrested on felony drug charges

A suspended driver was arrested on felony drug charges Monday just after 5 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol in the area of State Route 708 and Chestnut Street, near Spend-A-Day Marina, and observed Brandon Whitt, 35, of Sidney operating a vehicle. Authorities tried to...
SIDNEY, OH
peakofohio.com

Two Bellefontaine women shoplift at Walmart; over $1,000 stolen

Two Bellefontaine women were arrested for trying to steal over $190 worth of items Saturday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to Walmart, located at 2281 South Main Street, regarding a shoplifting complaint. Store employees caught Shannon Hook, 48, and Victoria Feasel, 24, stealing $193.56 worth of...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Bellefontaine, OH
Crime & Safety
Bellefontaine Examiner

Columbus man charged with OVI

Christopher D. Roy, 43, of Columbus, was charged Sunday with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and possession of marijuana. He also was issued a traffic ticket for not using a safety belt. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department were dispatched to 1034 Heritage Court...
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Single-vehicle crash leads to OVI arrest

A Huntsville woman was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Friday evening around 7:20. Initially, deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to the area of Township Road 31 North and Township Road 220 about a possible injury accident involving one vehicle. Deputies drove down 31...
HUNTSVILLE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Driver flees crash scene

Ernest W. McWilliams, 56, of 631 Cook Ave., was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and resisting arrest after a 3:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, hit-skip crash on Garfield Avenue at Sandusky Avenue. He also was issued traffic tickets for failure to stop...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Arraignments (All entered not guilty pleas) Derrick Blake, 33, Willshire, one count of grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a felony 3; two counts of receiving stolen property, each a felony 4; and one count of receiving stolen property, a felony 5. The court ordered $50,000 cash bond and no contact order; pre-trial set for Sept. 28.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13

A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt underway in Fayette Co. for fleeing suspect

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase. Information at this time is limited but here is what we know. The suspect is a white male wearing dark clothing. The individual, reports say, may...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man pleads guilty to burglary

LIMA — A Lima man will be forced to remain in his own home after pleading guilty to burglary for trespassing into a woman’s West Vine Street home on Aug. 5, 2021, a felony of the third degree. Raimiel Laws, 19, entered into a negotiated plea deal after...
LIMA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Perrysburg man arrested for allegedly putting man in chokehold

A Perrysburg man was arrested for assault after he allegedly put a man in a chokehold in Bowling Green on Friday. Ricardo Oviedo III, age 20, was charged with assault and obstructing official business and taken to Wood County Jail. Police discovered Oviedo also had two warrants out of Wood County Sheriff`s Office and Perrysburg Police Department.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area

A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

